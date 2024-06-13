SLOBODIAN: Freeland deflecting blame on wrath that ‘burns so hot’

The “wrath” of less privileged Canadians against the uppity rich “burns so hot,” said Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland.She said “burns … so … hot” s…l…o…w…l…y for dramatic effect in her customary condescending tone.That sure sounds ominous, like any minute now Liam Neeson or some commie socialist might roar “Release the Kraken” on selfish moneybags dwelling in “gated communities.”“Do you want to live in a country where those at the very top live lives of luxury but must do so in gated communities behind ever-higher fences using private health care and airplanes because the public’s fear is so degraded and the wrath of the vast majority of their less privileged compatriots burns so hot?” said Freeland.How dare they bask in luxury, hiding from needy compatriots behind ever-higher fences! How high do the ever-higher fences go now? Are the millionaires adding on to existing fences or constantly building new ever-higher fences? Are they ever-higher enough to protect from a Kraken, or “less privileged” uprising?Freeland was trying to justify hiking the capital gains tax from 50% to 67% on capital gains above $250,000 in a year for individuals and on all capital gains for corporations and trusts set to take place June 25.It's really, very noble, you know. She’s Robin Hood-like. Stealing from the dastardly rich to give to the wanting poor. In typical Liberal style, Freeland — who really needs to work on conveying believable compassion — promoted guilt, fear, and division. To deflect blame. Wrath “burns … so … hot” alright. But it’s directed at what decadent, wasteful and unaccounted for Liberal spending has done to Canadian’s hope for a secure future, current standard of living, and this country.An April Angus Reid poll found one is six Canadians overall think the federal government spends too much. But 87% of Conservatives and 76% of Bloc Quebecois said spending is excessive. And 66% said they are concerned or very concerned about the federal deficit.Oh well. Freeland saw fit to ask a lot of questions when she misleadingly said only 0.13% of Canadians will be impacted by the hike that critics warn will have a damaging ripple effect and reach into unwealthy pockets. Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre said: “A job-killing tax on health care, homes, farms and small businesses is the last thing we need.”The Grain Gowers of Canada (GGC) said family-run grain farm operations will see a 30% hike under capital gains inclusion rate changes. Economist Jack Mintz wrote in the Financial Post that he estimates 1.25 million Canadians will be hit with the capital gains tax at least once during their lifetime.Freeland didn’t address such details during her attempted patriotic appeal that fell painfully flat.“Do you want to live in a country where kids go to school hungry? Do you want to live in a country where a teenage girl gets pregnant just because she doesn’t have the money to buy birth control?” said Freeland.“Do you want to live in a country where the only young Canadians who can buy their own homes are those with parents who can help with the down payment?”“Do you want to live in a country where we make the investments we need in health care, in housing, in old age pensions but we lack the political will to pay for them and choose instead to pass a ballooning debt onto our children?”The hike is expected bring in about $19.4 billion in revenue over three years. Pfft. That’s pocket change when it comes to out-of-control Liberal spending that led to Freeland revising the federal debt ceiling to $2.13 trillion.But it’s money that belongs to the people they’re gouging it from.Here are a few more questions about the kind of country you want to live in.Do you want to live in a country where annual debt interest alone will cost about $54 billion a year. Do you want to live in a country where wealth accumulated through hard work is snatched away to pay for housing, health care, education, and health costs of 500,000 new immigrants the Liberals bring in every year that the country — in a housing crisis and suffering a shortage of doctors — cannot afford. Do you want to live in a country governed by elected officials who tell tall tales? In April, Freeland actually said the Liberals “delivered” on their pledge made in 2015 “to strengthen and expand the middle class.” The middle class knows that’s not true.Do you want to live in a country where a senator whines that an $87,100 cut to a $265,400 junket to Africa is “a little difficult to bear” and isn’t “particularly fair?” Poor hard-done Sen. Peter Boehm complained others take more useless trips to write reports that nobody reads, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.Do you want to live in a country where environmental benefits of the $8 billion Net Zero Accelerator Initiative industry subsidy program aren’t known? Conservative MP Dan Mazier expressed outrage in a Commons committee Monday when Jean-François Tremblay, deputy environment minister, couldn’t say what good came out of $8 billion hard-earned taxpayer dollars, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.Freeland fretted about teenage Canadian girls getting pregnant because they can’t afford birth control.Do you want to live in a country that commits $1.4 billion a year to other countries, the bulk of it funding birth control and abortion for women and girls?How about the ArriveCan debacle? Maybe, possibly, $60 million was spent of the app hardly anyone uses. The total cost is impossible to determine due to poor record-keeping by the Canadian Border Services Agency, was the conclusion of Auditor General Karen Hogan’s damning report.How about that sole-sourced $169.5 million contract for ventilators? Parts were sold at $6 a carton for cheap scrap. Meanwhile, it’s cringeworthy to even think of the wads doled out for salaries and programs to feed the woke insatiable beast the Liberals so love.Do you want a country where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberals MPs smugly refuse to answer questions about finances, or anything really.All this waste. Its but a snapshot of taxpayer money that disappears down a black hole, or into ‘friendly’ awarded contracts.Yet Freeland attacked the Conservatives — the only party to vote against the hike foisted on Canadians — accusing the opposition of only caring about the ultra-rich.The Liberal government so often declares it is “fiscally responsible.” Freeland can never say it enough.Another term of their kind of fiscal responsibility, and the ultra-rich will be tearing down those ever-higher fences to sell as scrap metal to be able to afford canned soup on sale.