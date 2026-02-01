Opinion

SLOBODIAN: Conservatives cheered the defeat of a ‘parental rights’ motion — here’s why that should terrify parents

At the CPC AGM in Calgary, delegates rejected a policy defending parent-led counselling for kids with gender dysphoria — leaving families exposed under Canada’s conversion therapy ban.
"Gender Affirming" Clinic Cartoon
"Gender Affirming" Clinic CartoonImage courtesy of Wokely Correct
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Conservative Convention
Gender
Transgender
Lgbtq
Gender Dysphoria
Opinion
Opinion Column
2026 Conservative convention in Calgary

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news