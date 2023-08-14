Brett Campbell

Corporal Brett Campbell: On the range at Camp Petawawa.

 Campbell

Take it, fake it, or face charges. That’s what former 1 Royal Canadian Regiment (1RCR) sniper Cpl. Brett Campbell alleged he was told in the Petawawa base gym where soldiers lined up for ‘mandatory’ COVID-19 vaccines in late 2021.

Cpl Brett Campbell

Cpl Brett Campbell

Campbell claimed he was offered the option to pretend to get jabbed, a move that would have saved his career.

Strong&Free
Strong&Free

Brave man. Thanks for putting up a fight. On a side note it was fairly brave of that corporal to offer pretend jabs. Sniper's courage is on a whole other level though. Kudos.

oulananj
oulananj

Thank you corporal for your bravery!

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Unprecedented evil on the scale of N@zi Germany was brought to Canada

It’s surreal what Canada has become under the fascist and psychotic child dictator Trudeau

And incredibly our institutions and judiciary help facilitate this evil

retiredpop
retiredpop

I'm pretty sure our "leaders" got fake shots too for the cameras.

G K
G K

The compromised part time drama teacher had what 4 shots for the cameras? And then caught covid what 4x (or whenever someone scary came to town)...

Alterego64
Alterego64

Amazing article Linda.

We all know how our government is letting down our hero's that fight for our freedom, only to come home and be kicked to the curb.

The abuse we have all been subject to for refusing a toxic experimental jab has been intoxicating. And it is a jab that was rushed, pushed through testing and did nothing to protect against the Wuhan Flu, did nothing to stop the spread, did nothing but divid families and friendships.

How do people sleep at night knowing they voted for the most corrupt government in our once great countries history?

They are right though...we need a reset and we need it soon.

Freedom4me
Freedom4me

Sickening what's happening to our military.

