SLOBODIAN: From COVID enforcer to Leftist commentator — Jason Kenney is trying to get back into the political arena

Former premier Jason Kenney is hustling to reclaim the limelight.Kenney laid low after resigning following a humiliating 51.4% UCP leadership endorsement in 2022.No, he didn’t hop into the blue truck he used as a prop to convince Albertans he’d head a grassroots freedom-advocating party, then drive east to come out as a Laurentian elite. But that might still be his plan.He betrayed many who trusted him. Bullied caucus members rallied to oust him. Albertans wanted to drive him out with pitchforks for enforcing brutal COVID-19 ‘pandemic’ restrictions that had devastating consequences. Seems like during his hiatus, Kenney didn’t reflect on how disdainfully he treated Albertans. You know, those “unhinged conspiracy theorists” protesting experimental vaccines that caused serious illnesses.Kenney hasn’t kicked his name-calling habit. Mass immigration weighs down taxpayers, but those who discuss remigration are “extremist racists.”He casually calls US President Donald Trump nasty things — vile, unhinged, racist, brazenly corrupt, a grifter, mentally unstable, someone who takes payoffs. There’s speculation that Kenney, like Ontario Premier Doug Ford, is positioning, albeit more surreptitiously, to run for the federal Conservative Party leadership should Pierre Poilievre fall from grace..Kenney told CBC’s Front Burner he wouldn’t return to politics but “never say never.”“At the end of the day, never say never. If there were certain circumstances where I was called upon to serve and make a meaningful impact, I would be open to that.”Is he already campaigning for something? Kenney sprints to interviews with anti-Premier Danielle Smith media Lefties who fawn over him. In case anybody forgot, Kenney reminds them he served in several federal cabinet positions under prime minister Stephen Harper.“As immigration minister I…”“I always used to say, as Canada's longest serving minister of immigration…” Kenney said Poilievre “is one of the smartest guys I’ve worked with.” .By the way, “he was an intern for me.”Kenney said Poilievre “nailed” his speech at the Conservative convention when he got an 87% leadership endorsement, but was disappointed in challenging Trump.Kenney’s willing to step up to save Canada from Albertans fighting for sovereignty. Sure, he’d take on a leadership role if independence gets on the ballot. When asked how his response to Trump’s tariffs differed from Smith’s, Kenney replied with a touch of piety: “Well, I've steered clear of criticizing my predecessor since I left office because I believe it’s not beneficial for former office holders to act like armchair quarterbacks.” But Kenney arrogantly tore into UCP MLAs who might have signed a petition calling for an independence referendum. So much for not interfering with Smith’s leadership..Kenney attacks UCP MLAs amid Alberta independence debate.Smith believes in “Alberta sovereignty within a united Canada.” But Alberta independence will be on the referendum ballot if it clears the necessary steps. .CIRCLE OCTOBER 19: Smith confirms that Alberta independence will be on the referendum ballot if it clears the prerequisites.Smith listens to Albertans sans name-calling.Oh, the irony of Kenney — who licked former prime minister Justin Trudeau’s boots during the ‘pandemic’ — calling people fighting for Alberta’s sovereignty “bootlickers.”.How dare “bootlickers” talk to anyone in the US government about the relationship a sovereign Alberta would have with Canada’s biggest trading partner and ally.He called Alberta sovereignty “nuts, dangerous.” Alberta could become a “laughingstock.” Easterners already laugh at Albertans as they bank billions in transfer payments. Kenney had a chance to do something about that, but didn’t. Independence will tear families apart, he said. Like when he enforced divisive COVID-19 mandates? A “tiny, perennial, angry minority” will lead Alberta into “civil war.” Geez, waiting for fearmongering Chicken Little to cry about the sky falling..WATCH: Polls show Alberta independence & UCP gaining.KRUZENISKI: Alberta Prosperity Project rally draws thousands — The largest in Alberta independence history.Unchecked anti-Trump hysteria damages Canada. It gives Carney a smoother path to build dangerous economic and political connections with Communist China, which aligns with his goals.A recent Politico poll found 58% of Canadians view the US as the biggest threat to global peace and security. Not China. Not Russia. Not radical Islamists aiming to conquer and convert us.The US is not Canada’s ally, said 42%. Another 57% said it couldn’t be depended on in a crisis. It’s terrifying to think how easily so many have been brainwashed..Kenney stirs it up with Liberal talking points, like Trump joking about making Canada the fifty-first state. Does