SLOBODIAN: Four legs good, six legs bad

Canadians aren’t buying the hype that cow flatulence is killing them. Or that fake meat and bugs are yummier and healthier than burgers and seafood.The Trudeau Liberals have failed to convince selfish — hungry — Canadians to stop eating meat. Guilt cons, lectures, dire planetary doom predictions, and massive squandered tax dollars just aren’t working.A “confidential” 2022 and 2023 poll authorized by an unnamed Member of Parliament asked Canadians if they’d be willing to forsake meat in favour of a plant-based diet to save the planet, according to Access to Information documents obtained by Blacklock’s Reporter.Surely to the climate monger’s disappointment, the Climate Change Mitigation Behaviours report — that no doubt cost taxpayers a wasted bundle — found that 36% of respondents said they never ate a plant-based diet in the past two months, while only13% replied “always.”Where’s the ‘secret’ report commissioned by an anonymous MP on how many climate-change obsessed politicians, officials and groupies jetting off to endless climate conferences order scrumptious plant-based airline and restaurant meals instead of beef and seafood entrées? As if.The governing climate hysteria maniacs have managed to scare and confuse many into believing that the planet’s going to disintegrate if they don’t change their habits and pay higher carbon taxes. But they’ve failed to dupe people into believing they’re mass murdering planet-killers if they toss a package of sausages into the grocery cart.Stubborn Canadians also reject the dire warnings from the David Suzuki Foundation, shifty UN globalists like the World Economic Forum (WEF,) and billionaire bug and alt-meat farmers like Bill Gates who all benefit from perpetuating climate-change hoaxes.The UN report — Healthy Diets For a Healthier Planet — claimed greenhouses gasses from livestock, poultry and seafood production are destroying life as we know it. Dairy is apparently a planet-killer too.The David Suzuki Foundation that survives financially by peddling the global warming hoax, encouraged avoiding eating meat in in a report Food And Climate Change.“Meat and dairy production account for 83% of all agricultural land use, take up 30% of the planet’s land surface and are responsible for 18% of greenhouse gasses including methane and nitrous oxide,” the foundation claimed.Greenhouse gas percentages from meat and dairy production differ in every report. The US Environment Protection Agency concluded that cattle and poultry account for 4% of greenhouse gas emissions.Oh well. But rest assured these environmental ‘concerns’ are real and have nothing to do with control, profits for a chosen few, and imposing regulations that are cutting into food supplies and wiping out family farms across the globe.They care about you. Why don’t you believe them when they tell you stocking your shelves with bug food and chowing down on fake meat is good for you?Last October, World Animal Protection of Toronto’s Lynn Kavanaugh obediently parroted the crisis narrative when she told the Commons Agriculture Committee that the dangers of meat consumption and Canadian agriculture is supported by “a huge body of evidence.”“We are not alone in this point,” said Kavanaugh.That’s true. There’s climate ‘expert’ and population reduction pusher Bill Gates who preaches about saving the planet. Certainly, his investments in fake meat production, bug farms and scooping up just under 300,000 acres of US farmland have nothing to do with his ‘compassion’ for people and dedication to saving the planet.Not like his compassion for animals. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation awarded a $4.8 million grant to Zero Emissions Livestock Project (ZELP) for mask technology to reduce methane emissions. The masks are placed around a cow’s head to capture methane gas exhaled. It oxidizes it, then releases it as carbon dioxide and water. Utter cruelty to subject animals to having to exist like that!Gates and other billionaires — Jeff Bezos and the creepy John Kerry — have invested billions in lab-grown alt-meat companies, dairy made from fungus as the primary ingredient, and insect-based foods.Cattle, pork, poultry, and dairy producers can cut into profits to be from made from feeding people crickets, flies, cicadas, mealworms, and tarantulas — that are deficient in nutrients like high-quality protein, B vitamins and iron. Again, oh well.But have the clever billionaires Gates and pals simply figured out a way to profit from bugs already in the food chain?According to a January CNN expose the “bits and pieces” of filth in food — bugs, rat poop, mice hair — are shocking.“Did you know there can be 450 insect parts and nine rodent hairs in every 16 oz. box of spaghetti?” said CNN.“How about some mice dung in your coffee? Maggots in your pizza sauce? Bug fragments and rat hair in your peanut butter and jelly sandwich?”A chocolate bar, spices, mushrooms, kid-sized raison boxes, and tomato juice can contain fruit fly eggs and whole insects, maggots, and mold.It goes on.And it has been going on — people raking in profits while feeding us garbage.The only difference now is that they are trying to legitimize it under the guise of a ‘climate crisis’ by trying to take away the livelihoods of hardworking ranchers and farmers and everyone employed in that area of the food sector. And all the while, targeting one thing that isn’t contaminated with bugs and rodent poop. Meat.That ‘confidential’ poll that found Canadians aren’t buying the food propaganda won’t make the climate zealots back down. They’ll devise another fear/guilt tactic to try to convince us that it is our moral duty for the sake of humanity to eat fake meat and bugs. Wait for it.