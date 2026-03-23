SLOBODIAN: Dark side of MAiD — vulnerable people being steered toward death

Despite alarms raised by the UN, the US, and within Canada, this 100,000-death epidemic toll will climb. Looming expanded eligibility criteria mean more people will be put down.Anyone claiming robust safeguards are in place to protect the vulnerable from what’s gently yet insidiously called medical assistance in dying (MAiD) is a liar. Proof lies in gut-wrenching cases, even involving people lethally injected against their will.MAiD was introduced in 2016 as a right, a compassionate choice for people facing imminent death. This isn’t about clear-minded people making those decisions. It’s about a slow creep ensnaring the vulnerable.Heinous abuse is inflicted by bureaucrats — without medical expertise — free to play little gods by counselling sick, desperate people looking for help to off themselves. The close-knit MAiD network, a voracious pro-death squad, props up one another by backing recommendations that qualified physicians refuse to endorse. It has been operating with often secret impunity, unchallenged by provincial governments. .Until now.The Alberta government — the only province with the guts and compassion to do so — stepped up to propose Bill 18, the Safeguards for Last Resort Termination of Life Act, to protect those who most need protection..Alberta introduces a bill restricting MAiD to cases where natural death is reasonably foreseeable within one-year .The abuse that sometimes defies laws in place was downplayed by critics. Handwringing and fearmongering ensued. The Canadian Civil Liberties Association (CCLA) demanded that Alberta scrap the bill, alleging it infringes on rights and freedoms. Butt out. Bill 18 is designed to guard rights and safety. “We have a responsibility to protect vulnerable Albertans,” said Justice Minister Mickey Amery. “This legislation will ensure that proper protections and oversight are in place and MAiD only remains as an option of last resort.”.The Alberta NDP served up platitudes. “At the heart of this are the people who deserve care, compassion, and dignity,” blah, blah. But gee, they need time to study a straightforward bill protecting people from making rash decisions and circling vultures urging them to choose quick death. Study these lefty charlatans who profess to be champions of the weak.MAiD snuffs out the lives of predominantly white citizens who are poor, homeless, fat, lonely, autistic, depressed, mentally ill, disabled, COVID vaccine-injured, confused by dementia, veterans, and the elderly. Canada's criminal code permits MAiD under Track 1 for people with an illness where physicians determine a natural death can reasonably be anticipated. Track 2 addresses serious, incurable conditions causing intolerable suffering for people not approaching natural death. Alberta’s Government proposes to ban MAiD from being given to individuals whose natural death isn’t foreseeable within a year. Bill 18 will ban MAiD from being performed on those whose sole condition is a mental illness..“Mental health and wellness are things many people manage throughout their entire lives, and periods of severe illness can feel dark, hopeless, and overwhelming,” said Premier Danielle Smith. “But with the right support, many people regain stability and go on to live full and meaningful lives. MAiD should not become a permanent response to a moment of crisis or despair that can change with care and time.”MAiD would be prohibited from being performed on anyone under 18 and those without the mental capacity to make their health care decisions. Physicians and nurse practitioners would be prohibited from referring patients out-of-province for eligibility assessments.Family members, if there are any, must witness a MAiD provision.Practitioners and health facilities will have the right to choose not to assess or provide MAiD, but must direct patients to resources that’ll inform them about available medical options. .MAID discussions and decisions must be initiated by patients — never by health professionals.“We don't want anyone to be counselled to end their life prematurely if they do not have a terminal illness. And if we have to make that clear in law, we'll make it clear in law,” said Smith.Bill 18 will introduce sanctions from regulatory bodies for MAiD assessors and providers flouting the law.This is in line with federal private members’ Bill C-260, introduced by Sherwood Park Conservative MP Garnett Genuis.“Canadians would expect that difficult conversations about death happen between a willing patient and their healthcare provider, not between a bureaucrat and an unwilling citizen,” said Genuis..Conservative MP applauds Alberta's move against health practitioners' coercion for MAiD.“Yet we keep hearing horror stories about government bureaucrats pushing people to consider MAID while they are accessing unrelated government services. This is having an especially negative impact on veterans, people with disabilities, the elderly, and those in poverty.”.Hopefully, Alberta’s sanctions mean firing cold-blooded reptiles who, by their own initiatives or following orders, counsel people to choose MAiD. Hunt down superiors directing this contemptible behaviour. Throw them out with the trash.Alberta is acting proactively to protect people from the Liberal government.In March 2027, MAiD will lawfully include people suffering from mental illness. The mentally ill are already unlawfully being put to death. But there aren’t repercussions for those assisting them via counselling or hovering over fogged minds like Grim Reapers to anxiously execute the final act.Despite her valiant fight, Margaret Marsilla lost her son, who was ‘helped’ by MAiD strangers. A mourning daughter was shocked to learn her mother had been euthanized. .A death cocktail is more cost-effective than palliative care, offering quality of life and pain management. .IN DEPTH: Is MAiD replacing palliative care in Canada?.In one case, MAiD solved a husband’s caregiver burnout. His senior wife didn’t want to die. Former premier Jason Kenney nailed it when he called it “cold-blooded murder.”There’s no one grieving for or noticing how many people alone in life are talked into death by MAiD advocates. There’s more to the dark side of MAiD. It was condemned by the UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. It told Ottawa to repeal MAiD for those without terminal illnesses. Meanwhile, Track 2 deaths legally require a 90-day waiting period. Once MAiD folks swoop in, death can occur within a day or two, as reported by Western Standard reporter Leah Mushet, who has doggedly exposed the sinister side of MAiD..More than 200 Ontarians received same- or next-day MAiD in 2023.No one need explain what the big rush is. Depending on the province, MAiD administrators earn anywhere from a few hundred dollars to $2,600 per kill, sorry, per suicide assistance..They’ve ended lives without notifying family members.So much for compassion when assessments approving death aren’t required to be in-person. MAiD can be quickly granted after voice or video calls.Oh, just tick the yes box, and a team will be on standby to harvest your organs. No, checking that box isn’t mandatory. But what to do when a serenely smiling someone offers a tissue and says it would be a final selfless act before sending someone off to fly with the angels. Under Canadian law, organs can go to foreigners deemed to have a better survival prognosis than, say, a depressed Canadian. The global organ transplantation market, valued at US$12 billion in 2025, is projected to reach US$29 billion by 2034..Move along, nothing to see in Canada. But why did former US deputy Health and Human Services secretary Jim O’Neil denounce MAiD organ donations? He alleged MAiD crossed ethical boundaries and is used as a means to harvest organs from non-cancer-related deaths. Canada’s a world leader in the business of harvesting dead people’s organs.“We thought we’d seen all the possible horrors, you know, in America, and then Canada had this strange new horror that was really just shocking,” said O’Neill..US Deputy Health and Human Services Secretary slams MAiD organ donation in Canada as 'horror'.Baby organs are coveted.Mental illness might not be the final MAiD criteria expansion.The Quebec College of Physicians is among those advocating MAiD as an “appropriate treatment” for babies in extreme pain.Alberta’s Government nobly took the lead to control MAiD madness. Maybe it’ll inspire other provinces to find their moral compasses.