Climate crisis hysteria has been dismissed by a coalition of 1,609 international scientists and experts who signed a declaration issued by a global climate watchdog.
“There is no climate emergency,” stated the World Climate Declaration recently released by the Global Climate Intelligence Group (CLINTEL).
“Therefore, there is no cause for panic and alarm.”
CLINTEL is an independent foundation that studies climate change policy and determines when “facts turn into assumptions and predictions.”
Global warming alarmists blame environmental damage on CO2 emissions.
But the coalition that includes 122 Canadian signatories and two Nobel laureates — US physicists John Clauser and Ivan Giaever — stressed in the “urgent” message that CO2 is good for the planet that has warmed “significantly less” than predicted.
“CO2 is not a pollutant. It is essential to all life on Earth … It is also profitable for agriculture, increasing the yields of crops worldwide.... We strongly oppose the harmful and unrealistic net-zero CO2 policy proposed for 2050. If better approaches emerge, and they certainly will, we have ample time to reflect and re-adapt. The aim of global policy should be ‘prosperity for all’ by providing reliable and affordable energy at all times.”
The coalition questioned the ‘science’ the alleged climate emergency is based on. Climate models aren’t “remotely plausible as policy tools” and “blow up the effect of greenhouse gases such as CO2,” while ignoring the reality that “enriching the atmosphere with CO2 is beneficial.”
“There is no statistical evidence that global warming is intensifying hurricanes, floods, droughts and suchlike natural disasters, or making them more frequent. However, there is ample evidence that CO2-mitigation measures are as damaging as they are costly,” they said.
Well, doesn’t that contradict the relentless howls from political doomsayers who spend billions of taxpayer dollars to ‘combat’ global warming. Never mind that annoying little Swede who started lecturing the world at age 15. Even worse, many paid attention to her.
“I don't think anybody can deny the impact of the climate crisis anymore. Just look around. Historic floods. I mean, historic floods. More intense droughts, extreme heat, significant wildfires have caused significant damage.” – US President Joe Biden
“Climate action can’t wait … Since 2015, Canada has been a committed partner in the fight against climate change, and as we move to a net-zero future, we will continue to do our part to cut pollution and build a cleaner future for everyone. Together, we will beat this crisis while creating a green economy and new middle-class jobs for Canadians.” — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
“How dare you!” — Climate alarmist prop Greta Thunberg.
“Climate science should be less political, while climate policies should be more scientific,” states the declaration. “Scientists should openly address uncertainties and exaggerations in their predictions of global warming, while politicians should dispassionately count the real costs as well as the imagined benefits of their policy measures.”
Climate discussions have “degenerated” into beliefs not based on sound science, said the coalition.
“In particular, scientists should emphasize that their modeling output is not the result of magic: computer models are human made. What comes out is fully dependent on what theoreticians and programmers have put in: hypotheses, assumptions, relationships, parameterizations, stability constraints, etc.”
“To believe the outcome of a climate model is to believe what the model makers have put in. This is precisely the problem of today’s climate discussion to which climate models are central. Climate science has degenerated into a discussion based on beliefs, not on sound self-critical science.”
“We should free ourselves from the naïve belief in immature climate models. In future, climate research must give significantly more emphasis to empirical science.”
Meanwhile, the planet has always had “cold and warm phases.”
“The Little Ice Age ended as recently as 1850. Therefore, it is no surprise that we now are experiencing a period of warming.”
However, the warming is “far slower than predicted” by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. “Our advice to the European leaders is they should strive for a significantly better understanding of the climate system, while politics should focus on minimizing potential climate damage by prioritizing adaptation strategies based on proven and affordable technologies.”
The Trudeau government’s 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan aims to reach an emissions reduction target of 40% below 2005 levels by 2030 and net-zero emissions by 2050.
Wouldn’t it be a shame if the coalition is right, and Canadians are forced to endure enormous expense and hardship — and fear that the world is going to burn up any time now — when there really is not a climate emergency at all.
Great work Linda :)
This whole agenda got underway back in the late '80s early '90s. Suddenly the world was told to fear the consequences of our CO2 emissions. But over the next couple of years that drive came under increasing doubt and criticism. Back in 2008 I think there was a petition signed by 33,000 scientists.. 9,000 of them PHDs that debunked the whole story.
I've read 6 books... by Tim Ball, M.J. Sangster, Gregory Wrightstone and Marc Morano that totally prove the fraud behind this UN/IPCC/WEF power play. And websites like "The Right Climate Stuff" that is run by ex NASA scientists add their input as well.
