SLOBODIAN: Dems, media gush over Kamala’s ‘cuddly’ Tampon Tim VP pick

So, cackling Kamala Harris’s running mate on the Democratic ticket in the 2024 US election is Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, otherwise known as Tampon Tim. A perfect match made in hell.Republicans and other Americans who haven’t lost their minds mock Walz who signed an executive order last year mandating that schools provide free menstrual products in all boys and girls restrooms. How rude and backward, not to appreciate this progressive guy meeting the menstrual needs of boys in grades four through 12.The gushing mainstream media describe Walz, 60, as a happy warrior, joyful, folksy, a vanilla pick, a cuddly fellow. Former Missouri Senator and spin queen Claire McCaskill speculated that Walz likely “knows how to make a hot dish casserole.” Really, what better qualifications could the struggling Americans want from the guy vying to be elected second in command of the world’s superpower — admittedly rapidly losing that status under the Democratic regime.China’s Xi Jinping and Iran’s mullahs must be hankering to ‘cuddle’ up to the policies of this full-blown Marxist.“Don’t ever shy away from our progressive values. One man’s socialism is another man’s neighbourliness,” Walz once said.Voters could easily buy into the charm campaign. On The Pipeline, before delving into who Walz really is, Western Standard Opinion editor Nigel Hannaford aptly likened his Rotary-Club-president demeanour to someone who could be anyone’s “Uncle Fred.”Creepy, out in the ozone Uncle Fred.Walz signed an executive order in March 2023 directing state agencies to protect those seeking gender-affirming services and prohibiting then to co-operate with any investigations into that care.A month later he signed sanctuary trans refuge legislation, a ‘child protection’ bill prohibiting enforcement of court orders for the removal of a child or enforcement of any other state’s law in Minnesota. Half the US states place heavy restrictions on this. With the stroke of a pen clutched in his pudgy fingers, Walz deemed his state could take custody of children if their parents objected to them being sterilized and surgically mutilated.It's no wonder that when Walz was named the vice-presidential candidate pick, former president Donald Trump and Republican nominee posted: “THANK YOU,” on X jubilantly holding his thumb up.“Kamala Harris just doubled down on her radical vision for America by tapping another left-wing extremist as her VP nominee — Tim Walz …,” posted Dan Scavino, Trump’s former White House communications chief of staff, on X.Harris and Waltz really are a perfect fit.She has fought to free convicted felons, supports green deals and as border Czar, other than a stopover in El Paso, didn’t even visit that part of the southern border where millions of illegals continue to cross, among them criminals and violent offenders that rape, rob and kill Americans while getting put up in fancy hotels.Walz proved he had a soft spot for arsonists and looting lawbreakers during the May 27-30, 2020, George Floyd riots in Minneapolis-Saint Paul. He initially refused to call in the National Guard.“The peaceful rights of 2020 election season, remember this, we saw beautiful interactions a peaceful protest or the peace and the generosity the kindness and the love that's been showing on our streets of Minneapolis-Saint Paul and across Minnesota,” said Walz as riotous civil disorder and fires raged.“We saw peaceful protests. Across the city, we saw memorials continue to grow for George Floyd … Not protesters at that point, certainly. Neighbours and friends and agents of change.”Rioters tossed Molotov cocktails, ignited flammable materials by government buildings, commercial properties, schools, and homes and apartments reducing some to rubble. Vehicles and busses burned. The Minneapolis Police Department’s third precinct was overrun and set ablaze.There was $500 million in damage to 1,500 properties. One resident trapped in a pawn shop died of smoke inhalation and burns thanks to these “agents of change” praised by Walz.Minnesota is home to the largest Somalian population in the US. Walz shamelessly prostituted himself trying to woo their votes during a news conference when he proudly replaced the Minnesota state flag behind him with a Somalia flag..But hey, he’s an honourable former command sergeant major in the National Guard who supposedly carried a gun in war. Or so his governor’s website biography boasts. Walz was first elected the state’s 41st governor in 2018, then re-elected in 2022. He had served 12 years in the state’s House of Representatives.“After 24 years in the Army National Guard. Command Sergeant Major Walz retired from the 1-125th Field Artillery Battalion in 2005,” it reads.However, the Minnesota National Guard confirmed Walz retired with the rank of master sergeant because he was demoted “due to not completing coursework at the US Army Sergeants Major Academy.”Walz was accused of running away from deployment to Iraq and abandoning his battalion by two retired Command Sergeants Majors, one of them Thomas Behrends. “When your country calls, you are supposed to run into battle not the other way,” Behrends told the New York Post. “He had the opportunity to serve his country and said ‘Screw you’ to the United States. That’s not who I would pick to run for vice president.”Trump’s VP pick marine veteran Sen. J.D. Vance said Walz is guilty of “stolen valour.”Behrend told Fox News host Laura Ingraham that “it’s far darker than a lot of people think.”Walz was deployed to Vicenza, Italy for six months in 2003 to serve with the European Security Force supporting Operation Enduring Freedom, part of supporting the war effort in Afghanistan.“I mean, if he thinks Italy was a combat zone or a war zone and he was carrying that (a weapon) in war, he’s delusional,” said Behrend.Another member of Walz’s battalion Tom Schilling blasted Walz on Jesse Watters Prime Time.“We all did what we were supposed to do, we did the right thing, and it’s dishonourable what he did. He left somebody else to take his spot. He just ditched us.”This is the guy Harris called a “patriot” at their first rally together in Philadelphia.Other ‘achievements’ of cuddly Tampon Tim?The former geography teacher and football coach supports free college tuition for illegal immigrants.He supports abortion — a baby whose limbs are dismembered in the womb — right up to the moment of birth.In January 2023 he signed into law the Protect Reproductive Options Act allowing women in Minnesota to get an abortion — flaunting the Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade the year before.He signed a law in April 2023 protecting women from out-of-state seeking abortions from criminal penalties in other states.Last year, he made it law that voting rights of ex-felons be restored.During the COVID-19 lockdowns he set up a hotline for people to fink on anyone who violated stay at home orders.Could Walz have learned lessons about spying and trampling on freedom during his on-year teaching stint with WorldTeach in China in 1989?He called Trump a fascist and threat to democracy — right on the heels of the July 13 assassination attempt at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.The green zealot signed into law in 2023 the plan to make Minnesota 100% electricity free by 2040. Utilities have until 2030 to get 80% of the way there.Imagine Walz being in a position to inflict his hard-left policies across America.Now, according to Politico, former House speaker Nancy Pelosi is a huge Walz fan. And it’s no secret she despises Trump.“My goal in life was that man would never step in the White House again,” she recently said.But Pelosi was allegedly instrumental in getting that hot mess Tampon Tim on the ticket.The logic baffles. The best possible explanation? Another brandy anyone?