SLOBODIAN: Conservatives cheered the defeat of a ‘parental rights’ motion — here’s why that should terrify parents

It was nothing to cheer about. Still, cheers erupted when the resolution to protect parental rights and permit talk therapy for gender-confused children was shot down. No, it wasn’t a gathering of the extreme leftist Liberals or NDP majority who are obsessed with aggressively pushing pro-transgender narratives on kids.It was members of the Conservative Party of Canada (CPC). Heretics. Conservatives in name only supporting parents going to jail for seeking counsel for their gender dysphoria kids. Cowards fearful of appearing “divisive” and losing votes who, according to the disgusted reaction on social media, did just that. Betrayers who jumped into bed with the crazed Left.Half of the more than 2,500 delegates at the AGM in Calgary on Saturday transitioned from supporting core conservative values to embracing left-wing ideology that’s harming children on a devastating, often irreparable grand scale.“Today, a simple resolution to allow kids to receive therapy to help them feel comfortable with their sex DID NOT PASS. Truly unbelievable … The Conservative Party of Canada does not want kids with distress about their sex to receive the message that girls are girls and boys are boys and they are beautiful just as they are,” wrote Conservative anti-transgender activist Chris Elston a.k.a. Billboard Chris.Under Canadian law, children can be mutilated — breasts and penises hacked off — without parental consent. Even countries governed by the far Left that were once gung-ho on transgender madness acknowledge the damage done to children. They’ve taken significant steps to revise policies that lead to excruciating physical mutilation and mental agony.But hundreds of Canadian Conservatives betrayed vulnerable children. They betrayed parents who damn well deserve control over their kids. Maybe they even betrayed themselves. Who knows how many have really gone to this ideological dark side? Or how many are so hungry for the CPC to take control that they suffer the illusion that sacrificing the welfare of children can sway ghoulish Leftie votes..The proposed Parental Right to Body-Affirming Therapy for Kids policy read, “We believe in the right and duty of parents to raise their own children responsibly according to their own conscience and beliefs. We believe no person, government, or agency has the right to interfere in the exercise of that duty except through the due process of law. We believe that parents have the right to arrange for body-affirming talk therapy for their gender-confused child, and we oppose the federal Conversion Therapy Ban, which criminalizes parents for doing so.”The motion passed at a paltry 52% but won’t go forward because it didn’t get a double majority — support from more than half the provinces and territories.Delegates opposed troubled gender-confused children being able to just talk to someone to find hope and healing.But a motion passed with 95.61% of the vote to support drug prevention and substance abuse treatment and recovery programs for addicts — youth were specifically cited — to give them “hope and healing,” as one delegate said.Delegates voted to support laws that criminalize parents, pastors, or therapists who assist gender-confused children with talk therapy. The maximum penalty is five years imprisonment.Yet they responsibly voted overwhelmingly — 91.02% — to support a stand-your-ground policy by amending the Criminal Code to protect people from going to jail for using lethal force on intruders entering their homes.It read in part: “Canadians protecting themselves, their families, or their property inside their home should not face prosecution for acting decisively against intruders.”Jack Fonseca, director of political operations at Campaign Life Coalition, warned about threatening intruders outside the home. “Thousands of kids get transed by woke schoolteachers and social media influencers who prey upon young minds,” said Fonseca.“To keep kids trapped in gender confusion, Justin Trudeau banned so-called conversion therapy using a problematic definition which criminalized the kind of normal talk therapy that’s practiced in every psychologist’s office.”.“That law prescribes five years jail for parents who arrange for body affirming counselling for their gender-confused child and traps kids on a path that leads to surgical mutilation. Vote yes.”That’s not what concerned BC MP Tamara Kronis.“We should not be adopting policies that divide us, this policy divides us, and I urge you to vote no,” said Kronis.So, the party’s image is her top priority.“A sitting “Conservative” elected official in Canada just said that opposing a law that makes it easier for children to transition to a different gender is ‘too divisive,’” wrote an unimpressed mrsunshine on X.“Communists are literally mutilating your kids, and these feckless cowards think that stopping them is ‘too divisive,’” posted DataDominica.AGMs don’t reflect what all party members want. The defeat of the policy left many Conservatives feeling like there’s no federal Canadian party deserving of their vote. Many said the party lost their support. They’re walking away.“This is the end for me. I am OUT. Both parties are sociopaths. Attacking family values, taking our kids away from family values, and imposing government policies to destroy what (sic) left of us. Canada is definitely SICK with cancer,” wrote Dragan Petrovich Pera on X.Republican Party of Alberta Leader Cam Davies wrote, “What an embarrassment. When you can’t protect children because it’s “divisive,” you have lost all hope. Well, frig. Who do I vote for now? This country is f**ked.”Can you envision the gleeful smirk on Justin Trudeau’s face because Conservatives still support his destructive law? He might be delighted with them, but others, not so much. .“Toss those sickening f**king progressive/commies out on their asses,” wrote Bill Bileski on X.Are these people living in a bubble?Sweden, the first country to adopt legal gender assignment, now restricts hormone treatments for minors because “risks outweigh the benefits.” Mastectomies for teenage girls are strictly limited.Chile, Germany, Australia, the UK, Denmark, and France are among many countries limiting treatment for transgender and gender-confused youth. Puberty blockers for anyone under 18 are banned in many countries because long-term effects are unknown.Denmark and Finland now prioritize counselling and support services over hormone treatments and surgical mutilation for minors with gender dysphoria.France requires parental consent.Georgia banned all trans-specific healthcare to preserve “family values.” More than half of the US states ban puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones on minors. In December, Florida, alleging they misled the public on gender-affirming care for minors, filed a lawsuit against three major medical associations, including the American Academy of Pediatrics. The lawsuit states “children were irrevocably harmed because truth was replaced with political activism.”In a letter, 19 Canadian doctors alleged that organizations including the Canadian Medical Association, the Canadian Pediatric Society, and the Alberta Medical Association led Canadians to believe gender treatments were safe and effective.And, of course, Premier Danielle Smith kept her promise to introduce legislation to limit or restrict puberty blockers, hormones, and phenotype-altering surgeries in minors. Then she doubled down and decided to use the Notwithstanding clause to protect legislation from court challenges.All that and Conservatives — fake Conservatives — cheered triumphantly about jailing parents and crushing children’s access to simple counselling.