According to Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, there’s one question being posed by Canadians “around kitchen tables” and by “shrinking glaciers and our warming oceans.”
“Does capitalist democracy still work?” she asked.
This is dangerous ideological talk straight from the mouth of the deputy prime minister and finance minister of Canada. Can it be perceived as an assault on the values Canadians fought and died to preserve, on the values most Canadians cherish, on what makes Canada work?
It’s a red flag not to be underestimated.
No, Freeland didn’t say how many commoners’ kitchen tables she has sat at because she made that part up.
Seriously, how many Canadians make capitalist democracy the focal point of dinner chatter instead of can we afford food, gas, and spiralling mortgage payments? A mere rhetorical flourish. Or, so very out of touch.
The climate change fearmongering goddess didn’t say exactly how many glaciers and oceans have cried out to her, apparently through some sort of telepathy, in agony over the ravages of capitalist democracy.
Nor did comrade Freeland clarify which part bothered her most — capitalism which has for more than a century peacefully lifted countless people out of poverty, or democracy that lifts people out of tyranny and oppression.
What’s clear is the message Freeland delivered in a commencement address at a graduation ceremony at Boston’s Northeastern University in May is alarming.
What isn’t clear is what she thinks should replace capitalist democracy.
Oh, she defended democracy under threat — but what is her definition of democracy?
“Now is the time for democracy to fight back,” she said urging graduates to take a stand.
“I believe this age of upheaval has every possibility of becoming a time future historians will describe as the Renaissance of Democracy, an age of renewal of our civilization’s fundamental values and of its fundamental promise.”
The illogical speech shifted from Canadian kitchen tables to the killing fields in Ukraine.
It’s hard to tell where Freeland’s allegiances lie more — with Ukraine or with the World Economic Forum where she sits on the board of trustees. No conflict there, eh?
The WEF, a small group of smug elitists who embrace Marxist ideology and are hungry for control of world economies, has a problem with sovereign countries. Freeland, on board with the WEF, seems clearly to obediently echo views that align with the globalists and conflict with the capitalist democracy that Canada proudly is.
She said out loud what some try to dismiss as conspiracy theories discussed behind WEF closed doors.
Freeland also made a statement that could be interpreted as an ominous warning.
“Our time of tranquility is over, and we are living in an age of change,” she warned.
What does that mean? Should we prepare for conflict? War? Climate emergency lockdowns? Smart cities? Eating bugs instead of beef? Abolition of ownership of private property? What? Please tell us how our tranquility is going to be messed with?
Freeland quoted the great US President Joe Biden who falls up stairs, babbles incoherently and has the globe on the edge of nuclear war.
“We are living through what president Biden, on a visit to my country in March, called an inflection point, a time of transformation, he said, that comes once every five or six generations.”
History doesn’t back that claim up, but whatever.
“So, what is this inflection point? What is this upheaval which is going to the roots of humanity itself? There are many ways to describe this transformation. But I think they all come down to one fundamental question. Does capitalist democracy still work?” said Freeland.
“That's the question being posed around kitchen tables in my country and this one, as parents wonder if our children can count on capitalist democracies essential promise of a future more prosperous than our present.”
“It is the question being posed in the muddy and bloody trenches of Bakhmut. As Ukraine 's brave democrats resist the invading forces of Putin's dictatorship.”
And you thought those poor soldiers in the bloody trenches were asking God if they were going to make it out alive, or why warmongers keep sending them to the slaughter. No, no, capitalist democracy is what has them worried. What a foolish, heartless statement from someone who claims to be a proud Ukrainian.
“And it is the question being posed by our shrinking glaciers and our warming oceans which are asking us wordlessly but emphatically, if democratic societies can rise to the existential challenge of climate change.”
Freeland wondered if “democratic societies can rise to the existential challenge of climate change.”
Did Freeland ask if China, run by a dictator, which produces more pollution and carbon dioxide emissions than any other nation can rise to the existential challenge of climate change.? Of course not.
Remember when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed his admiration for China’s “basic dictatorship?”
In her 2014 book Plutocrats: The Rise of the New Global Super-Rich and the Fall of Everyone Else, Freeland makes it clear who she thinks is to blame for the alleged failure of capitalism and democracy.
Remember the famous WEF statement: “they will own nothing and be happy.”
Sure, Utopia.
Freeland went on about rising oceans, the assault on democracies by authoritarian regimes and the empowered ultra-rich causing the middle class to suffer.
Yup, we’re apparently in a battle for the planet.
Interesting that she quoted Leon Trotsky, the Russian revolutionary who embraced Marxist ideology. Trotsky, along with the murderous Vladimir Lenin, was a central figure in the establishment of the crushing, oppressive Soviet Union.
