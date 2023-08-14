Take it, fake it, or face charges. That’s what former 1 Royal Canadian Regiment (1RCR) sniper Cpl. Brett Campbell alleged he was told in the Petawawa base gym where soldiers lined up for ‘mandatory’ COVID-19 vaccines in late 2021.
Campbell claimed he was offered the option to pretend to get jabbed, a move that would have saved his career.
The skilled sniper and infantryman paid a hefty price for refusing the vaccine.
“I will say that cleaning out my locker and leaving my dream career was one of the hardest things I ever did,” said Campbell, released in March 2022.
In October 2021, brass bragged that 90% of Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members were vaccinated. Really?
“When they made our appointments, we were told we had to go to them no matter what. I showed up,” said Campbell.
Campbell, who questioned the experimental vaccine’s safety, sat at a desk manned by a medical corporal armed with vaccines.
“I said ‘I don’t want this.’ He said ‘I have to pretend to give it to you. If you don’t do this, it will go back to your chain of command and we’re going to charge you,’” alleged Campbell, not told what the charge was.
“He said ‘You have to hold your sleeve up and I’m going to hold the needle far away.’ I thought ‘Is this guy going to try to jab me while I do that?’ But the needle was empty. I held it up for three seconds. He said, ‘OK you’re good,’” alleged Campbell.
“I felt disgusted with this whole situation.”
Campbell obeyed an order to wait 15 minutes because he’d already been punished for improperly masking, but hadn’t yet decided to leave the military.
While sitting there he repeatedly hollered “I didn’t take it. I didn’t take it.”
“I got so angry. I thought, you are using me to make sure other troops don’t see Cpl. Campbell deny it. Whoever I am doesn’t matter. People would see some other soldier saying no to it and then maybe they would question it.”
He didn’t blame the corporal protecting his own job.
“The guy was probably scared sh*tless. He’s given orders,” Campbell told the Western Standard.
Campbell first made the allegation when he recently appeared with Valour Law attorney Catherine Christensen and former Snowbirds pilot Bart Postma on Dave Morrow’s The Hard to Kill Podcast that addresses health and other military issues.
Rumors of ‘fake’ jabs have been bandied about. If it’s so, anyone who went along with the charade, understandably, would keep the secret. Campbell’s the first to go on record with the claim.
Campbell and Postma are among 330 former and serving members involved in a $500-million class action lawsuit led by St. Albert lawyer Christensen.
The lawsuit, centred on abuse of power and process, wants the chain of command held accountable. It seeks damages for lost income, pensions, and promotions. Hundreds more from all military branches are launching another lawsuit.
Meanwhile, the CAF COVID-19 enforcements were deemed a violation to member’s Charter rights by the Military Grievances External Review Committee (MGERC). It recommended actions taken against members be rescinded and that they pursue their rights in court.
“I have to fight this to the end. There’s something seriously wrong here. I didn’t join the lawsuit to make money. I hope this lawsuit uncovers a lot of corruption and exposes the people who need to be exposed for what they really are,” said Campbell.
“People need to know what the military went through.”
“My unit had a saying. ‘Never pass a fault.’ That could apply to anything from picking up garbage, to removing a thread on a buddy’s beret, or maybe even applying it to an unlawful order.”
“Of the six years in the military and serving this country, the best thing I ever did was leave because of this. If there weren’t people like me that left, I think the corruption could have been a lot worse.”
The pressure on members with “wives and kids at home” to get vaccinated was intense. Campbell, married with a stepdaughter, had his skills as a residential architect to fall back on.
“Some didn’t have a choice. They signed up at 17 or 18. They needed that job to stay alive. I hope a lot of guys saw what was happening and pretended to take it and kept their jobs and livelihoods…If you fought it that was the end of your career.”
At 27, Campbell joined the infantry in 2016. He served his last two years as a sniper.
He was threatened with a 5F mandatory release, and told he’d be out of a job with no income 30 days before Christmas 2021. He signed release forms and confirmed he wouldn’t get vaccinated.
“My contract was up March 23, 2022. The contract ended before my 5F went through.”
Throughout it all he was pressured, penalized and denied help.
“If you didn’t take the vaccine you were going to lose your Land Duty Allowance (LDA). Mine was at $500 when I lost it in December 2021.”
The LDA is monthly financial compensation for the infantry performing assigned duties in field operations when there’s “continual and substantial exposure” to environmental conditions.
