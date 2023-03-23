Elections Canada

Courtesy CBC

 By Dave Naylor

Elector information won’t be compromised or land in the hands of foreign entities, says an agency spokesman, despite an Elections Canada (EC) plan to introduce electronic voting lists (E-Lists) and store some data in the Cloud. 

Data will be stored only on Canadian servers for “administrative uses” and there are currently no plans to “share or upload any data related to electors,” said Matthew McKenna. “It’s more about communicating internally in order to get the work done than it is about the actual business information.”

Senior Columnist (Manitoba)

Linda Slobodian is the Senior Manitoba Columnist for the Western Standard based out of Winnipeg. She has been an investigative columnist for the Calgary Herald, Calgary Sun, Edmonton Sun, and Alberta Report.

(1) comment

Drax
Drax

Elections should not be operated and regulated by ANY government body. Elections have consequences, stolen elections have catastrophic consequences.

Report Add Reply

