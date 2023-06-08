The number of Canadians who died by medically assisted suicide increased year-over-year by more than a third in 2022, said the Ontario-based Euthanasia Prevention Coalition (EPC).
That projected hike to 13,500 last year from 10,064 in 2021 is shocking.
But if one disturbing reason attributed to the steep escalation is accurate, then an investigation into how the sick are being preyed on is critically urgent. And someone must step up and stop this disgusting and immoral travesty.
Are paid morons with ice water flowing through their veins being given free rein to push death on vulnerable people who don’t want to die?
EPC says this is so. Teams of them. Across Canada.
Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) teams nationwide “promote and normalize” death by suicide, EPC Executive Director Alex Schadenberg told the Western Standard.
Every major medical institution has a MAiD team tasked with approaching people who may qualify to ask them if they want to die that way, said Schadenberg. What’s worse, it appears if someone says no to the lethal injection, some MAiD team members won’t take no for an answer and aggressively ramp up the pressure.
EPC received numerous complaints from people whose suffering is compounded because they say they’re “constantly” asked ‘Do you want MAiD?’”
“They say, ‘We’ve already told you five times, no. Why do you have to ask again? Why are you constantly asking? How many times do we have to say no?’”
If that’s so, all who push suicide on people fighting to live are a special breed of predators. That’s not a spirit of righteous compassion, as advocates of MAiD claim. It is demonic.
Can you imagine being alone in a room wanting so badly to live when an angel of death squad shows up to tell you it’s maybe not worth it? What about those who know they are dying, but because of religious belief or values choose to do so naturally in God’s appointed time? Imagine some MAiD monster, with ‘superior’ beliefs, hovering over them intent on changing their minds.
And what if like-minded family members push for the lethal injection option?
It's beyond repulsive to think the weak are subjected to any of this. Or cave into it. According to Schadenberg, the “skyrocketing” MAiD deaths are due to the success of MAiD teams.
His take on why these angels of death would be so zealous is chilling considering what is at stake.
“I’ve said, if you're going to pay people to be on a MAiD team, they’ll sell what they are offering.”
The federal government is expected to release official 2022 MAiD statistics in July.
But EPC tracked euthanasia deaths in Alberta, Ontario, Quebec, and Nova Scotia. BC, which has historically had the highest number of cases, hasn’t released any data.
EPC projection of a likely 13,500 cases in 2022 is based on available data it collected.
There was a 40% increase in Alberta to 836 deaths last year, compared to 504 in 2021.
In February, the Quebec provincial government reported euthanasia accounted for 7% of all deaths. MAiD deaths jumped to 3,663 from 2,427 in 2021 — a 51% increase. According to Ontario’s Chief Coroner’s office, 2022 saw a 27% hike to 3,934 euthanasia deaths, up from 3,102 in 2021.
Nova Scotia had a 21% hike from 224 in 2021 to 272 in 2022.
Schadenberg maintained life-affirming care and suicide prevention should trump lethal injections. The Trudeau Liberal government spewing this and that about “compassion” and “medical care” doesn’t see it that way. In fact, the death toll will significantly increase next March when criteria will expand to allow MAiD for people whose sole underlying condition is a mental disorder, temporary or not.
Canada has travelled a grim path since 2015 — 31,600 reported deaths prior to the latest figures — when Parliament legalized MAiD, declaring it a constitutional right.
At the time it stipulated a person’s death had to be “reasonably foreseeable.” That was eliminated in 2021. Now any claim of a condition that is “grievous and irremediable” will suffice.
Euthanasia is also legal in Belgium, Colombia, New Zealand, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Spain and in some Australian states. The push is on by euthanasia fans in many countries to implement or expand assisted dying laws.
Many are studying the impact MAiD had in Canada which is being held up as a leader — yay Trudeau! What an accomplishment — and not in a favourable way.
In the United Kingdom euthanasia is illegal and carries penalties of up to 14 years in jail for doctors who carry it out.