Campbell called the Office of the Judge Advocate General (JAG) that provides CAF members with legal help.
“JAG said, ‘We’re not allowed to help anyone who has been released for the vaccine mandates.’”
“You’re entitled to legal help in the military for any other charge. I could have killed someone. I could have raped someone. I could have done anything. But if you weren’t taking the vaccine you weren’t entitled to legal help.”
And, like all who left the military or other federal jobs because they refused the vaccine, he was denied EI benefits.
“They made sure that they were going to attack you financially in every way, shape or form.”
Campbell said “psychological warfare” and divide at conquer tactics permeated the military to coerce troops into obedience.
“Almost 100 people in my unit before this mandate came out didn’t have it and didn’t want it. It went from 100 to 12 of us.”
The others were “coerced.”
“This is where the psychological aspect comes in. When there were a lot of us, they didn’t have us all meet up in the office to talk to the CO and a couple of other higher ups to get us to sign something.”
“It was one by one. We didn’t know how many people agreed with us. We didn’t know who was saying what.”
In mid-December 2021 the holdouts were summoned.
“They had us meet in the hallway at the same time to show us how few were left. To say ‘There’s only a dozen of you out of this massive battalion. You’re the only ones thinking like this. Are you conspiracy theorists?’”
“It was all psychological to mess with us.”
The mask mandate was “for show.”
“Our higher ups and everyone in that building knew it was a joke.”
Masks were only mandatory in hallways.
“You go back into your platoon, no one’s wearing a mask.”
Nonetheless, the disobedient were punished.
“I had a mask on my chin in the mess hall. I got in a bit of an argument with someone because I wouldn’t put the mask on my face as I was leaving the building. That went to right my chain of command.”
He was slapped with extra duties.
Throughout COVID-19’s hysteria, Campbell was suspicious.
“It was just a feeling in your stomach that something’s wrong. And there’s somewhat of an agenda, but you can’t put your finger on it.”
“Most who followed these orders had no idea of the information that’s come out now. At the same time, you’re in the military, you’re supposed to be paying attention. You’re supposed to identify the enemy no matter where it is.”
“A physical enemy is easy to see…but this is a psychological war, a war of the mind. It’s a spiritual war of good versus evil. I’m not a religious guy. Over the last three years, I’ve become way more spiritual than I ever was.”
Canadian snipers are among the world’s best. Few get through the rugged training and tough course. Campbell was “honoured” to have been trained by men he deeply respects.
“That’s what I wanted to do as soon as I joined the military. I made it to that point. I was thriving in the platoon.”
He aimed to try to get into the Special Forces.
“They’re kicking out guys who had goals to continue serving this country in the best way they possibly could. I wanted to serve the country in the best way possible. No one cared.”
“It wasn’t ‘Are you a good soldier? Are you doing well in the field? Do you want to go on another course to propel your career?”
“It was ‘Are you vaccinated? Are you wearing a mask or not?’”
There remains a worrisome “disconnect” between the chain of command and the troops.
“Our leaders are no longer leaders and aren’t helping protect our country the way we promised. I have concerns over the massive recruitment efforts in place. They let valuable members go. It makes me wonder what priorities they’re giving to new recruits.”
Priorities?
Easy: Purple hair, pronouns and vaccines.
(7) comments
Brave man. Thanks for putting up a fight. On a side note it was fairly brave of that corporal to offer pretend jabs. Sniper's courage is on a whole other level though. Kudos.
Thank you corporal for your bravery!
Unprecedented evil on the scale of N@zi Germany was brought to Canada
It’s surreal what Canada has become under the fascist and psychotic child dictator Trudeau
And incredibly our institutions and judiciary help facilitate this evil
I'm pretty sure our "leaders" got fake shots too for the cameras.
The compromised part time drama teacher had what 4 shots for the cameras? And then caught covid what 4x (or whenever someone scary came to town)...
Amazing article Linda.
We all know how our government is letting down our hero's that fight for our freedom, only to come home and be kicked to the curb.
The abuse we have all been subject to for refusing a toxic experimental jab has been intoxicating. And it is a jab that was rushed, pushed through testing and did nothing to protect against the Wuhan Flu, did nothing to stop the spread, did nothing but divid families and friendships.
How do people sleep at night knowing they voted for the most corrupt government in our once great countries history?
They are right though...we need a reset and we need it soon.
Sickening what's happening to our military.
