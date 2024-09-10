SLOBODIAN: CBC, BBC, mainstream media all fooled by Hamas propaganda

An incriminating report released Monday revealed the BBC “fuelled tensions” by breaching its editorial guidelines an astounding 1,533 times since the Israel/Hamas war began 11 months ago.Britain’s flagship news service, viewed by 50% of the population, showed a “deeply worrying pattern of bias against Israel.”That bias was described as an “institutional crisis” by a former BBC executive who called for an independent inquiry into the BBC’s coverage.The taxpayer-funded public broadcaster had an income of 5.39 billion British pounds in the year ending March 31, 2024. Essentially, taxpayer money — 3.66 billion pounds directly from licence fees paid by UK households — is being funnelled into biased and often false news coverage that feeds hatred and division, sparking protests and unrest on the streets.To think of all the times the Brits, now immersed in this rot on home turf, bravely marched off to war to fight and die to crush destructive hatred on foreign soil.But does the problem of media bias sound familiar? It should.Before pointing a finger at radical activists parading as journalists across the pond, know that similar coverage by some Canadian media outlets on the Trudeau government’s generously subsidized gravy train goes virtually unchecked.We’ve got our own crisis here, much of it subsidized by taxpayers — $1.5 billion to the CBC and at least $595 million — to other outlets, some that allow activists to wantonly spew bias, deception, and stir up hatred.This too contributes to fuelling tensions that manifest in coast-to-coast protests, unrest on campuses, railway disruptions, a heaving strain on police resources, and attacks on Jews or anyone who supports them.The skewed media madness prevails despite more than 1,200 children, men, women, including the sick, disabled and elderly being burned alive, gang-raped, dismembered, and executed last October 7 by an invading hoard of Hamas savages.And 253 hostages were taken, some since released, others whose bodies have been recovered. Of the 97 still unaccounted for, at least 33 are confirmed dead.Before the blood dried and the bodies were buried Hamas vowed to unleash more savagery.Even now, the pro-Hamas madness continues after these thugs executed six young Israeli hostages in a Gaza Strip tunnel on August 29 as Israel Defence Forces (IDF) drew near.It defies reason.However, why the horror has been downplayed, denied, swept to the side, and the magnitude of the evil isn’t seared into hearts and minds isn’t complex.A slick, deceptive, well-funded Hamas propaganda campaign was swiftly launched to shift attention from the demonic massacre to victim shaming and blaming. The so-called oppressive Israeli Jews deserved the well-planned invasion and kill campaign by Hamas terrorists, trained and armed (by Iran) with weapons and a burning lust for blood. Or so, sick and deeply disturbed minds reason.Israel was immediately condemned — and still is being condemned — for entering the Gaza Strip to hunt down Hamas terrorists that even slaughtered a nine-month-old baby.The deception portraying mad animals as victims — who videoed themselves laughing while they shot, raped, and hacked — has steadily increased. It’s aided and abetted by media outlets that allow activist ‘reporters’ to vent and push their Jew hatred. Couple that with universities glutted with radical activist profs who pollute ignorant minds of students too lazy to research facts and seething hatred intensifies.The BBC report offers proof of the alarming bias that prevails.A team of 20 researchers and 20 data analysts, headed by British lawyer Trevor Asserson used artificial intelligence to analyse four months and nine million words of BBC coverage in many languages on TV, radio, online, podcasts and social media platforms.They found that Israel was linked to genocide 14 times more than Hamas, reported the Daily Telegraph.Israel was also linked to war crimes to a far greater degree than Hamas.Hamas’ terrorism was minimized or downplayed. The BBC only mentioned 400 out of 12,500 times that Hamas was a banned terrorist organization in the UK and many other countries including Canada.The report noted several journalists like Lebanon-based reporter Mayssaa Abdul Khalek, a contributor to BBC Arabic broadcasts who championed “death to Israel” and tweeted, “Sir Hitler, rise, there are a few people that need to be burned.”And Lebanon-based contributor Marie-Jose Al Azzi who said Hamas terrorists killed on Oct. 7 were “the first of the martyrs of the operation.”A BBC spokesman downplayed AI’s accuracy and claimed the broadcaster is “required to achieve due impartiality.” But sure, they’ll look into it.Canada doesn’t have a team of researchers and analysts headed by a determined Trevor Asserson to do a count.But we do have HonestReporting Canada, an independent watchdog that monitors and promotes fairness in Canadian media coverage of Israel and issues affecting our Jewish community.It cannot be accused of being biased because it accurately covers exactly what is reported by ‘journalists’ that appear to be caught up in the Hamas trap calling for ramped up protests. These good little soldiers willingly spread the propaganda.Sometime there are retractions when HonestReporting puts on the pressure, sometimes not. Too late anyway. The spin has done its damage.A few recent examples found on HonestReporting’s website?A Le Devoir reporter recently gave a platform to four hard-core anti-Israel activists who portray Israeli as the only villain. It’s not the first-time her ‘journalism’ dripped with anti-Israeli propaganda without providing anyone an opportunity to present another side.An opinion piece in the Globe & Mail by R. David Harden depicted Israel as religious extremists ignoring “the real fanatics.”The CBC Weekend Morning Show attacked Israel and “whitewashed” Hamas.HonestReporting filed a complaint over the Toronto Star’s coverage that “cast doubt on Israel’s right to defend itself.”Another one is Concordia University Student newspaper “kicks off academic year with five extremist anti-Israel rants.In one report — When Will News Media Discuss the Uncomfortable Topic of Gaza’s “Civilians Who Help Hamas — HonestReporting tackled a topic that concerns Canadians but few media outlets wants to address. This, as the Trudeau government paves the way for 5,000 Palestinians that are impossible to vet to come to Canada.It goes on. But you get the picture. HonestReporting’s website details a long and disturbing list of corrections, many from repeat offenders.Until government-subsidized media, whether in the UK or Canada, is held accountable, we can count on unrest and division and chaos to erupt. 