The National Post reported British MPs were warned Tuesday by medical experts about Canada’s “disturbing” euthanasia laws. When addressing UK parliamentarians, Scott Kim, a senior bioethics investigator with the US National Institutes of Health, cited Canada as the world’s “most radically medicalized system of providing assisted dying,” according to the National Post.
Kim warned that the most “sobering” thing is the “very open eligibility” coupled with a “very aggressive medical delivery system.”
Canada’s federal legislation on MAiD is part of the Criminal Code. A person isn’t guilty of a criminal offence if they provide or assist in providing MAiD according to conditions in the law. But provinces and territories can create or enhance health-related regulations that aren’t in contradiction to the Criminal Code to protect the vulnerable from MAiD predators.
Provinces aren’t helplessly at the mercy of the Trudeau government’s zeal to expand euthanasia eligibility criteria.
“Provinces have control over how they institute medical care. So, provinces could decide that they’re going to do things differently, say in Alberta, than in Saskatchewan or Manitoba,” said Schadenberg.
The only alternative to provinces finding compassion is to boot the pro-MAiD Liberals out.
In the meantime, euthanasia will be peddled as medical care when it “isn’t actually medical care at all,” he said.
He’s right. It’s not medical care. It’s a quick path to death. Period. Canada’s euthanasia laws devalue the lives of the disabled, the sick, the frightened, the elderly, and soon all those struggling mentally.
And where are the clergy? Don’t they roam the halls of hospitals and hospices and homes anymore? Maybe it’s past time for them to step up and speak up. Are the whole lot of them cowards?
Meanwhile MAiD teams will be free to waltz into rooms and homes with fake kind smiles to torment people who don’t want to die, to peddle lethal cocktails on suffering souls.
The absence of decency and conscience is as evident as it is loathsome.
It sure makes one wonder who is in the grips of mental health disorders.
But no worries, if all goes well for the Liberal government, next March someone can book these predators a MAiD appointment.
Have fun spending those paycheques.
Read on Breitbart news today, MAID is the 3rd leading cause of death in Quebec now, so maybe the Quebec problem will solve itself?
Still can't read the article [sad]
"Canadians are dying to commit suicide" if the government doesn't murder them first with their whack a$$ "vaccines". 🤣😂🤣😂🤣
I was all for people who where terminally ill using assisted suicide, I have seen many people in my life suffer horribly due to terminal cancer, but I was worried, as all other government programs always do, that allowing The terminally ill to die with dignity, it would soon reach into all our society, and it has, this is no different than the tactics used by the worst regimes in our history, preying
On the vulnerable is as disgusting as it gets, and believe me when I say, it will not stop at voluntary, many will say no way, but I’m saying now. In the name of global warming, or saving the planet, or stopping over population or any other excuse, it will soon become mandatory to report to be “dispatched” because you have reached your “best before date”, “or failed to be productive”, the nation has reached its maximum allowable population, and the lottery system picked your digital ID at random for your termination. But none of the elite will ever have their “digital ID” selected.
I compare Trudeau to how a termite destroys a house; from the inside out. This is exactly what he’s doing.
Good article as always Linda.
I would add that the MAID program has been serepticiously utilized for some time. For example, how many people in nursing homes/hospitals have DNR's on their charts?
As you pointed out a few days ago, the government knew the COVID-19 shots would kill/injure some people. Strange that a significant number of those post vaccinations deaths were among the infirm/elderly around the world. A DNR order wasn't needed in those cases, but as far as I am concerned, they were explicitly MAID in nature.
Furthermore, how many people died on ventilators? How many died because they were denied safe, effective and cheap early treatment drugs? I consider these cases of MAID as well.
No doubt there are many more examples out there, but hey whose looking or counting.
Trudeau has been commissioned by his masters in China and WEF to kill us off either by “suicide” or forced injections
Next is organ harvesting
