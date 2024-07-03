SLOBODIAN: Canadian employers allegedly racist for not hiring activist troublemakers

The federal Liberal government doesn’t have a problem hiring radical activists, but that doesn’t mean Canadian employers are obliged to be saddled with them.Activists are driven by righteous entitlement to enforce their narrow views on everyone else. They don’t check their self-centred goals at the door when they report for work. Employers have a hard enough time fostering a healthy work environment without having to worry about the sometimes poisonous ideology of employees who don’t respect the rights of others — even to the point of breaking the law — infecting the workplace and impacting the quality of delivery of whatever service is provided.Think Steven Guilbeault, a radical environmentalist who not only scaled Toronto’s CN tower but crawled his way into the position of environment minister. No, his checkered activism past wouldn’t affect his decisions, he promised. Look where Canada is now — weighed down by a pointless carbon tax crippling Canadians and the economy..Trudeau’s carbon tax costs Canadian families up to $710 this year.Forced to support his wasteful, pointless, often secretive pet green projects with truckloads of taxpayer cash. Bowing to a globalist agenda.This radical had no business being bequeathed the power he has by anti-everything traditionally Canadian activist, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.Ditto for Chrystia Freeland who carries her history of zealous anti-Russian, pro-Ukrainian activism into her roles as deputy prime minister and finance minister.And activist Birju Dattani who was recently appointed head of the Canadian Human Rights Commission with an obscene $394,000-a-year salary despite promoting “grotesque” views in the past under a false name..SLOBODIAN: Another flawed Liberal human rights appointment?.That brings us to Amira Elghawaby, who despite — or because of — her activism as a columnist for the Toronto Star, landed a $191,000-a-year job in 2023 as cabinet’s Special Representative on Combatting Islamophobia.“I support Ms. Elghawaby 100%. She has demonstrated throughout her years of work a sensitivity, an openness,” Trudeau told reporters at the time.Trudeau has a skewed notion of sensitivity and openness.As a columnist in 2021 Elghawaby called Jews “hostage takers” and condemned “an Israeli occupation that is more widely described as ‘apartheid’ that ever before,” noted Blacklock’s Reporter.In other columns she said Canada Day is a celebration of “Judeo-Christian storytelling” that should be cancelled. She called the monarchy “one of the most powerful symbols of racial oppression.” And she supported removing then Queen Elizabeth ll and a “rethink” of statues and monuments of historical figures “who engaged in racist policies.” She was a guest speaker at a demonstration “against white supremacy and racism” at the US Embassy in Ottawa in 2017.Elghawaby is a hard-core radical. And her bias is laced with not-so-concealed hate..Just when we thought we were in the clear... the dreaded 'C' word rears its ugly head again..Now, as reported by Blacklock's Reporter, she is essentially condemning Canadian employers who won’t hire outspoken advocates of “Palestinian human rights,” can anyone take her seriously? Especially when she didn’t back up her report A Hopeful Path Forward For Canada’s Muslim Communities with examples of this alleged rampant suffering and discrimination.But if this is so, are there any Muslim employers, just trying to abide and respect Canada’s rules and make an honest living, among those who don’t want to reward bad behaviour and put fellow Muslim troublemakers on the payroll? Are they racist and discriminatory too? Or is it just non-Muslims?Who did she talk to? And how many? What research was done? And how? At $191,00-a-year, Elghawaby is obliged to reveal how she arrived at this conclusion. Sorry, forgot. Anyone ushered into the Trudeau fold is excused from accountability and free to spout about whatever they like.And how dare employers shun radicals who hide their faces behind tablecloths, scream death chants, block streets, set up encampments and interfere with the daily lives of Canadians.Of course, Elghawaby doesn’t mention those “outspoken” activists of Palestinian rights. The whole lot of them are victims among Muslims allegedly “facing ongoing hardship and anxiety about their ability to publicly exercise their civil liberties including freedom of speech, assembly and expression on the issue of Palestinian human rights,” she wrote.She pointed to the Israeli/Hamas war affecting Canadian Muslims “particularly of Palestinian descent,” not bothering to mention that Hamas terrorists savagely murdered 1,200 Israelis and injured 6,000 others last Oct. 7.“Over the past several months Canadian Muslims have shared their growing concerns about an increase in an anti-Muslim, anti-Palestinian and anti-Arab backlash that has already led to loss of income, threats to current or future employment, harassment, violence, vandalism and exclusion,” said the report.Where? Who? How? Here’s where her activism spirit rears its head.“We have launched resources and connected communities to the federal government. We are also working internally towards systematic change called for by the Muslim communities. Social change takes time. It must overcome decades if not centuries of outdated tropes, myths and stereotypes about who Muslims are.”There you go. Attitudes Canadians might not even have, must change. Bad behaviour? Not an issue.Congratulations to all and any Canadian employers who refuse to reward activists — of any kind pushing any cause — who unleash fear and chaos on Canadian society with employment. Bravo!Now here’s a radical thought. If peaceful Muslims are being denied jobs and opportunity, stand up for them in a concrete way — go after the crazies within their communities who are making their lives difficult.If there is a reluctance to hire Muslims, it emerged after these screeching mobs took to Canadian streets on the heels of Oct. 7.Before that Muslims — like Elghawaby — had no problem getting jobs in all sectors of Canadian society from Parliament to universities to, well, everywhere.Tell the ill-mannered, law-breaking, hate-spewing agitators to behave. Be noble. Earn your pay. Do it for the sake of Muslim children, Elghawaby.Or does that not fit with the radical agenda? Much easier to disingenuously point an accusing finger at Canadians who have no tolerance for being bullied and don’t want to risk inviting bad behaviour into the workplace.