Former Alberta education minister Dave Eggen and ex-party leader Ray Martin were on hand to enjoy a drag queen performance at an NDP constituency annual general meeting (AGM) last November.
Children were there too, clutching bills in their wee hands to give as a tip to the dancing and prancing drag queen Camren. A video shows two very young children timidly handing Camren money which he grabbed and stuffed in his pocket.
The apparently “amazing” Camren was billed as a “special guest” at the November 26 Edmonton West-Henday political meeting. He wore an orange Halloweenish wig with yellow highlights, high heels, and a too short, tight black leather miniskirt. Why too short? The audience got good peeks of his white underwear, especially when he hopped on the stage. Camren turned around, lay down, and writhed a little in what drag enthusiasts call an artistic performance.
Nah, nothing sexual about that. Whatever turns you on. Bring the kids!
Brooks Arcand-Paul, the constituency’s candidate in the May 29 provincial election, proudly posed for photos with the lanky Camren towering over him.
The NDP just can’t get seem to get enough of drag queen performances in libraries, schools, and other venues like Edmonton’s Unitarian church.
That enthusiasm seeped into a political meeting even though AGMs should be serious business. The NDP, itching to get back into power, want you to trust them with lording over everything from Alberta’s finances to your children’s education. But can anyone trust that good governance will trump the woke ideology they push on Albertans and their children, like it or not?
Martin led the NDP from 1984-93. Edmonton North West MLA Eggen, served as the NDP’s minister of education and culture and tourism for former premier Rachel Notley’s government from 2015-19. If the NDP regain power, does Eggen the drag enthusiast have a shot at being education minister again? Or will he face stiff competition from former teacher Janice Irwin? The Edmonton-Northlands-Highwood MLA is obsessed with everything pride and drag.
The NDP’s election pitch says “Rachel Notley is fighting for kids.”
She promised 70 more schools and 1,000 new teachers and support staff by fall.
Notley doesn’t always come through with her grand election promises. But if she did, what say would you have in what you do or don’t want your kids exposed to in the classroom?
Playgrounds, expanding language programs, and protecting LGBTQ youth are high on her agenda. She says that part out loud. Drag shows and highly sexualized lessons starting as early as possible are critically important to the NDP. Expect that to explode as a priority on the party’s agenda if they regain power.
Do you think any of those new hires — or current teaching staff — would be able to say no to that agenda that parents might not agree with? Not if they want to keep their jobs.
If the 2019 election is any indication, Edmonton-West Henday, isn’t a given for the NDP. MLA Jon Carson, who isn’t seeking re-election, won by a mere 518 votes.
It’s a three-way race between Arcand-Paul, the UCP’s Slava Cravcenco, and the Green’s Kristina Howard.
Arcand-Paul bills himself as a “champion for good public education.”
How much confidence in the NDP’s judgement does the decision to invite a drag queen to perform at an AGM with children in attendance inspire? It's uncertain if Carmen performed before or after they got the business of electing a constituency association executive and “planning for the election” out of the way. But why Camren the strutting drag queen was even at a political meeting is a bigger mystery.
Ludicrous. Such poor judgement. Such twisted priorities in the race to decide on the serious business of who holds Alberta’s future in their hands.
Linda Slobodian is the Senior Manitoba Columnist for the Western Standard based out of Winnipeg.
She has been an investigative columnist for the Calgary Herald, Calgary Sun, Edmonton Sun, and Alberta Report.
These Dipper Marxist are sicko's . . . .
Next they will be having Pedo Parties & AR15 Training for Trannies . . .
Wtf does this have to do with politics. Gawd the leftys are sickos.
Consenting adults? Sure, do whatever. But when children are exposed to a bloke dressed as a woman with his b@ll$ & k0k packed tightly into a pair of tighty-whiteys, this is grooming behavior and an attempt at normalization.
Just my two cents worth but a vote for the NDP is a vote for grooming in our schools.
Parents beware!
Reason #2023 as to why we don't want to see another NDP government in Alberta.
They support adult entertainment for children.
