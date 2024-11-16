SLOBODIAN: Get this man out of Kabul!

Retired Sergeant-Major Dave Lavery, a former JTF-2 member, worked hard to get Canada's Afghan allies to safety after the fall of Kabul in 2021. Now, he has himself been abducted by the Taliban. Columnist Linda Slobodian says this must now be a Canadian government priority to secure his release. He is shown here wearing the distinctive red bandana that alerted Afghans holding entry credentials for Canada, that he was the man who would get them on a plane.