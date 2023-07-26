Wuhan Institute of Virology

Wuhan Institute of Virology: Ottawa satisfied that lab leak at Wuhan is one of four possible causes of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The federal government is finally, albeit tepidly, open to the possibility that COVID-19 could have leaked from a lab in China. This comes three years after former health minister Patricia Hajdu mocked concerns about China’s transparency regarding the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) as “conspiracy theories.”

Between then and now, a growing chorus of global voices have either claimed COVID-19 leaked from the WIV or announced they no longer completely dismissed the possibility.

Tags

Senior Columnist (Manitoba)

Linda Slobodian is the Senior Manitoba Columnist for the Western Standard based out of Winnipeg. She has been an investigative columnist for the Calgary Herald, Calgary Sun, Edmonton Sun, and Alberta Report.

(5) comments

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

too little, too late...what about the Winnipeg lab?????

Report Add Reply
john.lankers
john.lankers

What about the Chinese spies that worked at the lab?

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Shocking ………another “conspiracy theory” becomes self evident!

Like “safe” and “effective”

Obviously EVERY “conspiracy theory” from 3 years ago is absolutely 100% true

Our government and “health officials” are no more than organized crime who will murder people with DEADLY poisonous for profit injections to collect their big Pharma money paycheques

Our country under the vile child psychopath Trudeau is more corrupt than Somalia

Our politicians and “health officials” deserve the Nuremberg noose for what they have done

Report Add Reply
Taz
Taz

The leftwing nuts gave conspiracy theories a bad name. People have been duped into dismissing anything that is claimed to be a conspiracy theory by the media.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Well who are the people with unacceptable views now? And how much longer do we tolerate them? Well those are the Liberal bootlickers, MSM(but I repeat myself) big Pharma and the Liberal Government, for years now we have been insulted by all of them and now we are being proven right.

Report Add Reply

