Opinion

SLOBODIAN: Carbon tax extreme... and you wonder why bread costs so much

There's a lot of carbon in bread to tax. It's killing farmers and making your loaf more expensive
There's a lot of carbon in bread to tax. It's killing farmers and making your loaf more expensiveWestern Standard files
Loading content, please wait...
Carbon Tax
Bread Prices
Jeff Bereza
Manitoba farmers

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news