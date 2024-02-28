Opinion

SLOBODIAN: Canadian truckers ‘treated savagely,’ says US senator

Former Ontario MPP Randy Hillier attends a US Senate roundtable on government COVID responses, in Washington Monday. On his right, Dr. Raphael Lataster, pharmacist and prof at Australia's University of Sydney
Former Ontario MPP Randy Hillier attends a US Senate roundtable on government COVID responses, in Washington Monday. On his right, Dr. Raphael Lataster, pharmacist and prof at Australia's University of SydneyU.S. Senate
Loading content, please wait...
Randy Hillier
Wuhan
COVID-19
Canada’s Freedom Convoy in 2022
Senator Ron Johnson
Disease X

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news