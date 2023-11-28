Opinion

SLOBODIAN: CN Rail sues protesters for damages, disruptions after five-hour blockade

CN is suing Pro-Palestinian protesters who blocked part of CN's transcontinental main line earlier this month
CN is suing Pro-Palestinian protesters who blocked part of CN's transcontinental main line earlier this monthJeff Stapleton Courtesy, CBC
Loading content, please wait...
Cn Rail
Queers for Palestine
Dasha Plett

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news