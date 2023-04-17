Rachel Notley said she won’t talk to the Western Standard until she gets an apology.
Does that mean we can’t sit at the lunch table with her in the cafeteria? Or hang out at the mall? Is she going to hold her breath?
Is this juvenile schoolgirl behaviour really becoming of she who dreams of being Alberta’s premier after the May 29 provincial election?
Is that how she’ll treat Albertans — parents, workers, religious types, anyone — questioning or disagreeing with, the NDP’s ultra-woke, ideological policies?
Sure, it is. Count on it. This is just a test run.
It’s a great leftie tactic — shut ‘em out and run away to avoid accountability. That’s Step One.
Then comes Step Two.
Level serious personal attacks from a distance — the kind weak politicians and bullies excel at — skillfully designed to trash characters and intentions only to divert attention from the issues at hand.
What’s the issue at hand, according to Notley?
“Your publication recently has been engaging in very active homophobic, discriminatory, hateful editorial positioning as it relates to some of our caucus members,” said Notley when asked why Western Standard was removed from her media list.
“And until such time as that is retracted and apology offered. We will not be answering questions. I am happy to reconsider that issue should a retraction and apology be offered. But between now and then I simply cannot engage in any sort of normalization, that kind of conversation.”
Step Three. Allude to legalities to scare critics enough to run to safe spaces.
“It is a breach of our Human Rights Code. It's a breach of our charter. It's a breach of basic standards. And so I look forward to hearing from your editors in the future.”
Step Four is to declare victimhood.
Notley didn’t directly do that, but in March Benjamin Alldritt from the Official Opposition Caucus said Western Standard “hit piece” stories caused the Alberta NDP to receive death threats via email. But no, he didn’t oblige a request to produce those emails.
Homophobic. Discriminatory. Hateful.
That is how Notley and her sensitive comrade caucus members view those who cherish family values.
Or oppose highly sexualized drag performances for children at libraries, schools, and churches.
Or question why a drag queen performed at the Edmonton West-Henday NDP annual general meeting where children handed him bills.
Homophobic. Discriminatory. Hateful.
Prove it, Rachel. I look forward to hearing from you in the future.
In the meantime, man up and admit you are just too afraid to take uncomfortable questions.
Apologize for writing about what many Albertans are concerned about, a woke agenda affecting their children? Apologize for questioning the NDP’s ideology? Nah. Never. No. Nu-uh.
Senior Columnist (Manitoba)
Linda Slobodian is the Senior Manitoba Columnist for the Western Standard based out of Winnipeg. She has been an investigative columnist for the Calgary Herald, Calgary Sun, Edmonton Sun, and Alberta Report.
(1) comment
She’s disgusting and makes my skin crawl. Wise up Alberta (and Redmonton in particular).
