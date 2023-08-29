Freeland at Northeastern University

In a commencement speech at Boston's Northeastern University, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland questioned the value of capitalist democrsacy, telling students that they were at an 'inflexion point' in history.

 Matthew Modoono/Northeastern University

According to Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, there’s one question being posed by Canadians “around kitchen tables” and by “shrinking glaciers and our warming oceans.”

“Does capitalist democracy still work?” she asked.

Chrystia Freeland, Canada’s deputy prime minister, spoke to students of the opportunities created by living through one of history's "inflexion points."

Senior Columnist (Manitoba)

Linda Slobodian is the Senior Manitoba Columnist for the Western Standard based out of Winnipeg. She has been an investigative columnist for the Calgary Herald, Calgary Sun, Edmonton Sun, and Alberta Report.

(13) comments

PersonOne
PersonOne

She bends the meaning of words like democracy and capitalism, then uses them to support her doctrine. In layman's terms...Baffle them with B[]11 $#1t. But we are not baffled...we see the clear intent.

guest688
guest688

Saskatchewan and I believe Alberta to be democracies and capitalist societies, to say otherwise; to not stand firm on such ideologies is an extensile threat to Saskatchewan, and Alberta. Not sure about Manitoba... Linda depending on how the election goes it might be time to think about moving out of Manitoba... but I am sure you are already thinking about that given how things are going...

Last thought to you Linda... as I read your article it occurred to me that Ottawa and the Liberal/NDP crew have a superiority complex which is based on an inferiority complex. Perhaps something that can be exploited. All the Best

stefansun
stefansun

Oh so well stated Linda - you made my day! IMO Freeland is nothing more than a Globalist zealot. Her passport reads "Globalist" citizen of the New World Order; not Canadian citizen. She will scream her ideology through government legislation as Canada burns down around her, totally oblivious to the harm and pain of the suffering citizenry. Her master is the dragon of chaos. There is little hope for her awakening to the reason of sober thought. The constituents of her riding must be thinking twice about re-electing her. Keep up the great journalism Linda !!!

retiredpop
retiredpop

Freeland probably thought she had a sympathetic audience at a university so she let her true feelings come out. She is a Marxist at heart and obeys the directives Klaus Schwab and the WEF. If there was any justice in Canada she and Trudeau should be in jail for crimes against the country.

Linda Slobodian Staff
Linda Slobodian

Thanks for all the comments. I value your opinions & insights.

CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

Well said, Linda. Another great article! Your final paragraph sums this whole issue up very effectively.

guest356
guest356

The saddest element of all this is that this person has failed in all her ministerial portfolio's. The two Michael's fiasco our economic disasters, her inability to answer any questions in parliament. Nothing this minister has done is noteworthy, Yet, she gives speeches that embellish such ideological failures. Hope these students have enough critical thinking skills to see the gaps.

AlbertaEd
AlbertaEd

Freeland's only qualification for finance minister is her ability to suck up to Trudeau.

Left Coast
Left Coast

This woman is a Serial Liar & Fraud . . . . a WEF globalist!

"Canada emits 1.5% of global emissions. It doesn't matter what Canada does because it cannot move the dial."

~ Finance Minister & Deputy Prime Minister, Chrystia Freeland

guest714
guest714

does anybody really care what these liberal traitors says anymore these people need to be made uncomfterble anywhere they go. we need to start rouding up these liberal elitists and doing away with them for good. its a shame all these wanna be hippies and hardcore dope smokers came out of the wood work to vote this goverment in. just goes to show how nieve the majority of these people are

Paul S
Paul S

Trudeau and Freeland work for the WEF.... Not Canadians.... That's Treason!

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Linda, “Democracy” means something totally different to the likes of Trudeau, Freeland and the Liberal Cabal. Democracy, to the people who actually fought and died for it, is totally different than what the Liberal cabal think it is. Liberals, all over the world have supplanted the word democracy with dictatorship, when they talk Democracy they really mean dictatorship and communism, because they are proposing is not democracy but communism. We have no more freedom to choose, you take the clot shot or else, you starve or eat bugs, you pay exorbitant prices to heat, eat or cool, or you die, these are not what me and my family fought for, and yes some died for. We actually fought against such things as what liberals world

Wide are proposing, so when a liberal says “democracy is under threat” they really mean they are the ones threatening it, yes, if they could they would send us all for Re-education, they just don’t think they could get away with it right now. But they have other tactics, like claiming people are “spreading misinformation”, others are “climate deniers” or simply “deniers” for questioning the liberal agenda. But none of this, not a single but of this would have gotten wings without the complicity of the MSM, the liberals now control the school boards, the civic politics of every major city, the judiciary, prosecutors and courts, and the MSM, so without the small independent media like the WS, we never would hear much of the truth, so what part of a communist country was so controlled by the regime? Well it was the media, they also controlled families with the bribing of children to “tell on” their parents, and what do we have happening now in our schools? Well they want children RoC”rat out” their parents, these are age old, tried and true communist tactics, and so far liberal regimes the world over, have implemented them to perfection.

Machuugoo
Machuugoo

If we dont turf this idiots out next election we are toast.

