SLOBODIAN: Eyre's sad legacy leaves forces wondering what's next?

Poor old Corporal Klinger. He was in the wrong army at the wrong time.The company clerk at M*A*S*H 4077th had to pay for the Southern belle dresses, pearls, purses, kerchiefs, nylons, low-cut blouses and high heels ordered from catalogues.Of course, Klinger (Jamie Farr) was a cross-dressing character, vying for a Section 8 to get booted out of the army, on the TV series about the Korean war (1950-53.)General Douglas MacArthur, supreme commander of the US-led UN forces — busy saving South Koreans from Soviet-backed North Korean communist invaders — would have had zero time or tolerance for gender identity issues..No sirree, the iron-jawed, soldier’s solider MacArthur was no woke Gen. Wayne Eyre.For it was under Eyre’s command as chief of the defence staff since 2021 gender issues took priority. Canada’s military men are provided female attire (and tampons in male washrooms) on the taxpayer dime.Eyre announced he’ll retire this summer.During his 40-year career Eyre was deployed to Afghanistan, Croatia, Bosnia, Cyprus — important missions for a farm boy who hailed from Saskatchewan. Finally, he served as army commander, before being promoted to Chief of the Defence Staff.Sadly however, his role in battling Afghanistan’s Taliban and separating warring ethnic cleansing factions in the former Yugoslavia won’t be what he’ll be remembered for.The defence chief — who accepted the job to change the allegedly toxic male Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) culture — will be remembered instead as an enforcer in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s woke revolution. All while the military crumbled, morale nose-dived and the world got dangerously crazier.The dress code changed in late 2022. Assisted by 'gender advisors,' hoop earrings, long fingernails, face tattoos and pronouns were approved. Every time a soldier, sailor or airman goes to the quartermaster for dress kit, they’ll see Eyre’s accomplishment.Or abysmal failure? “There are no gender specific uniforms anymore. You can wear a mishmash of dress uniforms for the gender thing,” said an army reservist.“Men can get a blouse, high heels and a dress. They can wear them on parade.”“You have your parades where, say a monarch or Prime Minister Trudeau is stepping through, you wear your dress uniforms (DU’s).”Ditto for recruiting drives and formal dinners.Last fall the ill-equipped, under-manned by 40% in areas, under-funded Department of National Defence (DND) was ordered to trim its budget by $1 billion, as other nations hiked defence spending.But budget priorities made she clothes for hims available.Money wisely spent? “In my unit nobody has worn them. They’re ashamed to do that. In other units, the odd person has.”“The majority of people are traditionalists that joined the old military to wear the uniform, for comradery and singularity of purpose, as opposed to being there in dresses for men.”“They just don’t have many of those individuals who are predisposed to doing that in the military yet. As time goes on, that might happen. They’re recruiting hard to get those type of people in.”The ultra-woke recruitment drive during a manpower crisis is going badly. Disillusioned, loyally serving members are torn between love of the military and a desire to get out.Military housing where children live — there’s a severe shortage — is in dire need of repairs.But men’s dresses falling tastefully below the knee and men’s blouses buttoning up on the female side are available. Purses are issued for men to tuck tampons into.“The purse is standard. It’s a black purse that goes around the shoulder to be worn off to the side.”“The clothing itself is appropriate, it’s just that people are allowed to wear it is not appropriate.”Hairnets and scarfs are recommended to tuck long or brightly coloured dyed hair under. Who bothers?“I saw one solider on parade with probably a lighter greenish, almost yellowish type hair over the ears, down to the collar.”“There are operational issues. It’s going to be a big problem when you’re in the field because it is going to be a target for a sniper. You’re going to be identified as Canadian. As far as I know, we’re the only military that allows that.”No worries. There aren’t enough bodies to deploy to the field with broken down equipment in a world edging toward to nuclear war, anyway.CAF members are busy with diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) and critical race theory training while preparations are underway to make them climate fighters.Russia/Ukraine, China/Taiwan and the exploding Middle East matter not when there’s a supply of women’s heels for army, navy and air force men.“They’re not that radical. The shoes are not a high six- or seven-inch spike heel. Not yet. They’re chunky heel, maybe two or three inches. Wait until we get the thigh-high boots,” said the reservist half-jokingly.“It’s a work in progress. They’re trying to figure out how far they can go, what will be tolerated.”The dress code’s one example of the Liberal assault on the military that revved up since Eyre assumed command.If Eyre fought for the CAF’s integrity or to preserve customs and sanity, there’s little evidence. If he did fight, he failed. Eyre had to have known that saying 'yes' to the command meant saying ‘Yes Sir’ to orders from fools on a mission to manipulate the CAF into a woke joke.Trudeau praised Eyre when his retirement was announced.“His contributions and his leadership, in this role and throughout his military career, have been invaluable,” said Trudeau.Eyre’s obedience as defence chief has been “invaluable” to Trudeau and a noisy gaggle of nutbars.The troops? Not so much.He’ll be bitterly remembered as the defence chief who viciously pounced on members refusing the COVID-19 vaccine. He helped destroy military careers. He betrayed and abandoned those he has a duty to protect.I once commented to former defence chief retired General Rick Hillier — who never sold out the CAF to political masters — that face tattoos and dyed hair wouldn’t have made it past him.“Nope,” he repliedOne “nope” from the formidable Hillier would have sent Trudeau and his gaggle scurrying for cover. Eyre’s departure — leaving the military in shambles — offers no hope.This Liberal regime won’t appoint anyone who says “nope.”His replacement will accept the job knowing the mandate is to be a he/him, she/her or they/them puppet.Silence will prevail as verbal missiles fly attacking the military’s integrity.Like those recently launched by clueless, angry, clucking hen authors of articles published in the quarterly CAF peer-reviewed academic Canadian Military Journal.These ‘experts’ prove academic credentials don’t guarantee intelligence or a reality check.Grab a barf bag before you read the rants introduced as essays about a “feminist intersectional trauma-informed approach to reimagine and transform CAF culture.” Huh?Maya Eichler, professor of political and Canadian studies and women’s studies at Halifax’s Mount Saint Vincent University, co-writes a rambling rant accusing the CAF of being rife with “patriarchy, colonialism, white supremacy, heteronormativity, ableism and classism.”She wants it remolded using “feminist, decolonial, critical race, queer, critical disability and critical political economy theories.”York University psychotherapist Tammy George lamented the CAF’s problem is a majority “institutional whiteness.” Tammy sounds awfully racist, no? But look at a poster showing the 160 Canadian troops who gave their lives in Afghanistan and you can see what she means.Anti-militarism feminist researcher Ash Grover said post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) can be reduced if the CAF tends to “anti-oppressive theory.”There you go. Anti-oppressive theory — ??? — is the problem. Not enduring the ravages of war, being haunted by sights and smells of death, having limbs blown off, losing friends, spending tours dodging Improvised Explosive Devices (IED’s) or being away from family.Then at home, being relentlessly traumatized by this idiocy infiltrating military bases, board rooms and parades.Another loon wrote the military is too focused on violence and aggression.Shouldn't they be?As a journalist who was embedded with the military on many missions in many places over many years and maintains contact with many former and serving members, I know these are noble, principled, dedicated Canadians who don’t deserve to be attacked.Advice to these infuriating, toxic, delusional Rambo-fems? Shut up. Quit churning out racist white man-hating drivel.Meanwhile, Eyre remains committed.“Rest assured that my foot will not come off the gas until my last day as your CDS,” he said.Hope still floats for those thigh-high military man boots!