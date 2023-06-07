Fresh into her role as premier in October 2022, Danielle Smith appointed 24 UCP MLAs to her new cabinet. If Smith does a replay, that’ll mean half of the 49 recently elected MLAs will be ministers of this and that.
Too top-heavy.
Albertans understandably wouldn’t be pleased about such a bloated cabinet with fewer elected UCP MLAs this time. Even former premier Jason Kenney took some flack when he appointed 20 of 63 elected MLAs to ministerial posts in 2019.
Smith will send a bellwether to the Albertans who elected her when the new cabinet is sworn in June 9.
Big cabinet will signal big government.
Small cabinet will signal small government.
The latter could be an indication that Smith may be getting ready to trim unwanted fat from a government groaning under the weight of civil servants supported by struggling taxpayers groaning under the weight of the cost of living.
Last time, Smith worked hard to bring MLAs — especially die-hard Kenney loyalists and all but one candidate (Leela Aheer) who challenged her in the leadership race — into her ministerial fold.
There was strategy behind that big cabinet.
However, being conciliatory didn’t stop the arrows flying at her from within the UCP. Remnants of the ‘enemy’ who just don’t like her being leader still prowl around. Last month’s election ousted several cabinet ministers, so Smith has the opportunity and in some cases it’s a gift handed to her, to choose fresh faces.
The defeated include Edmonton-South West’s Kaycee Madu; Calgary-Acadia’s Tyler Shandro; Calgary Klein’s Jeremy Nixon; Calgary-Varsity’s Jason Copping; Calgary-Foothill’s Jason Luan; and Calgary Currie’s Nicholas Milliken.
This time, having had eight months at the helm to assess strengths and intentions of MLAs Smith is in a stronger position to focus both on skill and on who she can trust.
Who will be loyal to her? Who will have her back as she takes on Trudeau, Ottawa, and the NDP that excels in going into attack mode while spinning the truth?
Of course, Albertans first always — not leader — should be the priority of all MLAs. But disgruntled schemers, those carrying grudge baggage, and those who like the status quo — no Sovereignty Act! Don’t aggravate Justin! — only divide and get in the way of getting things done.
Edmontonians shut the UCP out, even Kaycee Madu in Edmonton-South West. That’s the capital’s misfortune.
Several key minsters either resigned or weren’t re-elected.
The good news is that the cabinet material pickings in Calgary and rural Alberta are rich.
So, here are a few suggestions.
If the tough and respected Central Peace-Notley’s Todd Loewen doesn’t get a lofty appointment — he’d make a fine House Leader — that’ll be a shame. He’s done a great job as minister of forestry, parks, and recreation, so let him keep the portfolio.
Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche’s Brian Jean would serve Albertans extraordinarily well in Justice.
Airdrie-Cochrane Peter Guthrie should remain in Energy. He’ll never let Albertans down, just as he’ll never back down from the dark forces in the East.
Red Deer-South’s Jason Stephan — tax lawyer, chartered accountant, and fierce critic of the fed’s Just Transition scheme and Canada’s equalization system? Finance minister.
Why not take a chance on a rookie? The personal business experience and connections of Calgary-Lougheed’s Eric Bouchard would make him a good fit for minister of Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction.
Drumheller-Stettler’s Nate Horner should stay firmly planted in Agriculture.
Ditto for Nate Glubish — Strathcona- Sherwood Park — in Technology and Innovation; Trade, Immigration and Multiculturalism’s Rajan Sawhney, Calgary-North East; and Education’s Adriana LaGrange, Red Deer North.
LaGrange, or whoever is appointed Education minister, is going to need help from regular Albertans — groups, organizations, parents, and teachers — to revolt against the woke indoctrination poisoning the curriculum starting in kindergarten.
Health? Anybody who was not even remotely connected to the COVID pandemic lockdowns and mandates under the previous regime — please!
Better yet, anyone who had the courage to speak out against them, despite the personal costs.
Despite Smith having many qualified MLAs to choose from, less is better.
Sure would like to read the whole article...anybody wanna let us know what is going on?
Are you still having trouble getting the whole column?
All good cabinet choices linda, but I would
Like
To see Jean as health minister, to finally get the chance to correct the issues in a health system that did a disservice to his son would be fitting for Brian Jean, I still hold a ton of respect for him, he has said and done something’s I don’t agree with. But we are conservatives, we are allowed to disagree. Let Jean fix the broken health system.
Great point!
