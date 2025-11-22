SLOBODIAN: Farmers protest — will Canadians stand with the people who feed them?

Farmers across Canada are mobilizing Saturday to fight for their livelihoods, property, rights — and your food supply.Will Canadians, who all have to eat, join them or sit this one out as Farmers Protest Canada convoys of tractors, trucks, and cars hit the highways and slow roll through towns and cities nationwide? The protest was triggered by farmers pushed over the edge by the November 7 government-ordered slaughter of 314 healthy ostriches at Universal Ostrich Farms in Edgewood, BC, by allegedly professional marksmen. A brutal cull conducted in a way that disgusts humane hunters, coupled with the cruel mistreatment of the farm’s owners, was based on the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s (CFIA) suspicion of H5N1 avian flu. The CFIA refused to allow the ostriches to be tested. The slaughter and attack on rights were condemned internationally. But are Canadians alarmed enough to get off their complacent butts to show up to support people who put food on their tables? Farmers' rights are under constant threat in Canada and globally. With an air of superior disdain, government media lapdogs who championed the Liberal government's COVID-19 tyranny mock farmers as conspiracy theorists. They smugly ignore uprisings and warnings from farmers under attack worldwide that something sinister is afoot. What threats do they face?."You mean other than an extinction? Name it. Fear. Terror. Economic. You control the food, you control the people," said Ontario's Jim Kerr, who was involved in supporting the convoys planned throughout every province. "The objective is to raise awareness about government overreach and to throw support behind farmers as well as mobilize individual Canadians," said Kerr, who was a prominent spokesman during the Freedom Convoy and spent months at the ostrich farm as a legal battle dragged out.Kerr was arrested in October for feeding the birds "because they were starving" after the CFIA took control of them. He was charged with contravening Section 35 of the Health of Animals Act and obstruction of justice. He has a December court date. The farm's Katie Pasitney and her mother Karen Espersen were arrested and charged after they continued feeding the ostriches. Supporter Allistair Chapman was arrested for allegedly obstructing CFIA agents.Kerr said the “beautiful thing” about Farmers Protest Canada is that it is “truly grassroots.”“Everybody’s making up their own posters. They’re making up their own starting place. They’re making up their own end place.”.Farmers are fed up with battling a system rife with bureaucrats drunk on power, choking their ability to produce. Survival is hindered by costly regulations under the climate change hoax that even zealot Bill Gates, who amassed 269,000 acres of US farmland (why?), now downplays. Bureaucratic decisions drive up food prices.Bureaucrats commandeer farmers' property, flocks, and herds, acquired through years of laborious sweat. The bureaucratic manure shovelled on hard-working farmers has a stench viler than anything farm animals produce.The insidious CFIA, bureaucrats let loose by the Liberal federal government, answers to no one.The healthy ostriches showing no signs of avian flu virus for months weren't a food source. They contributed to scientific research related to developing avian influenza antibodies..But the cull exposed how farmers are lorded over by bureaucrats adhering to irrational United Nations guidelines. These bullies hide behind RCMP who enforce commands violating basic rights and common sense.Farmers have had enough, just like truckers did."The thing that's different here, this isn't a Liberal or a Conservative thing. I've seen more people do a live video for the first time in their lives because they had to tell somebody about what the hell happened," said Kerr. The Farmer's Protest Canada mission statement is clear: "We, the people of Farmers Protest Canada, stand united for freedom, fairness, and the future of farming in Canada. Our mission is to defend the rights of farmers, protect Canada's food security, and expose the growing government overreach that threatens our way of life.”It calls for “peaceful, coordinated slow roll convoys and city demonstrations to bring national and global attention to the struggles of Canadian farmers.” It demands “accountability and transparency from the CFIA and federal government.”“This is not just about farmers — it's about every Canadian who believes in freedom, integrity, and a sustainable future.”.Participants are warned that violence, threats, or harassment won’t be tolerated; hate symbols and political extremism are forbidden; and no one is to be shown disrespect.Compare that to protesting farmers in many countries — France, Germany, Belgium, Poland, Lithuania, Italy, Spain, and elsewhere — who rioted. During protests in India, enraged farmers flung dung. Good for them!Will Canadian farmers, whose civility isn’t to be confused with weakness, reach a breaking point? It didn't end with the poor ostriches. "Do you realize that in BC, the CFIA around the same time they came in for the ostriches, condemned over 11% of the BC poultry population to death without testing any of them on nine different farms," said Kerr. "Probably 25% of the poultry population in BC will end up being culled under the CFIA orders."Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland, BC, is pleading for their asymptomatic, healthy, isolated exotic peacocks not to be killed. Three sick chickens tested positive for H5N1 in October. "One's sick, two's sick, they just kill them all. They don't have proof. It's on suspicion," said Kerr..What's this insanity about?"Other than a war of good and evil, which I 100% believe, it's a world government that coopted Canada's ability to rule itself. They're just kowtowing to the world policies, to the World Organization for Animal Health."Kerr headed to the farm on April 12. "I've been following this freedom thing since 2020 on the frontlines. When I saw this, I was fascinated first of all because it was these people in these white suits in the snow with these ostriches. It looked like some science fiction movie.""The more I found out, it was like holy sh*t. this is so wrong, legally, morally, everything. That scared the f**k out of me.""At one point, I literally didn't know what to do. Usually, I can work my way through things. I can kind of navigate, figure out what to do. I just threw my hands up and said 'I'm done. God, I'm done.".The farmers fought hard under extreme distress for their beloved birds."It was clear to me that this poor family had no idea what a red pill was until December. They wanted to comply their way through this thing, give them (CFIA) everything they wanted.""They're a mess, an absolute mess. They held hope to the very last f**king hour.".Shortly after 9 pm PST, shots started going off. Cries of the birds could be heard. Over 900 rounds were counted. In the morning, injured birds that didn't die were decapitated. "Over hours and hours and hours, that family sat there and listened. Boom. Boom. Boom. Boom."How many Canadians filling their grocery carts don't know farmers are strangled by regulations, policies, tariffs, and government overreach, then blamed for rising food prices?White Liberal women instrumental in re-electing a government that exercised chilling overreach during the COVID-19 "pandemic" might be content to eventually eat canned goods imported from communist China and mysterious unmarked cloned meat being shoved at us. Are you? "Canada's so rich. We are so lazy and rich. We've had peace, we've had prosperity," said Kerr. "But many people are at the end of their f**king ropes."