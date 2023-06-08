Alex Schadenberg

Alex Schadenberg, Executive Director of the Euthanasia Prevention Coalition, speaking at the European Parliament.

 Courtesy, A. Schadenberg

The number of Canadians who died by medically assisted suicide increased year-over-year by more than a third in 2022, said the Ontario-based Euthanasia Prevention Coalition (EPC).

That projected hike to 13,500 last year from 10,064 in 2021 is shocking.

Senior Columnist (Manitoba)

Linda Slobodian is the Senior Manitoba Columnist for the Western Standard based out of Winnipeg. She has been an investigative columnist for the Calgary Herald, Calgary Sun, Edmonton Sun, and Alberta Report.

(7) comments

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Read on Breitbart news today, MAID is the 3rd leading cause of death in Quebec now, so maybe the Quebec problem will solve itself?

Report Add Reply
oldncrafty
oldncrafty

Still can't read the article [sad]

Report Add Reply
Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

"Canadians are dying to commit suicide" if the government doesn't murder them first with their whack a$$ "vaccines". 🤣😂🤣😂🤣

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

I was all for people who where terminally ill using assisted suicide, I have seen many people in my life suffer horribly due to terminal cancer, but I was worried, as all other government programs always do, that allowing The terminally ill to die with dignity, it would soon reach into all our society, and it has, this is no different than the tactics used by the worst regimes in our history, preying

On the vulnerable is as disgusting as it gets, and believe me when I say, it will not stop at voluntary, many will say no way, but I’m saying now. In the name of global warming, or saving the planet, or stopping over population or any other excuse, it will soon become mandatory to report to be “dispatched” because you have reached your “best before date”, “or failed to be productive”, the nation has reached its maximum allowable population, and the lottery system picked your digital ID at random for your termination. But none of the elite will ever have their “digital ID” selected.

Report Add Reply
fpenner
fpenner

I compare Trudeau to how a termite destroys a house; from the inside out. This is exactly what he’s doing.

Report Add Reply
guest50
guest50

Good article as always Linda.

I would add that the MAID program has been serepticiously utilized for some time. For example, how many people in nursing homes/hospitals have DNR's on their charts?

As you pointed out a few days ago, the government knew the COVID-19 shots would kill/injure some people. Strange that a significant number of those post vaccinations deaths were among the infirm/elderly around the world. A DNR order wasn't needed in those cases, but as far as I am concerned, they were explicitly MAID in nature.

Furthermore, how many people died on ventilators? How many died because they were denied safe, effective and cheap early treatment drugs? I consider these cases of MAID as well.

No doubt there are many more examples out there, but hey whose looking or counting.

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Trudeau has been commissioned by his masters in China and WEF to kill us off either by “suicide” or forced injections

Next is organ harvesting

Report Add Reply

