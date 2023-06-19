Max Bernier

Max Bernier and his wife at a gun range in Portage-Lisgar.

 Bernier campaign

The Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) has a lot riding on Monday’s two Manitoba federal byelections.

If the Conservatives flip Winnipeg South Centre’s reliably Liberal seat in 10 of the 11 past elections, that’ll send a strong message to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s smug minority government. If they lose the reliably Conservative seat in Portage-Lisgar to People’s Party of Canada (PPC) leader Maxime Bernier, that’ll tell them rural voters reject policies designed to woo suburban Toronto ridings while being weak on core cultural conservative values.

CPC attack ad against Bernier

Senior Columnist (Manitoba)

Linda Slobodian is the Senior Manitoba Columnist for the Western Standard based out of Winnipeg. She has been an investigative columnist for the Calgary Herald, Calgary Sun, Edmonton Sun, and Alberta Report.

(4) comments

northrungrader
northrungrader

The Conservatives can not allow Max to win. They can not allow anyone to represent the people who elect him.

Pierre Poilievre's own words on his own YouTube channel states he will not rid the Conservative Party of Canada of WEF members until after the next federal election. Of course he will kick them out of the party to join their brethern in the Liberals and NDP...

Pierre has a good campaign platform, but so did Erin O'Toole, until the federal election, then we had 4 parties campaigning on the Liberal platform.

I have more trust in a Quebec politician, than I do in an Alberta politician, because until the Freedom Convoy, only Maxime stood up for Canadian citizens.

Silence Dogood
Silence Dogood

Say whatever you want about Bernier or the PPC, they are shifting the Overton window in a more conservative direction. I’m glad they are around, and keeping the Conservative party actually conservative.

mccann.wp
mccann.wp

Bernier should stick to Quebec, he has no business running in Manitoba.

dieraci13
dieraci13

Bernier has to win or Canada is doomed, forever.

