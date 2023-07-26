The federal government is finally, albeit tepidly, open to the possibility that COVID-19 could have leaked from a lab in China. This comes three years after former health minister Patricia Hajdu mocked concerns about China’s transparency regarding the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) as “conspiracy theories.”
Between then and now, a growing chorus of global voices have either claimed COVID-19 leaked from the WIV or announced they no longer completely dismissed the possibility.
Now Canada can be added to the latter list, according to a June 19 Department of Health briefing note the Origin of the COVID-19 Pandemic obtained by Blacklock’s Reporter.
However, the note stressed that COVID-19’s “precise origin” is still a mystery and offered four hypotheses — including the lab-leak theory.
From the onset China came under fire for skewing data and impeding investigations into the WIV where coronavirus research was being conducted. It insisted COVID-19 was unleashed when humans encountered infected pangolins, bats, or some animal at the nearby Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market. Or maybe it was from frozen food shipped into the country, said China.
To this day the communists adamantly continue to deny the lab leak theory even though workers there died from the virus.
In April 2020, Hadju ridiculed a reporter’s question about whether China could be trusted to provide accurate information. “Your question is feeding into the conspiracy theories that many people have been perpetuating on the internet,” said Hajdu.
In the first months of the pandemic Canada’s Public Health Agency posted data from China in its technical updates. But in June 2020, it deleted from its database all official figures from China, which was caught releasing conflicting numbers to different sources.
“There is no indication the data that came out of China in terms of their infection rate and their death rate, was falsified,” said Hajdu at one point.
Hajdu wasn’t alone in her views. In seemingly well-orchestrated unity, a chorus of voices — political, media, medical, the World Health Organization (WHO), and Canada that jumped on the bandwagon —pooh-poohed the notion that China wasn’t being upfront about the virus having leaked from the WIV lab.
It’s unclear if the Liberal government maintains Hajdu’s position three years ago that there is no reason to doubt China’s transparency.
But the US government has had it with China’s stubborn and utter lack of cooperation amid ongoing concerns about safety protocols at the Wuhan lab.
In fact, on Monday the US suspended all federal funding to the WIV, citing “non-compliance” by China to provide documentation related to concerns over biosafety protocol violations since COVID-19’s outbreak. Federal health officials said the move was “necessary to mitigate any potential public health risk.” Now that sounds ominous.
The US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) also aims to bar the lab from participating in future government procurement and non-procurement programs. WIV has not received federal funding from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) since July 2020 because for three years China has stonewalled attempts to obtain documents.
In February, FBI Director Christopher Wray said that the origins of the pandemic were “most likely a potential lab incident.” China immediately denounced this claim as having “no credibility whatsoever.”
Back in February 2020, both US and UK top public health experts discussed the lab leak theory in emails as the most likely source of COVID-19. By February 2022 Britain’s Daily Telegraph reported that the “official view” within the UK’s leadership was that the virus escaped from the lab.
Even a group of experts appointed by WHO to investigate the origins of COVID-19 said in June 2022 that the “accidental” lab leak theory warranted further investigation.
These are a fraction of many examples of opinions that a pangolin in a market had nothing to do with triggering a pandemic.
Although the Canadian federal government arrived late to the table, at least this shows some willingness to be open to the truth and may encourage other admissions regarding a pandemic shrouded in secrecy.
“To address the lab hypothesis it is important to have access to all data and consider scientific best practice,” reads the health department note.
However, it stressed that COVID-19’s “precise origin” remains unknown.
“There are currently four hypotheses regarding the pathway of emergence including direct zoonotic transmission or a spillover event, introduction through an intermediate host followed by zoonotic transmission or spillover, introduction through the food chain or introduction through a laboratory incident.”
“Plausible options include a domestic animal, a wild animal or a domesticated wild animal.”
“Canada is supportive of all efforts that will contribute to a clear understanding of the origins of the virus. This work must continue to follow the facts, be independent and transparent and be free from politicization or interference.”
Tell that to China. Emails from Chinese Embassy officials in the US blasted Americans for smearing China and dwelling on the ‘politicized’ lab leak theory.
Meanwhile, according to estimates — even though official numbers are questioned — WHO claims the virus killed seven million people worldwide. That includes 50,000 Canadians and 1.135 million Americans.
But President Joe Biden said the US death toll stands at 100.
“We’re still feeling the profound loss of the pandemic. As I mentioned, we have over 100 people dead,” he recently said at the White House.
Just another blunder from the blundering commander-in-chief and leader of the free world who demonstrates confusion and weakness. No wonder China doesn’t feel any pressure to cooperate.
So, we can say with certainty that COVID-19 deaths stand at somewhere between 100 and seven million. At this point we’ll never get to the truth on that.
But even though the Canadian federal government’s acknowledgement that a lab leak is plausible is a baby step — it is still a step closer to an answer that will be revealed. Have faith.
too little, too late...what about the Winnipeg lab?????
What about the Chinese spies that worked at the lab?
Shocking ………another “conspiracy theory” becomes self evident!
Like “safe” and “effective”
Obviously EVERY “conspiracy theory” from 3 years ago is absolutely 100% true
Our government and “health officials” are no more than organized crime who will murder people with DEADLY poisonous for profit injections to collect their big Pharma money paycheques
Our country under the vile child psychopath Trudeau is more corrupt than Somalia
Our politicians and “health officials” deserve the Nuremberg noose for what they have done
The leftwing nuts gave conspiracy theories a bad name. People have been duped into dismissing anything that is claimed to be a conspiracy theory by the media.
Well who are the people with unacceptable views now? And how much longer do we tolerate them? Well those are the Liberal bootlickers, MSM(but I repeat myself) big Pharma and the Liberal Government, for years now we have been insulted by all of them and now we are being proven right.