So this whole fear driven religion has LONG since proven false, a total fraud. There is no science behind it except that which is given huge grants to manipulate the "proof". The most ridiculous example of this was Michael Mann's "hockey stick graph". And supported only by Grumpy Greta, sports heroes, rock stars, actors etc. No science there.
So add the UN/IPCC Climate Change narrative to the UN/Covid and vaxx narrative as well as many other recent insanely crazy schemes and we have every reason to dump not only the WEF but more importantly the UN with all its money and power harvesting plays.
We have to do this soon.
Sorry, but your article is without any context OR connection to the list of names allegedly having signed this "Declaration" - which actually came out in June. The following refutation was noted in Climate News:
The declaration, whose top signatory is a Nobel Prize-winning physicist named Ivar Giaever, was shared tens of thousands of times late last week and through the weekend on social media, including by Alex Antic, a senator for Australia’s Liberal Party, who said in a Thursday post that the declaration “dealt a further blow” to the “green zealots in academia” who claim the science of global warming is mostly a settled matter. His post received more than 8,000 likes and was shared nearly 3,000 times as of this week.
But despite its measured tone and its list of supporters with impressive-sounding titles like professor or doctor, the declaration isn’t what it appears to be, several career climatologists and disinformation experts told Inside Climate News.
Rather, they said, the post seems to be the latest iteration of a broader disinformation campaign that for decades has peddled a series of arguments long discredited by the scientific community at large. Furthermore, the experts told me, the vast majority of the declaration’s signatories have no experience in climate science at all, and the group behind the message—the Climate Intelligence Foundation, or CLINTEL—has well-documented ties to oil money and fossil fuel interest groups.
“Looking at the list of signatories, there are a lot of engineers, medical doctors, and petroleum geologists and almost no actual climate scientists,” said Zeke Hausfather, a longtime research scientist at Berkeley Earth, a non-partisan nonprofit that specializes in analyzing climate data, and the former director of climate and energy programs at the Breakthrough Institute, another independent environmental research firm.
In fact, Ivar Giaever, who has been promoted as a kind of poster child for the declaration in what some believe is meant to give it credibility, won his Nobel with another scientist in 1973 for their discovery of electron tunneling in superconductors, not for anything remotely related to the study of global warming. Other signatories of the petition, as noted by climate journalist Dave Vetter, included at least eight current or former employees of oil giant Shell.
Hausfather, on the other hand, has spent at least a decade of his career analyzing the benefits and limitations of climate models, which use computer simulations of the Earth to predict how rising carbon dioxide levels will affect global temperatures and the environment. In 2019, he led a team of researchers who published a peer-reviewed study in the science journal Geophysical Research Letters that found most of the climate models being used to predict Earth’s average surface temperature between 1970 and 2017 have been impressively accurate.
I concur; This is why I am adding the following; Absolutely everywhere you look, there are catastrophic weather and geological anomalies occurring. They roll out without a pause.
“Disaster overload” is being subjected to a continuous deluge of distressing news.
The numbing effect that continuous “bad news” has on people often results in many putting on mental blinders and waiting for things to get better, but this often unconsciously activated mental response depends on some indication of that possibility existing.
It has become obvious. There is not even a hint of normal life resuming.
It’s like the elephant in the room, impossible to ignore.
It is no longer happening “over there” or “somewhere else”; it is occurring in every country and on every continent on this staggering and reeling globe.
Could the increasing frequency and increasing severity of these events in themselves be a message directly from God that He is using to force humans into facing the reality of the consequences of their sin and rebellion?
Disasters have always occurred over history, but never like this.
The below list, not of the individual events but a general overview of the “big picture” alone, is, I believe, a significant testimony to their impact on the entire world’s population and the growing realization that something very ominous is building.
It is not necessary for me to provide a list of the specific events. Even if divided into ongoing and recently ended events, the lists would be huge. Again, is that factor alone a message?
>The terms “apocalyptic” and “of Biblical “proportions” are commonly used to describe these events even by the secular media today.
>The severity of the current disastrous events eclipses what would have been considered “normal” cycles of severe weather even just a year ago.
>The simultaneous occurrences are startling in their non-stop frequency.
>100-year events floods, 500-year floods, and even 1000-year floods are descriptors commonly appearing in the news now.
>Not meant to be unkind, but even those who have been plodding along in total ignorance of world conditions are not just starting to take notice but are “aware” and very uneasy about these “natural” disasters.
>The frenetic, “man-caused climate change” clamoring is growing on the part of those who have been swallowed up in its “fear-mongering.”
>Major floods and major droughts are occurring in proximity to each other.