Kenney suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome? Is he using the ploy the flailing Liberals used to get re-elected? Diverting from their failures to trash Trump worked splendidly for them. Why not give it a shot?Kenney’s a brilliant man with admirable stands on some issues.His comments aren’t all derogatory.He praised Bad Bunny’s widely condemned Super Bowl LX halftime show as the “best one ever.” Which part? The exclusive celebration of Latino culture? The sexually explicit lyrics promoting drug use? Extreme profanity? Two guys simulating sex despite children watching the show?Kenney posted a meme mocking MAGA for being “tuned into” the assassinated Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA’s All-American Halftime Show. It illustrated a hillbilly dancing VP JD Vance-like character. .Kenney calls Bad Bunny's controversial Super Bowl XI halftime show 'the best one ever'.Kenney kindly defended Carney, whose name appeared in the late convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's files.“Right wing ‘influencers’ who keep attacking Prime Minister Carney with the ’69 references in the Epstein files’ nonsense need to stop,” Kenney posted on X. “Here is a factual rebuttal @Reil76. Almost all of the references are simply Carney’s name showing up in news media stories about UK.”.Naturally, it’s wrong to jump to conclusions because there are pictures of Carney and his wife, Diana Fox Carney, with Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted of child sex trafficking and sentenced to 20 years in prison. Maxwell is friends with Carney’s sister-in-law.Kenney often posts positive things about Carney. Poilievre, too, sometimes.“Bravo @PierrePoilievre for his thoughtful speech about the huge challenges faced by Canada,” wrote Kenney.“Nice to see Secretary (Marco) Rubio channelling Prime Ministers Carney and Harper here,” wrote Kenney. He was responding to a Department of State post: “The world is changing very fast in front of us. The old world is gone … We live in a new era of geopolitics and it’s going to require all of us to sort of re-examine what that looks like and what our role is going to be.”That’s not what globalist Carney meant when he promoted Communist China and Canada teaming up to usher in a “new world order.” Kenney said Canada (the Liberals) can’t be blamed for “not making a deal” with Trump on tariffs! All Trump’s fault.Kenney criticized right-leaning politicians like Britain’s Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, Australia’s One Nation leader Pauline Hanson, and France’s National Rally leader Marion Le Pen — all fed up with invading immigrants who won’t assimilate.“These are all xenophobic, anti-immigrant, pro-remigration quote, unquote parties ... I fear that that kind of politics will emerge in Canada,” said Kenney. .Maybe Kenney must remind Ottawa about his ministerial past. But Albertans will never forget him as premier during COVID.The tyrant closed churches, fined Albertans for not social distancing or wearing masks, dictated who people could let into their homes, imposed curfews, separated families, let seniors die alone, destroyed careers and lives. He got caught breaking his COVID-19 rules, boozing it up with pals on the patio of the Sky Palace. Gee, sorry.He attacked Albertans protesting his ramped-up COVID-19 restrictions in December 2022, alleging those who chanted “lock her up” threatened Chief Medical Officer Deena Hinshaw.“I condemn these actions and statements,” said Kenney. “It is increasingly clear that many involved in these protests are unhinged conspiracy theorists.”The inquiry into Trudeau illegally invoking the War Measures (Emergencies) Act revealed Kenney blasted the Liberals for refusing his request for military equipment to remove Freedom Convoy vehicles blocking the Canada-US border at Coutts..“But don't worry, the RCMP commander in Alberta just told me proudly that he has secured some psychologists to do a profile assessment on the protesters. I said, ‘That's great news, deputy commissioner, do any of them know how to drive a tow truck,’” Kenney sarcastically wrote.Alberta protesters? Nail them! But whoa! Hey! Trump calling ICE protesters terrorists — many are violent Antifa thugs — crossed a line. .SLOBODIAN: No, I won’t mourn violent ICE agitators and I won’t apologize for it.After Poilievre’s leadership review, Liberal MPs accused him of “pandering to the far-right.”Kenney’s response? Another gut punch to Albertans.“Shameful. Liberals smearing Canadian Conservatives as “far right” is like Trump smearing anti-ICE protesters as “terrorists.” Both are vile smears … Recklessly throwing around that kind of language to characterize our democratic adversaries is corrosive and irresponsible…”This from the guy who had pastors arrested at gunpoint for feeding the homeless and preaching the Bible.Sure, he’d make a fine PM.