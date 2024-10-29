SLOBODIAN: Guilbeault's latest CAT-astrophe

There are tens of thousands of “killing machine” predators living “secret lives” prowling the streets. They are responsible for billions — yes billions! — of deaths every year.Millions in Canada, anyway. Maybe.These crimes of catastrophic proportions are committed by serial killers that can never be rehabilitated. The instinct to hunt and chase courses through their veins.Apparently, they get away with covering up three-quarters of their crimes by not bringing evidence home, according to a dramatic, sort of silly video that taxpayers may have helped fund.And suddenly, Canada’s got a major crisis to deal with, according to Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault’s department.You dare to doubt? The department’s recent report Green Cities: Benefits For All just confirmed — and that waste of time investigation probably cost us a bundle — what conspiracy theorists suspected.Cats kill birds.That cats kill birds to eat because they are hungry is irrelevant.The department has declared roaming household cats are a significant ecological peril in Canadian cities. It isn’t only leftie snowflakes needing Liberal “safe spaces.” Birds in the wild need them too.And cats are aided and abetted by “accessories” to the “bird murders” — Canadians duped by cute little furry faces and soft little purrs of these repeat offenders. See, cat owners are too stupid to know that cats hunt and have “secret lives.”So suggested an Animalogic video Cats Kill Billions Of Birds Every Year; It’s Time For That To Stop sponsored by Nature Canada that received almost $4 million if federal funds in 2022 and 2023.But fear not. Guilbeault is on the case. And really, who better than this son of a butcher with activism coursing through his veins to handle cats killing birds?Is his delusional goal to fix/control nature?After all, he’s already saved the planet with the carbon tax, right? Going after pet cats is easy-peasy for a guy who makes sport of targeting Canada’s oil, gas and energy sector.“How can we reduce bird deaths due to cats,” reads the Environment report.It raised the alarm about tens of thousands of household cats prowling urban areas to hunt migratory birds that rely on greenspaces along their migratory routes.“Urban green spaces provide food and shelter for migratory birds but they can face many threats like predation by outdoor cats. Migratory birds may spend months in cities. They need safe spaces to regrow flight feathers.”There the Liberals go again, selectively deciding what needs protection and what doesn’t. What about the birds shredded and killed by wind turbines? Don’t their lives matter too? Or is this massacre an acceptable sacrifice offered to the gods of green energy? Hypocrites.The report offered no remedies. Of course, it didn’t. In another ridiculous make work project. There are pockets to line with federal research to be conducted on ways to “protect and restore nature in cities.”Environment and Climate Change Canada’s (ECCC) website claims “outdoor and feral cats kill 100 million birds in Canada annually.” How did they arrive at that astounding figure? Does someone go around following every cat counting remains and dead little bird bodies?It states that millions more are killed in collisions with vehicles and power lines. Conveniently, no mention of the wind turbine murders.And “collisions with windows” are estimated to kill another 25 million birds annually.So how to stop these collisions? ECCC said “single decals on windows don’t work.” But it did a study to test the effectiveness of closely spaced markers, less than 5 cm apart, and found collisions were reduced 95%.What about all of those windows in tall buildings and skyscrapers that birds fly to their death into you ask? How to decal them?Put Guilbeault to work on doing something useful for once. Let him climb up and decal away. He likes to scale buildings. In 2001, then Greenpeace activist Guilbeault scaled Toronto’s CN Tower to hang a banner protesting the lack of action on climate change by Canada and the US. The banner read ‘Canada and Bush — Climate Killers.”Now he’s turned his attention to furry bird killers.For effect, the 20-minute Animalogic video showed cats with prey in their mouths.And shocker!“But cats affect more than just birds. Most of us probably think of cats hunting birds or mice, but in fact they hunt a variety of animals including snakes, frogs, rabbits, and butterflies,” said host Danielle Dufault.Video showed a family pet raiding a bird’s nest.Horrors! Not butterflies!!!! And doesn’t anybody care about the murdered rats and mice?“People see their pet cats as adorable creatures incapable of doing any harm. This might be true inside the house, but once the cats go outside, it’s a whole different story. Their instincts come out and they can become killing machines.”“While cats may take the blame for declining bird populations, if you're a cat owner who lets your friendly feline have free reign of the city then you just might be an accessory to bird murder.”Bird murder? Seriously?Now, the video does address the dangers cats who roam freely face from other cats and animals like skunks and coyotes. And the traffic threat. And the disease threat.For those reasons, I personally oppose pet cats roaming freely. Especially when negligent owners abusively leave them out in the heat of bitter cold.But Guilbeault’s overreach is contemptible.And the need for “research” is both suspicious and stupid.A two-minute call to a vet or a rescue organization would reveal the solution — control the cat population.Crack down on owners with heavy fines who let their cats who aren’t spayed or neutered roam free to increase the population.Take the ‘research’ money and apply it to programs that offer free or reduced cost spaying or neutering for owners who simply can’t afford it.Work to reduce out-of-control vet bills.And finally, get your talons off our pets, Guilbeault.The question is what is Guilbeault up to this time other than pushing his weight around?Where is this bird thing leading? The Liberals usually have a one-two punch.And why is Canada saddled with a loon overseeing environment?It’s enough to make one want to throw a hissy fit and hack up a furball.