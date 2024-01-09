SLOBODIAN: 'Cuffs for questions... so it's come to this

So, this is Canada now — a place where a journalist gets arrested, manhandled and handcuffed by the RCMP, simply for asking questions.For doing his job — and at no point, as video evidence shows, unprofessionally.God help us.The RCMP should hang their heads in shame for staining Canada with tactics used by police in regimes like China, Iran, Russia and other countries who do the bidding of despots and dictators to shut journalists up.Rebel News reporter David Menzies was hauled away in a paddy wagon Monday after asking Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland a couple of questions in Toronto’s Richmond Hill suburb.“Ms. Freeland how come the IRDC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) is not a terrorist group?” asked Menzies.This followed a memorial service held for Canadians who died after the Iranian military shot down Flight PS752 four years ago.Freeland stepped aside and smugly walked on with another woman she was with, as RCMP swarmed Menzies.What a disgraceful display on Freeland’s part, that superior Liberal arrogance that is above answering questions, then walking away from what unfolded.An honourable politician would have told the RCMP to back off, stand down, not overreact.Or were they just following someone’s orders to get Menzies?Video shows Menzies wasn’t being aggressive.But he was charged with assault by RCMP officers who were. What’s disturbing is that they boldly arrested Menzies not caring that the camera caught what actually happened.Menzies was swarmed.He was manhandled!And one officer tried to grab the mic from his hand.“You’re under arrest for assault. You’re under arrest for assault. You’re under arrest for assault? Police. Police. You’re under arrest for assault,” said the unnamed plainclothes Mountie.Assault?Menzies looked shocked.“Why am I under arrest? You bumped into me,” said Menzies.“You pushed into me,” said the officer.“I was just scrumming. I’ve got my credentials here and you just bumped into me,” said Menzies.“Why am I under arrest? I was just scrumming Chrystia Freeland,” said Menzies.“I’m a police officer you’re under arrest for assaulting a police officer.”Menzies asked for his name and badge number but was ignored.“You mean I was asking questions aggressively?”Another plainclothes officer chimed in.“No, no your actions were. You were almost pushing everybody over.”Really?Nothing like that can be seen on the video.“Lincoln, you’ve got this on video, right?” Menzies said to his cameraman.“He is saying I’m pushing people over. That’s an absolute falsehood. I didn’t touch a single person.”Menzies was surrounded, pushed up against a wall and handcuffed.“Welcome to Blackface’s (Trudeau’s) Canada. This is what they do to journalists. I was merely scrumming minister Freeland and an RCMP officer blocked me. And evidently this is a now a trumped-up charge of assault, folks,” said Menzies as he was being led away by two officers.“I didn’t come here to cause any trouble. I came here to do my job and now I’m handcuffed.”“This is your Canada folks. This is the Gestapo taking Blackface’s orders. Outrageous.”Outrageous indeed. Sickening too.“And meanwhile, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp is not a terrorist organization, is not a terrorist organization,” said Menzies. “And these Liberals have the audacity to show up at a vigil for a plane in which almost 200 people were killed, 57 Canadians, one unborn child, by the way.”“And look at this … it is against the law in Blackface’s Canada to ask sensitive questions.”This should send a chill down the spines of Canadians — many who fled to Canada to escape political oppression, police harassment and false arrests in other countries.It should also send a chill down the spines Canadian journalist who should unite in strong protest.But they won’t.Most don’t have a clue about what a treacherous path Canada is on.They’re too busy getting their paycheques from the Trudeau regime that has bought them off.Remember how timid CBC ‘journalists’ demanded bodyguards because they feared bouncy castle truck drivers?What Menzies did was journalism. Period.That’s apparently not allowed anymore in Canada.But protests obstructing traffic, closing down roadways, bridges and railways are OK.Screaming death to Jews doesn’t get police action.But a journalist asking questions gets him arrested.