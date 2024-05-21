SLOBODIAN: Fauci's side of the story will take some believing  

Some people see Dr. Anthony Fauci as a deeply flawed individual, even as a lying little weasel.But unsurprisingly, that's not how he portrays himself in his memoir On Call: A Doctor’s Journey in Public Service, set to be published June 18. There he comes across as a selfless super-hero... a “beacon of hope for millions through the COVID pandemic.” He remains the “most famous and most revered doctor in the world today.” An “American hero.”Or so, the promo goes. He's charging US$36 for this jaw-dropping madness! No shame. No humility. No remorse.But truth will out. And already “sick lies” are seeing the light of day. Fauci and those around him reportedly lied about their role in funding gain-of-function research in a Wuhan, China lab — said to be the epicentre of the pandemic, not pangolins or bat soup from a nearby wet market.And slowly, his role in funding the research that many experts say led to the pandemic being unleashed on the world, is being exposed. There’s a long list of those experts that include former director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe, the former director of the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention Dr. Robert Redfield and the FBI.Last week, Elon Musk demanded the arrest and prosecution of Fauci.“Prosecute/Fauci,” the billionaire tweeted on “X”, on the heels of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) admitting to Congress that it funded dangerous gain-of-function research in China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) before the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak there.Yet during the COVID-19 storm Fauci — the puffed-up-like-a-peacock pandemic expert — stood before the cameras like an arsonist offering advice on how to put out the fire he may have helped start, basking in the glowing media attention... And shrugging later about things like the six-foot distancing rule just being made up.“I am the science,” declared the massive ego that spitefully destroyed many doctors, scientists and medical experts who challenged or even questioned his policies.A decade ago, Fauci said the benefits of gain-of-function research “outweigh the risks” of it infecting a scientist to trigger a pandemic.Fauci headed the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) at the NIH for 40 years until he retired in December 2022. His net worth jumped from $5 million in 2019 to a known $12.5 million during the pandemic.Last week, Lawrence Tabak, NIH principal deputy director, told a House of Representatives subcommittee that US taxpayers funded the dangerous research that modified bat coronaviruses, making them more deadly, before the outbreak in late 2019.That’s not what Fauci — who pushed the bat soup or pangolin wet market infection theory — often said.“The NIH has not ever and does not now fund gain-of-function research in the Wuhan Institute of Virology,” Fauci, told Congress in May 2021.Fauci appears to have committed crimes including perjury and lying to Congress. Each offense warrants up to five years in prison.How can the consequences and just punishment of Fauci’s actions ever be measured? If gain-of-function wouldn’t have been funded by the NIH, would the world have been spared the pandemic that claimed millions of lives and the COVID-vaccine injuries and deaths that keep mounting?That Fauci and the gang fight hard to hide their actions speaks volumes.Fauci’s top advisor from 1998 to 2022 was NIAID’s Dr. David Morens. He bragged about his ability to make emails disappear and delete “smoking guns” to avoid them being made public.Last week, Republican James Comer, chairman of the House Oversight probing the virus leak from the lab read some emails obtained by congressional subpoena.Morens wrote about deleting his communications to avoid turning them over to the public under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).“I learned from our FOIA lady here how to make emails disappear after I am FOIA'd but before the search starts,” Morens wrote to Peter Daszak, whose EcoHealth Alliance had its federal finding suspended because of the role it the organization had in contracting coronavirus research to the WIV.“So I think we are all safe. Plus I deleted most of those earlier emails after sending them to Gmail.”“We are all smart enough to know to never have smoking guns. And if we did we wouldn't put them in emails. And if we found them we would delete them,” wrote Moren in another message.Fauci and his advisors at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases funded EcoHealth Alliance to conduct research including experiments that altered coronaviruses to make them more dangerous.It has been reported that under Fauci’s leadership, the NIH infected a dozen Egyptian fruit bats with a SARS-like WIV1 virus at Montana’s Rocky Mountain Laboratories in 2018 — that was sent to the Wuhan lab, according to the FBI.Is it possible that Fauci and the gang was so clever, they managed to hide their nefarious deeds from everyone — including the World Health Organization (WHO) that maintained the Wuhan lab was not the source of the pandemic virus?This would be the same WHO that keeps warning, like Fauci, about another emerging pathogen that’ll cause the next inevitable pandemic.It wants to seal a global pact with 194 member states to help fight future pandemics — a move that would give it total control over every nation’s health autonomy. And Canada seems poised to just hand our autonomy to this body that allegedly got duped by a narcissist and his buddies.A legally binding text is expected to be presented next week at the World Health Assembly. Meanwhile, Fauci is scheduled to answer questions in a public subcommittee hearing on June 3.American hero? Only in his own mind.