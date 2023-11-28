SLOBODIAN: CN Rail sues protesters for damages, disruptions after five-hour blockade

The Canadian National Railway is suing protesters who blocked its downtown Winnipeg rail line for five hours on November 20.It’s good to see someone finally bite back hard! Peaceful protests can reap good. But ongoing massive protests in Canada — seething with mob hate — have disrupted the livelihoods, safety and mobility of Canadians who just want to go about their lives in peace.These organized protests erupted after the Israel Defence Forces retaliated in the Gaza strip. That’s the operational base to Hamas Palestinian terrorists that invaded small communities to savagely slaughter 1,400 Israelis — including women and children — on October 7. And took 240, including babies and the elderly, hostage.Some of these protesting punks across Canada suffer the delusion that they have the right to dictate to Canadians what they can and cannot do; who they can or cannot do business with; who they can or cannot support.And if it takes disruption and bully tactics, so be it. In fact, the more the better. They thrive on chaos and a twisted sense of power that they grab for a time.In this case, a 'Queers for Palestine-Winnipeg' — the group behind the blockade — protester told the CBC they disrupted CN Rail because it has ties to an Israeli shipping company, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services.Such hateful, intolerant arrogance is perplexing from a segment of society that says it is the victim of hate and intolerance.But for the odd arrest, no one has stood up to these disrupters who cross the line, get innocents in their crosshairs, distort facts and abuse the privilege Canada affords them to protest.Canadians are fed up.CN Rail is fighting back on the grounds the actions of the protesters were “intended to cause damage” to operations and economic interests.CN Rail seeks special and punitive damages, plus interest and other costs, according to a November 21 statement of claim filed at the Manitoba Court of King's Bench.It claimed it was forced to close the tracks because of safety concerns.The blockade was staged on CN Rail’s transcontinental main train line that daily transports more than $350 million in goods for about 90 customers on trainsThe suit claims protesters impeded travel of 16 CN Rail freight trains — some 190 cars long — and two VIA Rail trains with 176 passengers.The allegations have yet to be proven in court.CN Rail also seeks a court order to permanently prevent the protesters from trespassing again — or directing other like-minded protesters to trespass on any of its properties.It wants the court to prohibit “threatening or intimidating” employees, customers and business partners.But the Queer group boldly vowed on social media to carry on right after they pack up their flags and signs and wrapped up the blockade.The suit names protester Dasha Plett as a defendant as well as defendant Jane and John Doe along with additional “persons unknown.”Jane and John Doe should be very nervous right now. Can’t hide behind anonymity forever.Plett is a spokesperson for Queers for Palestine-Winnipeg that boasted on social media about the economic damage and disruption they caused CN Rail.“We held the CN Rail blockade for five hours, costing CN millions of dollars and disrupting the Canadian economy,” the group posted on Twitter ("X") on November 20. “We’re done for the night but the movement is only growing. We won’t stop until the siege in Gaza is ended and Palestine is free.”The group of about 20 waved Palestinian flags and carried signs that read “ceasefire now.”At the time Plett told the CBC the protesters had a problem with CN Rail’s affiliation with ZIM.“CN is very vital for them to access the North American market and they are an Israeli company,” she said.How can such a small group wreak so much illogical havoc? Because they’ve been allowed to get away with it. Because everyone tiptoes around manic bad behaviour.Until now.CN Rail claimed it asked the trespassing protesters to leave. That was about effective as trying to reason with a tantrum-throwing two-year-old.The lawsuit alleges economic and operational ongoing damages — including damaging CN Rail’s reputation.They include increased costs to customers, delays in deliveries, extended holding of goods and products including some hazardous and loss of productivity.Plett told media the blockade was “answering the call of Palestinian organizations to disrupt politicians, businesses, organizations and infrastructure” — that support Israel.Did these Palestinian organizations forget to mention that Israel is tolerant of sexual minorities — but Hamas which controls the Palestinian people, not so much?Obviously not.On its Facebook page Queers for Palestine listed upcoming events, one on November 30 at the University of Manitoba, another December 2 at Winnipeg City Hall.“Stay tuned to this page for more updates about actions and events as they become public knowledge,” it reads.Then it ends with the popular slogan, the rallying cry to annihilate Jews — From the river to the sea #FreePalestine.May CN Rail be successful in recovering all its alleged losses. The rights and freedoms of those who contribute to Canada in a meaningful way shouldn’t be trampled on by those who want to destroy.