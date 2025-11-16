SLOBODIAN: Undercover video shows scourge of late-term abortions

Fully developed babies are aborted in the eighth month of pregnancy.That’s what an abortion counsellor with Toronto Cabbagetown Women’s Clinic casually revealed during a videoed undercover investigation into the availability of late-term abortions by RightNow.And according to an abortion doctor at the clinic, it “might be impossible” to get an abortion at “35 or 36 weeks” (nine months), but at 30 weeks (seven and a half months) it “would be very possible.”“The system certainly doesn’t think that’s too far,” said the doctor. “In terms of when is too far, that’s different answers depending on who is answering it. The law in Canada and the US overall doesn’t have a ‘too far.’”But Canadians are told that late-term abortions are rare emergency procedures.The federal Public Health Agency’s website states: “Abortion is one of the most commonly performed medical procedures in the country.” It also claims: “Late-term abortions are rare and only occur because of serious medical issues.”That isn’t what RightNow’s executive director Alissa Golob’s discovered. She was 22 weeks pregnant when she conducted an undercover investigation in 2023 at four abortion clinics across Canada..Nobody inquired as to why she wanted an abortion.“There was no reason asked. There was no reason given. And they pointedly told me that there definitely needed to be no medical reason as well,” Golob, referring to the Toronto clinic, told the Western StandardBut because she was from out-of-province, there definitely did need to be a cash only payment for the three-day procedure costing $2,137 — $500 of that just for the counselling session — at the provincial government-funded clinic. Ontario taxpayers pick up the tab for women in the province.The first video in a three-part series, Undercover in Canada’s Late-term Abortion Industry — TORONTO was released November 12. More videos are set to be released soon..“Canadians are often told that late-term abortions never happen in Canada and if they do, then they are for extreme medical reasons, such as the jeopardy of the life of the mother,” said Golob.“Yet, as you will see in these videos, I was told numerous times that attaining a late-term abortion in Canada is relatively easy, it is legal, and that I did not need a reason, medical or otherwise, regarding myself or my pre-born baby, to get a late-term abortion.”She was surprised at how “nonchalant” the workers at the clinics were about abortion. “I'm looking at my soon to be 21-month-old baby right now that they were talking about in those clinic appointments. It's just still absolutely wild to me, even though I kind of expected it, that he would be so cavalierly talked about in such a way,” said the mother of three.Late-term abortions are characterized by the federal government, the Canadian Medical Association and the Abortion Rights Coalition of Canada as those conducted after five months (20 weeks) of gestation. The counsellor told Golob that the Cabbagetown clinic has a six-month limit. Referring to aborted babies as “things” that women are “bringing out,” she recommended another place where women more advanced in their pregnancies can go.“Canada doesn’t have a limit, okay? Our limit is 24 weeks … I send them to Women’s College Hospital. They don’t have a limit. They sometimes go up to 32 (weeks) I believe. It’s very different than what we do when you’re after 25 weeks. It’s like a mini stillbirth. They give you an epidural and you’re bringing things out," the counsellor said.Of the clinic’s clientele, “five percent end up delivering before they come back,” she said.“Yeah, they have contractions that are strong, they’ll feel though like they need to poo, and things come out.”Among those “things” coming out would be the dead baby’s body..The three-day old infant featured at the end of RightNow’s video who was born at 22 weeks isn’t a thing. It’s a living, breathing baby moving its wee arms.But at 22 or 24 weeks “there’s very few clinicians that would consider that life,” said the abortion doctor.“At this stage I would say that what is inside is something that depends on you for existence. And that is not something that is alive.”How is it then, that babies are born alive in botched abortions?READ MORE: DUR: Surely it cannot be that babies born alive after an abortion, are left to die?The “expulsion” of these allegedly non-living things is a “horrible” experience … for the mother, she said.Digoxin, which has multiple nasty toxicity side effects, is injected into the mother’s belly to stop babies’ heartbeats “at some point.”“It's very bizarre how they talk about it because they say in so many words that we kill the baby before we do the abortion procedure. That the baby doesn't have consciousness, but if it did …Which one is it? Is the baby conscious or is the baby not conscious?” said Golob.Golob asked if she’d need a doctor’s approval based on her or the fetus being at risk.“That’s some classic abortion care,” said the doctor. “That kind of abortion care hasn’t been practiced in Canada since the 1960s.”RightNow noted that in a 2013 letter to the National Post, former Toronto Liberal MP Carolyn Bennett claimed, “the assertion that late-term abortions can be performed ‘for any reason, or no reason at all’ is just not true.”Golob: “So they don’t ask you anything. You don’t have to like, prove like ‘Oh, I’m at risk.’ Or anything like that?”Doctor: “No, absolutely not. They have the ability to take the fetus out and to complete the abortion well beyond 24 weeks.”RightNow’s intent is to combat the “blatant disinformation” by abortion advocates and pro-abortion organizations about late-term abortions that “the media picks up like it's gospel.”.To its shame, Canada has no criminal restrictions on abortion which is supported by all federal political parties.RightNow’s president Scott Hayward said that current medical practice guidelines are “insufficient.” The organization is calling on the federal government to pass legislation to legally restrict late-term abortions.“Public opinion polls over the last few years have shown that a large number of Canadians, often a large majority, are against late-term abortions. Public policy should reflect public opinion,” he said.The Western Standard reached out to the Cabbagetown clinic and the Women’s College Hospital for comment.