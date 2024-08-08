Opinion

SLOBODIAN: Dems, media gush over Kamala’s ‘cuddly’ Tampon Tim VP pick

Walz ticks all the woke progressive boxes
Governor Tim Walz
Governor Tim WalzMinnesota State website
Loading content, please wait...
Governor Tim Walz
Vice President Kamala Harris
border Czar

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news