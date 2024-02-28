SLOBODIAN: Canadian truckers ‘treated savagely,’ says US senator

At a US Senate roundtable in Washington DC Monday, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) introduced Randy Hillier as the first Canadian politician to publicly oppose the Trudeau government’s response to COVID-19.“It probably didn’t go well, did it?” said Johnson rhetorically, noting that the former independent Ontario MPP faces a possible 3-½-year prison term for his support of Canadian truckers during Freedom Convoy 2022.Hillier stood solo in opposition to lockdowns, masks, mandatory jabs and a declared state of emergency in early 2020. What did he get for fighting for rights and freedoms? Charged 25 times for defying mandates and hosting 'no more lockdown' rallies. All but five charges were withdrawn. He was charged with nine Convoy-related criminal offences.The Crown still wants to throw him behind bars for opposing the “Covid Con.” Justice? Or desperate revenge — as uncomfortable truths seep out more each day?Hillier was invited to speak to the investigative committee chaired by Johnson called 'What are Federal Health Agencies and the COVID Cartel Hiding?' The aim is to expose how an alleged COVID-19 cartel of federal health agencies, Big Pharma, legacy media and Big Tech “engaged in censorship and coverups.”Johnson gave a shout out to Canadian truckers he said were “treated savagely” and wondered how Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is doing.“It strikes me although there are a lot of COVID tyrants around the world, your prime minister was one of the more oppressive. Does Prime Minister Trudeau still enjoy a great deal of public support in Canada?”Hillier assured that Trudeau’s “best before date is nearly at its end” and he “will not survive another electoral cycle if he even makes it to the next election.”“I'm glad. I love Canada, I love Canadians. I like fishing for walleye up in Lake of the Woods,” said Johnson.He asked Hillier what “persecutions” truckers faced.“It was very difficult to watch and inspired a trucker movement here in the States as well. But it's really the Canadian truckers that had the courage to step forward and protest and they were treated savagely, weren’t they?” asked Johnson.Hillier listed the atrocities committed against decent Canadians, pushing them into “dire financial straits” for fighting mandates that crushed basic rights. Trucks vandalized. Physical abuse and violence. Bank and credit card accounts frozen. Mortgage accounts revoked.Let’s not forget the wanton character assassinations, careers of those in many fields who refused the jab destroyed, fines and incarcerations.“But then there was the lawfare that was applied and as the chief of police in Ottawa said, he said we were going to hunt you all down during the convoy and they have,” said Hillier.Justice wasn’t used “as a shield to protect individual freedoms and liberties,” but as a “weapon to destroy people’s liberties,” said Hillier.Hey, but the pandemic’s over. The mandates are gone. Why would Johnson bother to head an investigative committee and summon experts from political, medical, academic, scientific and economic professions?People must be held accountable.We must never forget.It could happen again.Remember the stifling, health-endangering masks they knew offered no protection. The social distancing rules fabricated on a whim as Dr. Deborah Birx, on the White House COVID-19 team, casually admitted. People thrown in jail. Loved ones dying alone. COVID-19 jab injuries occurring with increasing frequency. Youth fined for playing hockey outdoors. Children in lockdown suffering mentally, education lost.And, of course, the War Measures (Emergencies) Act later ruled unconstitutional — and imposed in the absence of a threat to Canada’s security. That despotic move happened in a flash.Fear wickedly used to control the population was a masterful tool. And people in power knew deception ran rampant but said nothing, did nothing.“Senator, today democracy is under the bright lights here in this room for all to see. And thank you. But there is much more to government that is not under the bright lights,” said Hillier.“There is a dark side to all governments. This investigative committee is seeking answers to what did they hide? It would be a much shorter committee if it was what did they not hide?”Hillier claimed political leadership in Ontario hid truth.“And I believe it was neither unique nor confined to Ontario, but ubiquitous throughout the Western world including here in the USA.”In April 2020, he was approached by four senior staffers in Premier Doug Ford’s government who knew he opposed the “preposterous and outrageous mandates.”“But they did want an honest answer and the question was ‘Randy, how do we get out of this mess?’”“They knew that the virus in its harm and its lethality was highly exaggerated. They knew that the state of emergency was entirely unnecessary and harmful. They knew that the lockdowns were exceptionally harmful.”“But they also knew that the 24/7 media hysteria was out of control. And it created a fearful, anxiety ridden mob.”“They also knew from daily and extensive polling that while appealing to the mob’s fear was both politically beneficial and expedient, they feared the long-term damage would be horrendous for themselves, their families, and the province.”“They also knew that the premier's closest, most influential advisers were lobbyists for pharma and tech and that they saw the pandemic through a very, very profitable lens for themselves and for their clients,” claimed Hillier.He told them to ask for “forgiveness and understanding” and tell the truth. That the virus was less dangerous than expected, the consequences of the lockdowns posed more danger and the modelling was “highly fictitious and exaggerated.”Fearing for their jobs, they remained silent. As did other cowards. Surely, they weren’t the only four who knew the truth.“We disguised all the data and all the stats, but we also abdicated our responsibilities and instead of providing leadership we became followers to the very mob we had created and helped to create. And then we concealed our motivations.”“But many politicians also were victims of this con job called COVID. We hid the truth and we feared honesty. Have we broken God's commandment and our covenant?”“Once again we learned that the political party interests will always trump the public’s interest.”Johnson asked if this serves as a “warning against” government control, specifically mentioning government controlled digital currencies.“Yeah, we’ve got a suite of intolerable acts coming towards us. The central bank digital currencies, the WHO pandemic treaty, the bio-digital convergence, the 15-minute cities, the global warming. All of these, I can best describe as another con,” said Hillier.Like Disease X, perhaps? Hillier didn’t raise this phantom disease at the roundtable, but is it another “intolerable act” coming at us that roundtables such as these will help raise awareness about?Disease X doesn’t exist. It’s a hypothetical virus peddled as 20 times deadlier than COVID-19 discussed by world leaders recently gathered at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland.But be very afraid, it could hit soon, the ‘experts’ warn. Is someone putting the finishing touches on the lab work for this mysterious pathogen, a cynic would wonder.Yup, it’ll likely be a respiratory virus afflicting animals but not able to be transmitted to humans yet. Maybe bats or birds. Vaccine technology is in the works!Terrified yet? Why not? The fear worked with the bat soup — or was it the Wuhan lab? — pandemic.Have faith that Johnson will get to the truth. That tyrants like Trudeau who hurt Canada so deeply will be ousted. And that the wrongfully persecuted like Hillier will win.It’s costing him though, so far $100,000 in legal bills, forcing him to become a self- represented litigant because he fought and still fights for Canadians. Anyone wishing to contribute to his legal defence fund can do so through https://nomorelockdowns.ca/donate/