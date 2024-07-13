SLOBODIAN: Defiant, bloodied Trump showed America exactly what he is made of

With blood dripping down the right side of his face just after being shot Saturday, former president Donald raised his arm high, clenched his fist, and yelled “Fight, fight, fight.”By the protective hand of God, often thanked and praised by Trump, he’s fine.Sadly, one attendee was killed, another badly injured.In the madness of the moment, Trump wouldn’t let the Secret Service agents who jumped on top of, then surrounded him, rush him off to safety without sending out the war cry to his supporters at the campaign event in Butler, Pennsylvania. And to all the Americans he has heroically been fighting for at great personal cost to him and his family for years.Always Americans first with Trump, always amazing, unflinching resolve and leadership that has steadily shone, but never as brilliantly as in the moments after someone tried to assassinate him.There have been many thwarted assassination plots against Trump. Now the people actually see the danger he has been in. His popularity shot up like a rocket. In 20 minutes bets on his chance of victory rose from 59% to 67% and it will continue to climb.In a world saturated with weak and spineless leaders, a world hungry for heroes to set things right and defeat the prevailing dark forces, global and internal, trying to crush decent citizens, Trump is unmatched. A lion among sheep.“Fight.” Don’t be afraid. “Fight. Don’t back down. “Fight.” Don’t let the evil forces win.“Shooter's down, shooter's down,” an agent yelled as officers with automatic weapons positioned themselves in front of the podium.The unidentified shooter was down. But that defiant, angry look on Trump’s face should curdle the blood of enemies hiding hideous and criminal secrets, living in fear that when, not if, he wins the November US election, they’ll be hauled by the scruff of their necks before judges and into jail. Seeking justice for Americans, Trump has vowed to hold the feet of criminals — not mere political opponents — to the fire.Who are they? The treasonous and thieves. His law-breaking RINO and Democrat enemies, the corrupt deep state, everyone with financial and sexual and human trafficking secrets. Think of the 85,000 children who have disappeared after being brought across the border that Trump tried to close. Shocking pictures are beginning to be more widely circulated.In fact, Trump was showing a chart of border crossings when shots were fired.Trump knows who visited Epstein’s Island and what they did. He knows who the cheaters were in the 2020 election. He knows who sold America out to enemy nations for personal profit. He knows who the honourable serving members backing him — and Americans — are in the US military and law enforcement.He knows too much. Therefore, he can’t win.The guilty are terrified of Trump. So are the unbalanced who suffer Trump Derangement Syndrome.Media scribes will breathlessly report on the assassination attempt. Filth. Their lies about Trump and the fear they instilled in the gullible have endangered him. As have the lies of the morally bankrupt lying Democrats and Judases in his Republican party.Trump swiftly issued a statement on X thanking the US Secret Service and all law enforcement for their “rapid response to the shooting.”“Most importantly, I want to extend my condolence to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured.”“It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country.”He said nothing is yet known about the dead shooter.“I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin.”President Joe Biden said he was “grateful” that Trump was safe.“I'm praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information.”“Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There's no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it,” said the head of the Biden crime family.As the shots were fired there were screams in the crowd. When Trump raised his fist, those screams turned into wild “USA” chants that will be shouted across America and rattle the walls when the Republican National Convention kicks off Monday. Imagine the greeting he’ll get.Nothing has worked to make patriotic Americans turn on Trump.And nothing has worked — impeachments, kangaroo court trials — not even a bullet pierced ear and blood on his face will make the patriotic Trump, fighting for the little guy, back down.