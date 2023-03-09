gil mcgowen tells protestors to go f themselves

Alberta Federation of Labour President Gil McGowan

 Courtesy Arthur C. Green/Western Standard

Abusing the Holocaust to further a political cause is sinking to nauseatingly low depths. But not too low for Alberta Federation of Labour President Gil McGowan, who accused members of UCP ginger group Take Back Alberta of spreading hate and used holocaust imagery to bolster his point. It was an offensive, soulless and dirty tactic.

It’s also a sign of desperation as the May 29 provincial election approaches with the UCP ahead in the polls. And it is wilfully dishonest.

Senior Columnist (Manitoba)

Linda Slobodian is the Senior Manitoba Columnist for the Western Standard based out of Winnipeg. She has been an investigative columnist for the Calgary Herald, Calgary Sun, Edmonton Sun, and Alberta Report.

(2) comments

Tommy Digger
Tommy Digger

Remember how angry Gil got when Ezra Levant brought up Gils secret dating app that got hacked.

northrungrader
northrungrader

Hate is only allowed from the Unions, the NDP, and Edmonton and Calgary governments. They sure Hate Alberta and Albertans, but they sure love the money. Maybe it's time to outlaw such Hateful groups, strip them of pay, benefits, pensions and take them to the border, their kind of hate would fit right in, in the lower BC mainland.