>It is not necessary to “look up” these kinds of catastrophic events as though it requires diligent effort to find reports of them. Just minutes or even seconds online will provide plentiful reports of both ongoing and recent disastrous events.
>Increasing intensities and occurrences of earthquakes worldwide are impossible to ignore.
>Many places have received a year or more rain in one day. One even received 7″ of rain in 45 minutes!
>In others, severe droughts with a huge loss of crop yield and an inability to feed their livestock are occurring – this will result in severe food shortages.
>Horribly destructive wildfires (many being reported as possible intentional arson) are raging out of control all over the globe.
>Wars and rumors of wars abound.
>Human governments and NGOs (non-governmental organizations) are making absurd pronouncements and creating “laws” and policies that clearly fly in the face of facts that even a seven-year-old can reason through.
Jesus warned of conditions that would exist at the end of the age, just prior to His return.
“Then He continued by saying to them, ‘Nation will rise against nation and kingdom against kingdom, and there will be great earthquakes, and in various places plagues and famines; and there will be terrors and great signs from heaven'” (Luke 21:10-11). Emphasis added by me.
“There will be signs in sun and moon and stars, and on the earth dismay among nations, in perplexity at the roaring of the sea and the waves, men fainting from fear and the expectation of the things which are coming upon the world; for the powers of the heavens will be shaken” (Luke 21:25-26). Emphasis added by me.
Is God literally moving heaven and earth to wake people from the mindset that they can continue to ignore their sin and continue in rebellion against Him without any consequences?
Perhaps the most obvious and discouraging circumstance that relates to the signs given by the Lord in the above passage (Luke 21:25-26) is the vast number of people who are reacting without thinking to the unceasing “we must do this in order to save the planet” programming of their minds.
In the book of Isaiah, God has made it clear that people have been gifted with an intellect and that they can reason with it.
“‘Come now, and let us reason together,’ Says the LORD” (Isaiah 1:18a).
I believe that the massive number and intensity of these events are a clear message from God sent in order to urge them to awake from their lethargy; to turn to Him and be saved. (Please see the Special Message at the end of this article.)
God cannot be ignored. He will not be denigrated, and He will not be mocked.
This is meant only in kindness and an appeal to reason: For those who believe in the false narrative of “man-caused climate change” and its mantra of impending doom if the world’s population doesn’t surrender their freedoms (and, by association, their lives).
I would plead with you to consider an old Latin phrase that is completely appropriate to relate to this false narrative.
“Cui Bono,” “Who benefits?”
Who benefits from human physical and mental enslavement?
Who jets all over the world in privately owned aircraft to deceive millions of people and make millions of dollars in the process?
There is also another old Latin phrase that applies to those who have bought into this lie:
“Caveat Emptor,” “Let the buyer beware.”
The special message I promised you:
For anyone who may read this article and has not trusted in Jesus Christ and therefore has no hope or peace in your life.
You can have hope. You can have the peace that Jesus has promised to all who have made Him their Lord and Savior. The peace that passes understanding.
It requires that you come before God on His terms.
And, what are His terms according to His Word?
Genuine repentance (turning to God instead of continuing to reject or ignore Him).
Confession of sins (that you are a sinner and acknowledge that to God).
That you understand that the wages of sin is death (Romans 6:23).
To acknowledge to God that you are unable to pay that debt.
Belief that Jesus Christ paid your death sentence for you on the cross.
To believe that Jesus is the Way, the only Way, that God has established by which humans may be saved from the consequences of their sin and rebellion.
God has made it absolutely clear that there is no one who comes before Him, under His terms, that will be refused.
No one: no race, no color, no country of origin, regardless of any previous belief system: no one.
No matter what your past sins have been, God can and WILL forgive you because He says He will.
Salvation is available to everyone without any exceptions.
If you put all your trust for salvation in Jesus, and Him only, you can follow that prayer up by simply saying, “Thank you, Father God, for hearing my prayer and saving me,” because we can trust Him to keep His Word. He always has. He always will.
“Truly, Truly, I say to you that he who hears My words and believes the One who sent Me has eternal life and will not be condemned. He has crossed from death to life” (John 5:24).
There are no answers and there is no hope in the world by governments, organizations, politics or politicians. There are only lies and deception. But you can have the Truth and the peace you seek.
The answers are in the Word of God—The Bible. If you ask God, with all your heart, He will hear you.
“And ye shall seek me, and find me, when ye shall search for me with all your heart” (Jeremiah 29:13).
Pro Salvator Vigilans
To contact me: canoeman96@gmail.com
