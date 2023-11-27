SLOBODIAN: Dear me, what some people will do for attention

Social media, particularly TikTok, is flooded with posts — including Happy Face and heart icons — of western women proudly announcing their conversion to Islam.You go girls! But if you want us to believe the deep conviction you profess to embrace, then go all the way in becoming one with your adopted sisters of the Muslim faith.And be ready to bear consequences that may be harsh.True conversion is about so much more than pledging allegiance to Allah and wrapping a pretty hijab around your ‘progressive,’ supposedly educated heads.It’s also about embracing, or ignoring, popular Sharia law — interpretations of the Quran in more than half of the world’s Muslim majority countries — that millions of oppressed and violated Muslim women and girls are forced to obey.Even in Canada — where their suffering may be hidden in plain view.Sharia Law is a legally enforced interpretation of moral and ethical principles by militants and judges who view women as inferior possessions of men.TikTok girls, go for it and just scrap the hijabs for burkas, stifling head-to-toe coverings with netted slits to see through, that women in many countries are forced to wear. Careful you don’t expose an ankle — that could get you flogged in Iran or Afghanistan or many other places. Have you devout TikTok converts booked your female genital mutilation (FGM) surgery yet? Why not?FGM is practised mostly in Muslim societies. About 200 million women and girls suffered forced FGM in Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, Eastern Europe and even North America. Millions more are at risk of the barbaric practice. That’s why there’s the International Day of Zero Tolerance for FGM.Have you seen videos of screaming little girls held down while someone cuts off external genitalia with a knife and then in some cases sews up the vaginal opening?Do you pause to think about their agony and long-term health complications?Do you ever think about isolated Muslim women in Canada trapped in marriages where they are abused and beaten by Neanderthals, with nowhere to turn?Do they get to choose to wear head coverings like you have chosen to do?Or are you too busy being useful idiots latching onto the trend du jour to get attention on TikTok?Converting to strengthen voices of brave and beautiful Muslim women fighting for equal rights — who always face death threats — would be a noble intention.Embarking on a spiritual journey to improve oneself and make the world a better place is admirable.But is that what this is about?Many of these TikTok converts boast about attending pro-Palestinian demonstrations. What they address never includes the oppression of Palestinian women in the Gaza strip.They’re not at all troubled by the fact that on October 7 Israeli women were tortured, mutilated, raped and killed by Hamas terrorists as they joined in ‘death to Jews’ screams during protests on Canadian streets.Yet, that’s when the conversion trend — a front for stupidity and hatred — started to build.This is a betrayal. While these Western idiots who talk about embracing peace, love, blah, blah — they by their actions ignore, support, celebrate or ignoring atrocities against other women.It’s hard to believe that many of these Western women are so clueless, naïve or plain stupid. Are they brainwashed or do they not follow world events that go past the Israeli-Palestinian conflict?Last May’s Amnesty International and International Court of Justice (ICJ) Report on Afghanistan was chilling.It concluded that since it regained power in 2021, the Sharia-law abiding Taliban’s “war on women” was of a “magnitude, gravity and of such a systematic nature,” they qualify “as a crime against humanity of gender persecution.”Little girls are forced to marry perverted old men. Members of the (sexual minority) community have tried to flee the country. The unlucky ones who remained have been “electrocuted, tortured and murdered.” Afghan women and girls who peacefully protested being stripped of their rights have been detained, tortured and disappeared.The Taliban ruled all women must wear burkas or face beatings and jail.In Afghanistan, female students protesting being banned from university were viciously caned and arrested. They didn’t have any safe spaces to run to like these pampered Western TikTok girls — many of them university students — who have meltdowns when someone looks at them the wrong way. But these snowflakes are silent about women being flogged.In fairness, these TikTok girls are just another symptom of women failing women.But have any women’s groups condemned what happened to the Israeli women?Do they speak out about the persecution of Muslim women?No, they’re too busy spending millions of taxpayers’ dollars poured into woke programs and studies on diversity, equity and inclusion.There’s a lot of talk about political, economic, and social equality for men and women from the bowels of the useless UN, to the classroom in Canada.But there’s even more talk about pronouns. And more action to ensure everyone gets the ever-increasing number of genders right.Talk. Marches. Screaming about abortion rights right up until birth. Remember the crude, stupid pink hats women wore to achieve…nothing? The fake #MeToo Movement that selectively chose who to protect and who too attack politically. The protests that target, race, ethnicity and religion. Women attacking women.And now we have the Western girls of TikTok. Just another example of clueless women doing absolutely nothing to support women.These pointless, often angry exercises deserve … contempt. And pity!So much for sisterhood.