“You cannot opt out of the time of change. As Trotsky said, of another turbulent time. You might not be interested in war, but war is interested in you,” said Freeland repeating his famous statement.
Also, it’s interesting that Freeland referred to The Second Coming by William Butler Yeats. The poem describes a world of chaos and pain and society’s collapse. It offers a vision of the future that replaces the return of Jesus Christ with the arrival of a hideous beast. What’s that about?
The real question that should be posed around dinner tables?
How did someone who does not value the capitalist democracy that has been the foundation of Canada’s success hold such powerful positions?
Capitalist democracy isn’t dangerous. Freeland’s ideology is.
(13) comments
She bends the meaning of words like democracy and capitalism, then uses them to support her doctrine. In layman's terms...Baffle them with B[]11 $#1t. But we are not baffled...we see the clear intent.
Saskatchewan and I believe Alberta to be democracies and capitalist societies, to say otherwise; to not stand firm on such ideologies is an extensile threat to Saskatchewan, and Alberta. Not sure about Manitoba... Linda depending on how the election goes it might be time to think about moving out of Manitoba... but I am sure you are already thinking about that given how things are going...
Last thought to you Linda... as I read your article it occurred to me that Ottawa and the Liberal/NDP crew have a superiority complex which is based on an inferiority complex. Perhaps something that can be exploited. All the Best
Oh so well stated Linda - you made my day! IMO Freeland is nothing more than a Globalist zealot. Her passport reads "Globalist" citizen of the New World Order; not Canadian citizen. She will scream her ideology through government legislation as Canada burns down around her, totally oblivious to the harm and pain of the suffering citizenry. Her master is the dragon of chaos. There is little hope for her awakening to the reason of sober thought. The constituents of her riding must be thinking twice about re-electing her. Keep up the great journalism Linda !!!
Freeland probably thought she had a sympathetic audience at a university so she let her true feelings come out. She is a Marxist at heart and obeys the directives Klaus Schwab and the WEF. If there was any justice in Canada she and Trudeau should be in jail for crimes against the country.
Thanks for all the comments. I value your opinions & insights.
Well said, Linda. Another great article! Your final paragraph sums this whole issue up very effectively.
The saddest element of all this is that this person has failed in all her ministerial portfolio's. The two Michael's fiasco our economic disasters, her inability to answer any questions in parliament. Nothing this minister has done is noteworthy, Yet, she gives speeches that embellish such ideological failures. Hope these students have enough critical thinking skills to see the gaps.
Freeland's only qualification for finance minister is her ability to suck up to Trudeau.
This woman is a Serial Liar & Fraud . . . . a WEF globalist!
"Canada emits 1.5% of global emissions. It doesn't matter what Canada does because it cannot move the dial."
~ Finance Minister & Deputy Prime Minister, Chrystia Freeland
does anybody really care what these liberal traitors says anymore these people need to be made uncomfterble anywhere they go. we need to start rouding up these liberal elitists and doing away with them for good. its a shame all these wanna be hippies and hardcore dope smokers came out of the wood work to vote this goverment in. just goes to show how nieve the majority of these people are
Trudeau and Freeland work for the WEF.... Not Canadians.... That's Treason!
Linda, “Democracy” means something totally different to the likes of Trudeau, Freeland and the Liberal Cabal. Democracy, to the people who actually fought and died for it, is totally different than what the Liberal cabal think it is. Liberals, all over the world have supplanted the word democracy with dictatorship, when they talk Democracy they really mean dictatorship and communism, because they are proposing is not democracy but communism. We have no more freedom to choose, you take the clot shot or else, you starve or eat bugs, you pay exorbitant prices to heat, eat or cool, or you die, these are not what me and my family fought for, and yes some died for. We actually fought against such things as what liberals world
Wide are proposing, so when a liberal says “democracy is under threat” they really mean they are the ones threatening it, yes, if they could they would send us all for Re-education, they just don’t think they could get away with it right now. But they have other tactics, like claiming people are “spreading misinformation”, others are “climate deniers” or simply “deniers” for questioning the liberal agenda. But none of this, not a single but of this would have gotten wings without the complicity of the MSM, the liberals now control the school boards, the civic politics of every major city, the judiciary, prosecutors and courts, and the MSM, so without the small independent media like the WS, we never would hear much of the truth, so what part of a communist country was so controlled by the regime? Well it was the media, they also controlled families with the bribing of children to “tell on” their parents, and what do we have happening now in our schools? Well they want children RoC”rat out” their parents, these are age old, tried and true communist tactics, and so far liberal regimes the world over, have implemented them to perfection.
If we dont turf this idiots out next election we are toast.
