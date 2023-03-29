Notley and Hoffman

Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley (L) and Education Critic Sarah Hoffman.

 Arthur C. Green/Western Standard

Former Alberta education minister Dave Eggen and ex-party leader Ray Martin were on hand to enjoy a drag queen performance at an NDP constituency annual general meeting (AGM) last November.

Children were there too, clutching bills in their wee hands to give as a tip to the dancing and prancing drag queen Camren. A video shows two very young children timidly handing Camren money which he grabbed and stuffed in his pocket.

NDP drag

Tags

Senior Columnist (Manitoba)

Linda Slobodian is the Senior Manitoba Columnist for the Western Standard based out of Winnipeg. She has been an investigative columnist for the Calgary Herald, Calgary Sun, Edmonton Sun, and Alberta Report.

Recommended for you

(4) comments

Left Coast
Left Coast

These Dipper Marxist are sicko's . . . .

Next they will be having Pedo Parties & AR15 Training for Trannies . . .

Report Add Reply
Machuugoo
Machuugoo

Wtf does this have to do with politics. Gawd the leftys are sickos.

Report Add Reply
Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Consenting adults? Sure, do whatever. But when children are exposed to a bloke dressed as a woman with his b@ll$ & k0k packed tightly into a pair of tighty-whiteys, this is grooming behavior and an attempt at normalization.

Just my two cents worth but a vote for the NDP is a vote for grooming in our schools.

Parents beware!

Report Add Reply
guest50
guest50

Reason #2023 as to why we don't want to see another NDP government in Alberta.

They support adult entertainment for children.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.