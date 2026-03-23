Opinion

SLOBODIAN: Dark side of MAiD — vulnerable people being steered toward death

Liberal government-sanctioned lethal injections have turned Canada into a vast killing field.
MAiD
MAiDPhoto Credit: ChatGPT
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Alberta
Maid
Medical Assistance In Dying
Opinion
Mentally Ill
Opinion Column

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