Danielle Smith

Danielle Smith 

 Graphic by Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard

Dark clouds were hovering over Alberta when 2022 arrived. Ignoring mounting calls for a leadership review, former premier Jason Kenney remained at the helm of an often toxic, bullying UCP government that disrespected and alienated the grassroots.

Although some weak efforts were made, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s smug assault on everything Alberta — from the energy industry to gun grabs to equalization payments — went virtually unchallenged.

Sad Kenney

Jason Kenney questioned the conservative credentials of those who voted against him during the UCP leadership review. 

Tags

Senior Columnist (Manitoba)

Linda Slobodian is the Senior Manitoba Columnist for the Western Standard based out of Winnipeg. She has been an investigative columnist for the Calgary Herald, Calgary Sun, Edmonton Sun, and Alberta Report.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Linda I absolutely love reading your columns, they are bang on truthful and lay things out for all to see. This column is one your best, as it tells it like it is. Alberta finally has hope and a leader willing to stand up for Albertans, like Ralph Klein, I don’t believe Danielle Smith has any Federal aspirations, so she doesn’t need to cozy up to the Ottawa elites, Kenney I think was using the premiership simply as a stepping stone to the CPC leadership and therefore had to cater to the eastern elitists. Alberta and Albertans have reached the end of their patience, we have been abused far too long by a system designed to take from us and never give. We have asked to be an equal partner in confederation but we get a back hand and are told to go sit at the kids table, the west wants in was the cry from the Reform party, we where first laughed at, by the elites, reformers where racists they said, and the MSM, taking their orders from the eastern elites, joined in on those claims, and now they do it with Danielle Smith, she is rocking the boat, so she must be destroyed, the same old claims are being used, she is racist, out

Of touch, “unhinged”, with all the opposition she is receiving from the Feds and their propaganda wing, the MSM, she is still accomplishing what she promised Albertans. I held nothing but disdain for her when she crossed the floor, but things happen for a reason, and if she hadn’t crossed the floor, and been beaten back then, and gone on to be premier back then, she may not be around today, when we most need her. Thanks Linda for your wonderful columns, and happy new year.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.