SLOBODIAN: Gondek, the mayor who wouldn't stand with Calgary's Jewish community

In a shocking act of cowardice — may it not be something more sinister — Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek declined participation in the annual lighting of the Calgary Jewish community's menorah. An ancient religious custom practiced by Jews all over the world at this time of the year, it commemorates a miracle in the rededication of their Jerusalem temple, more than 2,000 years ago.What it commemorates however, is of less present importance than what it means to Jewish people in the wake of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel. For Gondek to have attended would have been a meaningful gesture of support for the Jewish people, on of the most persecuted in all history.But Gondek said it had become political.Well, she's a politician. Where does she stand? Not with the Jewish people, one must conclude. For, at the last minute Gondek announced she would not speak at the 35th annual menorah lighting scheduled at City Hall Thursday evening...because the Jewish tradition of revering and honouring God’s eternal presence would be an event that supported Israel, she said.To add to the galling and infuriating insult was the faux remorse Gondek’s patronizing announcement dripped with.“On the eve of the beloved tradition, the annual menorah lighting at City Hall, I have learned that the event has been repositioned to be political,” Gondek tweeted. “This breaks my heart. It is with great regret and sadness that I will not be attending.”Nobody believes for a second that you feel bad, Joyti. Or that you were caught by surprise. Or that your intentions are noble. Or even smart.Did Gondek buckle to pressure? Or does she harbour pro-Palestinian sympathies that made it difficult for her to be around all those Jews on such an important night that marks the start of the Jewish festival of Hanukah? According to the ridiculous statement that Gondek issued, the decision to turn her traitorous back on the Jewish community isn’t her fault. Why, she’s the victim of their deception! Unbelievable.“When I was asked to speak weeks ago, it was to bring traditional greetings celebrating Hannukah and the spirit of Calgary’s Jewish community. This last-minute change goes against the original intention, and has left me feeling let down by leadership,” she wrote. Ugh.Yes, yes, of course she has “looked forward to the event over the years” and is “saddened.”“The changed nature of (Thursday's) event creates a divide and forces people to choose a side. There are no sides to choose when terrorists incite violence by murdering innocent Israelis, knowing retaliation will follow and lead to the murder of innocent Palestinians,” she said.But she did choose a side.Notice how Gondek cleverly labelled the Jews murderers? Not Israeli’s pulled into a war to retaliate against the Hamas attack that slaughtered 1,400 Jews, burning them alive, beheading them, executing children.The latest details to emerge of Hamas’ inhuman savagery reveal these barbarians gang-raped women, then cut of their breasts and played catch with them. They jammed nails and other objects into their private parts and shot genitals of both men and women. Hamas demons boldly announced they’d do it all again.Gondek’s reprehensible, irresponsible decisions fuel protests in the city she leads where pro-Palestinian zealots demand blood and death of Jews. And Jews are living in fear.But she couldn’t bring herself to attend the religious celebration — in my view not because it was a political event but because she didn’t want to make a political statement by showing an iota of support for Jews.The Jewish community poster said its values include unity, supporting Israel and being proud to be Jewish. That was enough to compel Gondek to decide it would “impossible” to attend.Good. Stay away. At this point, they don’t need what can be perceived as your suspiciously antisemitic presence tarnishing the ceremony.The backlash was swift and fierce. May this mayor’s political career never recover from the utter disgrace she brought upon herself by her wretched betrayal of a deeply wounded community that she’s supposed to fairly represent.Gondek did the entire city — its peace and safety threatened by pro-Palestinian protests since the October 7 attack on Israelis by murderous Palestinian Hamas sadists — a disservice. Her failure to stand with the victims of Hamas violence, has merely emboldened the haters and throwing gas on the fire.Fortunately, there are politicians with hearts and brains and a sense of justice and duty — all things Gondek did not exhibit with this disturbing decision.Premier Danielle Smith told a press conference this morning that she disagreed with Gondek’s decision.“We stand by the Jewish community,” said Smith, who committed to sending provincial representatives to menorah lighting services in both Calgary and Edmonton. A joint statement by Calgary Conservative MPs chastised Gondek’s decision and rightly condemned it as an act that will spark antisemitism already festering on Canadian streets.“We are deeply troubled by Mayor Gondek’s decision to withdraw from (Thursday's) menorah lighting event at Calgary City Hall,” reads the statement issued by Pat Kelly, Calgary Federal Conservative caucus chair.“Her decision to withdraw could normalize antisemitism at a time when across campuses and communities, Jewish Canadians are already feeling threatened.”“Further, her absence and the statement she issued last night will not bring our communities together. As public servants we need to show up, provide leadership and bring people together for our common good.”Manitoba Conservative Official Opposition Leader Heather Stefanson described the first lighting of the candles of the Hanukkah as a celebration of “the triumph of light over darkness.”“History has witnessed Jewish resilience and perseverance time and time again. We have seen it in 200 BC, and we see it now in 2023 AD,” said Stefanson.“We know that the recent rise in antisemitism has made many Jewish households unsure if they can celebrate Hanukkah safely or proudly display their identity in public. There is also ongoing pain caused by the Israel-Hamas conflict.”There. Somebody gets it... Stefanson gets it, Smith gets it. Conservatives get it.What darkness is it, that blinds Gondek's soul?