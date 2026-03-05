Opinion

SLOBODIAN: From COVID enforcer to Leftist commentator — Jason Kenney is trying to get back into the political arena

The former Alberta premier who once alienated his own base is suddenly everywhere again — praising establishment leaders, condemning populist movements, and fueling speculation about a federal leadership bid.
Jason Kenney
Jason Kenney Image courtesy of CBC
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Covid
Jason Kenney
Opinion
Leftist
Western
Western Independence
Opinion Column

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news