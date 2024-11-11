SLOBODIAN: Hamas supporters now put former PM Harper in crosshairs

The Palestinian Youth Movement (PYM) has placed former prime minister Stephen Harper under threat. Police had better be on top of this full force. It’s long past time to crack down on these radical punks and the sinister forces funding, brainwashing, and directing what amounts to a collection of wilfully ignorant useful idiots. There’s no way to spin or sugar-coat the PYM’s threat to not “stand idly by” Monday when Harper receives the Defender of Israel Award under the Abraham Global Peace Initiative (AGPI), at the Meridian Arts Centre in North York.The PYM issued an ominous emergency call for action to “shut down” the private sold-out event that had to, for security reasons, vet all attendees because unchecked Jew hatred in Canada — in Canada! — runs deep. “Join us tomorrow at the Meridian Arts Center in North York to confront the AGPI’s event and demand an end to Canada’s role in supporting Zionist violence.”Who the hell are they to confront anybody! The kid glove treatment they’ve been getting while creating chaos on Canadian streets, in universities, at private homes, and events since Hamas terrorists slaughtered 1,200 Israelis October 7, 2023, only made them bolder.They’re gotten away with threatening and terrorizing Jews and other Canadians.So now they’ve graduated to taking the liberty to threaten a former prime minister. “Shut Down the Defender of Israel Award” reads the radical order by the PYM. It displays a photo of Harper just to make sure the angry mob that shows up knows who they are targeting.“TORONTO; EMERGENCY ACTION! NO MORE ‘DEFENDERS OF ISRAEL.’”“We will not stand idly by as the Zionist lobby tries to normalize genocide and complicity. It’s time to expose the truth and take a stand against Canadian complicity in these atrocities.”Won’t stand idly by? Take a stand? That could mean anything — and nothing good. Unbridled hate driving radicals is dangerous. Punks trying to be important can be more dangerous.The PYM declared Harper’s award is a “dangerous attempt to legitimize Canada’s role in supporting Israel’s ongoing genocide against Palestinians and the expansion of Zionist colonialism.”Those are big words fed to youth who don’t have a basic grasp of history, reality, or plain facts. Reality is Israel is defending herself against terrorists from all sides — the terrorists they support — and retaliating after her citizens were slaughtered.“The honouring of Harper for this ‘award’ is an insult to the lives lost and families torn apart in Gaza, Lebanon, and beyond, all while Canada continues to provide weapons and diplomatic … (sentence not completed).” Canada, under Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who fuels division and cries Islamophobia every chance he gets, has in fact been negligent in supplying weapons to our ally Israel fighting for survival.What is it about Harper that annoys them so?The former Conservative PM has never wavered from being “Israel’s greatest friend and ally,” it states on the AGPI’s website.In a recent National Post article Harper wrote: “…the Canada I represented would stand with Israel through fire and water.”How times changed under Trudeau.“If there was a time to amplify Mr. Harper's voice, the time is now. As antisemitism and defamation of Israel surges, we must especially recognize non-Jewish voices who refuse to be silent and who are standing up and being counted,” stated the AGPI.Harper has astutely pointed out that supporting Israel is in “the best interests of global peace.”The Defenders of Israel Program builds interfaith partnerships and advocates for shared Canadian, US and Israeli values — protecting freedom, human rights, law — “while standing firm against forces that seek to destabilize both the West and Israel.”That includes a bunch of radical Palestinian youth who could care less about truth, human rights, or the rule of law. They want Jew blood. They feign righteousness but really want tall Canadians to bow and submit to their distorted ideology.And they are so manipulated and pumped with hatred and self-importance they think they have the right to buzz around like angry wasps and even target one of Canada’s greatest, most honourable prime ministers.What’s it going to take to shut them up and shut their insanity down?