Donald Trump hilariously trolls the Democrats as a garbage man, after President Joe Biden calls Americans who support Trump, 'garbage.'
Opinion

SLOBODIAN: Do they even know what a fascist is?

The Democrats call Trump a fascist because they’ve got nothing else
Adolf Hitler
Benito Mussolini
what is fascism?
JD Vance calls out Harris
