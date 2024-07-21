SLOBODIAN: Dems solve one problem; what will they do with cackling Harris?

So, President Joe Biden announced he’ll drop out of the 2024 presidential race. No big secret. Hints were dropped he’d do it Sunday. What a relief for the battered Democrat party — less popular right now than a severe combined case of hives and diarrhea — that he dragged down with his anti-American everything policies. The worst president in US history couldn’t finish a sentence, never mind a second term. Or perhaps even this one. Time will tell if ‘quarantined’ Biden, suddenly stricken with COVID-19 for the 75th — or is it 89th time? — his Houdini card that gave him the convenient excuse to disappear from public view, makes it as president to the November 5 election.Who even knows what happened. Comedian Tim Young posted on X “Biden is going to be so mad when he wakes up from his nap this afternoon and finds he dropped out of the race.”Biden stubbornly refused to go. What did they promise the “big guy,” the head of the Biden crime family to make him change his mind? Protection by way of the 25thAmendment — mentally incapacitated therefore, unable to be tried for alleged crimes and treason?That’ll be where its headed if Attorney General Merrick Garland’s justice department releases former special counsel Robert Hur’s tapes of recorded interviews with Biden about his handling of classified documents. Hur concluded he was guilty but cited Biden’s age and poor memory as justification not to prosecute him.Biden gone is one problem solved for the despairing Democrats in overdrive panic as former president and assassination-attempt survivor Donald Trump, sweeps across the US penetrating Democrat strongholds, winning hearts and minds and restoring hope.Now, what to do with cackling Kamala Harris whose word salads are as meaningless as Biden’s garbled 17-syllable words. Polls find her less popular than him. As vice-president she did nothing to stop the 31% drain of formerly devout black female voters from saying they’ll vote Republican this time. They remember that when she was a California prosecutor, she put their black kids in jail at an alarming rate. And as a useless southern border czar, she failed to stop the flow of raping, murdering illegals bringing in the fentanyl killing their kids. Black female voters also know they are having a tough time protecting and feeding their kids and paying their taxes.What a quandary. How to ditch the black/Indian female without looking like you are ditching the black/Indian female despite knowing there isn’t a snowball’s chance in hell that she can beat Trump — in an honest race. Especially, if you bring in a white male.And so little time to toss in and build up a no-name saviour in before the August 19-22 Democrat National Convention where delegates will officially nominate the presidential and vice-presidential 2024 candidates.Names being bandied about? Well there’s greasy California Gov. Gavin Newsom who has turned his state into an impoverished sewer. Or the grating Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, ‘victim’ of a suspicious kidnapping plot. And Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker? Who is he anyway?When Trump rose with a bloodied face after being shot July 13 at a Pennsylvania rally, raised his clenched raised arm, and said “Fight, fight, fight,” he meant fight fair.The Dems have proven they don’t fight fair. Will they find a way to delay the DNC to buy time? Or do they know exactly who will be on the ticket despite former president Barack Obama, who issued a statement Sunday, declaring “We will be navigating uncharted waters in the days ahead.” Sure.According to Obama, Ol’ Joe his “dear friend and partner” nearly walked on water with his mighty, marvelous, superhero accomplishments as 46th president of the US. Odd how Julius Caesar’s last words “Et tu, Brutas” came to mind.Hmmm. Obama didn’t endorse Harris. Perhaps the shadow president since the 2020 election wanted to give the impression that he doesn’t like to meddle. (Laugh track).But guess who surfaced quick like a bunny to enthusiastically endorse Harris? Former secretary of state, former 2016 presidential candidate and sore loser to Trump, one Hillary Clinton. She issued a statement with hubby and Epstein Island frequently flyer former president Bill Clinton.Brilliant strategy. As one possibly in the running for vice president, one can’t look like a ‘get Harris’ mean girl right out of the gate if one wants to position herself as second in command. There’s always the chance that Harris could also get a bad case of COVID, or something.Can anyone for a minute realistically imagine Hillary’s massive ego taking a backseat to Harris for very long?Speculation is rampant that Harris will (be forced) to choose one of two people as her running mate. Clinton or Michelle Obama.If Clinton gets a facelift in the near future, all bets are on her.Michelle Obama, her only political experience is being a former first lady who trashed America, has repeatedly declared she’s not interested in politics.Barack Obama once said, “There are three things that are certain in life, death, taxes and Michelle is not running for president.”Then why were the rumours — put out by some Dems — madly swirling that Michelle Obama will only step as a selfless sacrifice in order to save American democracy? That she just needed to be coaxed, convinced, begged, if no one else had a hope of beating Trump.Well, now or very soon, would be an opportune time in these ‘uncharted waters.”Harris’s running mate will not be Newsom, Whitmer or Pritzker.Delegates will be voting for either Michelle or Hillary in some capacity at the DNC convention.The Democrats, who always stood in solidarity, are fractured. Leaks from the inside will increase. The infighting and jockeying for power are fierce. Any catfights going on? You bet! Oh, to be a fly on the wall.