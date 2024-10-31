SLOBODIAN: Do they even know what a fascist is?

Apparently, the man who might (will?) be the 47th president of the United States is a fascist. Like Germany’s Adolf Hitler or Italy’s Benito Mussolini. Maybe even worse. Unhinged, gone mad, dangerous, a threat to democracy.Or so Republican nominee Donald Trump’s political foes bellow in a coordinated attack.Democrat nominee Kamala Harris told a CNN townhall on October 23 that she considers Trump to be a fascist.Trump’s former chief of staff John Kelly, a retired four-star Marine general, said his old boss “falls into the general definition of fascist.”Retired General Mark Milley, chairman of the joint chiefs of staff under Trump, is quoted in the book War calling Trump a “fascist to the core.” Ouch.Hillary Clinton who was defeated by Trump in the 2016 election weighed in. “Disgusting,” she said in that bitter tone in reference to Trump holding a rally Sunday at Manhattan’s Madison Square Garden. She accused him of trying to “re-enact” a Nazi rally held there 85 years ago.Democrat vice-presidential candidate Tim Walz piled on. “Donald Trump has descended into madness over the last few weeks … Donald Trump's got this big rally going at Madison Square Garden. There's a direct parallel to a big rally that happened in the mid 1930s at Madison Square Garden and don't think that he doesn't know for one second exactly what they're doing there,” he said.He was right. Trump and the 20,000+ crowd knew what they were doing there — celebrating country, democracy, family, apple pie and the prospect getting rid of the President Joe Biden/Harris regime that weakened the US, stripped citizens of rights, and impoverished them. There was frenzied sign waving in anticipation of the November 5 election, but nary a Nazi salute.The attack on Trump was an attack on them. And many, like former George W. Bush press secretary Ari Fleischer took it personally.Republican VP nominee JD Vance scorched Harris’s “fascist, racist” closing arguments in the campaign.And Democrat New York City Mayor Eric Adams, under fierce attack by his party for criticizing sanctuary cities, rebuked the “overheated rhetoric of fascism.”The vague accusations never have any meat on the bone. How has Trump descended into madness? Which of his policies are fascist?Wanting to make America great again? Putting Americans and American businesses first? Closing the open southern border and booting out millions of illegal immigrants, thousands of them murderers and rapists? Getting the US back on a healthy economic footing? All the things he did when he served as president before — while donating his salary to charity.Trump vowed to put the American people back in charge. Trump who never started a war during his first term, vowed to end wars now raging in Ukraine and the Middle East as more war drums pound.Hitler and Mussolini were brutal killing-machine dictators who controlled the masses. Mussolini was appointed by the Italian king after his intimidating 'March on Rome,' while the 1933 election that consolidated Hitler's power in the Reichstag was marked by extreme violence and intimidation. Trump? He was elected in 2016.But what does the term mean that the Democrats toss around so casually? Fascist? Do the Democrats even know what the word means?.Politics 101: The word derives from the Latin ‘fasces.’ That is an axe, around the handle of which is tightly bound a bundle of sticks. As the Romans conceived it, the axe was the power of the state, and the sticks were citizens, and it signified that as long as citizens were tied closely to the state, the axe could never injure them. So, a symbol of law, then.Applied to Italy and Germany in the 1930s, it’s not inaccurate. For both Mussolini and Hitler, the ideal relationship of people to state was one of perfect submission to a trusted leader. The interests of the collective — the state — were infinitely more important than those of the individual.Looking at what Trump did in office and what Biden/Harris did in office, who seems more likely to want to tie the citizens more closely to the state? Not Trump.So, are Trump’s accusers gallantly trying to save America from the fascism they accuse him of? Or is it that Trump’s vision for America collides with theirs?“The Left - If we could just jail Trump, get rid of MAGA, end the Electoral College, pack the Supreme Court, ban voter ID, and censor free speech we could save democracy,” wrote Missouri Sen. Eric Schmitt on X.Now, that is a fascist approach to the Democrat's Trump problem. Do they have no sense of irony?Or has it just got to the stage where the Democrats will say anything?Surely, the desperate effort to label Trump a fascist — parroted by hyperventilating mainstream media — is nothing personal. Or is it?Trump fired Kelly whom he called a “lowlife and “total degenerate” and said he made up a story, that was debunked by everyone else who was in the room because he suffers from Trump Derangement Syndrome. Kelly also claimed Trump said he wanted the military to be loyal like “Hitler’s generals.” Trump has said their locking of horns began when Kelly resisted his plan to have more civilian oversight to keep the military in check.As for Milley, what do you call a general who goes behind his president's back in several secret phone calls with his Chinese People’s Liberation Army counterpart? Milley promised the communist general he’d warn China “ahead of time” if the US planned an attack.Tampon Tim Waltz is the one who descended into madness. His decision to mandate tampons in washrooms of boys’ grades four to 12 is but one example.Did Hillary Clinton forget her hubby, a frequent flyer on Jeffrey Epstein’s Lolita Express that offered up underage girls, was nominated for president at the 1992 Democratic National Convention held in Madison Square Garden?The 1976, 1980 and 1992 Democratic conventions and the 2004 Republican National Convention were held at the Garden. It was in 1962 at a Democratic fundraiser there that Marilyn Monroe sang Happy Birthday to former president John F. Kennedy.Do these angry, irrational people even know the stuff they spew makes no sense?Does Harris know what fascist means? Maybe not, considering the ‘in-depth’ analysis the vice-president shared about the Russia/Ukraine war.“So, Ukraine is a country in Europe. It exists next to another country called Russia. Russia is a bigger country. Russia is a powerful country. Russia decided to invade a smaller country called Ukraine. So basically, that's wrong.”Harris keeps talking about how tough on crime she is. Never mind that as border czar she let millions of illegals in and is responsible for the “scourge” of crime and violent gangs like Tren de Aragua that rape and kill American women.In 2020 during the George Floyd riots she threw her support behind Antifa-infiltrated looters and burners that caused billions of dollars in damage.Harris championed — tweeting that people should donate — the Minnesota Freedom Fund to bail out and put violent offenders back on Minneapolis streets.Many of them not only set buildings ablaze, but they also raged and burned the American Flag.Meanwhile, at the 2020 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) meeting Trump hugged and kissed the American flag. He repeated a vow he has often made to drain the swamp hurting and cheating the American people.This time he’s wiser and knows who the white hats are, and who isn’t.That may explain the need to label him a fascist. They’ve got nothing else. And time’s running out.