So, it’s bad to sing about people defending their small towns with granddad’s gun if carjacking, sucker-punching, violent fools dare to come around.
But it is OK to rap about shooting your ex-girlfriend, then throwing her body in a sewer until it “stunk like horse manure.”
By now you know that country music star Jason Aldean is under fire for his music video “Try That In a Small Town.”
Shame on Country Music Television for caving to the ridiculous mob. The network pulled Aldean’s video without bothering to give an official reason. After it was banned, the video warning “that sh*t might fly in the city” but it won’t be tolerated in small towns, hit number one on the US iTunes Billboard Charts.
Now that’s sweet, glorious irony. The hysterical hypocrisy, sheer stupidity, and faux outrage Aldean’s deeply offended critics are wallowing in is comical.
‘Redneck’ rights and morals that promote defending life, property, police, and the flag will not be tolerated!
Rappers? Have at ’er.
No one seems to have a problem with the fact that the more racist, hateful, homophobic and misogynistic the lyrics, the higher these videos saturated with violence climb the ‘music’ charts. Meanwhile, US cities descend into war zones more dangerous than Mogadishu, with black-on-black crime topping the deadly crime charts.
The bleeding-heart legal system goes easy on these ‘tough’ criminals, but Aldean sings that small town folks are, well, way tougher.
“Cuss out a cop, spit in his face. Stomp on the flag and light it up. Yeah, ya think you're tough. Well, try that in a small town. See how far ya make it down the road. Around here, we take care of our own. You cross that line, it won't take long. For you to find out, I recommend you don't.”
Compare ‘offensive’ that to ‘acceptable’ this:
“I used to love her, too bad I had to put a slug through her/Dumped her body in the trash like I never knew her/Blood runnin down the gutter into the sewer/Her body stunk for weeks like horse manure” — Ex-Girlfriend, Esham.
Or this:
“Snuck up behind him, had his hands in his pocket/Took my pistol out, unlocked it/Pulled the hammer back and cocked it/And left his sh*t all on the carpet/I seen a (murder, murder) I pin-pointed my target/I’m making my way up out the building/I got the n***a that I came here to get, notify his children…And killed his a** like Jesse James” — Jesse James, Scarface.
And this:
“…Then I grabbed my weapon it’s time to get ill/You can stay cool or you can straight get pilled/With buck shots I mean all over the place/In your back, your side, our stomach, in your face…If you keep talkin’ sh*t you get a bullet in your head” — Another Execution, Above the Law
These are some of the kinder, more gentle, printable (sort of) lyrics no one cancels rappers for. Not even when they spit out the horribly derogatory N word with abandon.
But Janson Aldean is being attacked.
The video shows Aldean and his band playing in front of the Maury County Courthouse in Columbia, Tennessee the site of a 1927 mob lynching of an 18-year-old black man named Henry Choate, and where a 1946 race riot erupted.
Because of the location Aldean, said to be one of the nicest good ’ol country boys, has been accused of supporting lynching.
Miley Cyrus must be curled up in a closet waiting for the mob to come after her. That same location has been featured in other music videos and films, including her 2009 film Hannah Montana: The Movie.
On second thought, Cyrus sobbed like an unhinged baby when Hillary Clinton lost the 2016 election to Donald Trump, so she’s in the protected left-wing crowd. She’ll be OK.
And Hannah Montana didn’t promote lynching or gun violence.
But then, neither did Aldean. Whatever.
Aldean’s video shows disturbing footage of cities on fire, flags burning, protesters screaming, and challenges people involved in the 2020 Black Lives Matter riots that claimed lives and cost billions of dollars in damage to try to do that in a small town.
“There’s not a single lyric in the song that references race or points to it — and there isn’t a single video clip that isn’t real news footage — and while I can try and respect others to have their own interpretation of a song with music — this one goes too far,” tweeted Aldean Tuesday.
He said his video “refers to the feeling of a community that I had growing up, where we took care of our neighbours, regardless of differences of background or belief.”
Somehow, in this twisted world, that’s a bad thing.
Hey, how about a little more of that rap to keep things in perspective?
“Hopped out of the back seat they gave me a revolver/Blass, you distract him while I go and whack him/Entered through the back side of the bar and then attacked him/He’s screaming for his life, reaching for his wife/Shot him in the back of the head and shanked him with a knife…” — Ill Street Blues, Kool G Rap and DJ Polo
Finally, the no-nonsense, outspoken actor Roseanne Barr, who has become a fearless champion of freedom and common sense, said it best.
"Him talking about small town values is not the same thing that your mind-controlled dips*** brain filters it as,” said Barr.
"All you are doing is showing that you're bats*** crazy and that does no good for anyone. If you don't like the song don't listen to it. Certainly don't project your insanity on to it. My god you people are insane. “
"Maybe check yourself into a facility or something."
