Opinion

SLOBODIAN: Canadian employers allegedly racist for not hiring activist troublemakers

Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault, a hardened radical now in government where he can follow his dreams — and destroy those of others.
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault, a hardened radical now in government where he can follow his dreams — and destroy those of others.Twitter (“X”)
Loading content, please wait...
Amira Elghawaby
Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault
Birju Dattani and his anti-Semitic posts

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news