SLOBODIAN: Hating the hatemongers doesn't make it easier to silence them

All Canadians are at risk of getting caught in the snare of the dark propaganda from Free Palestine TV (FPTV), a streaming terror-station run by global extremists.Lebanon-based FPTV boldly states its goal is incitement and disruption through broadcasting “live content from the frontlines of Palestine and Lebanon” — including “military operations” — and Hamas and Hezbollah terrorist “leadership speeches” translated into English.FPTV’s website states the aim is to help expatriate communities “support the resistance” and “incite free peoples to move and fight Zionism and imperialism wherever they exist.”How? By promoting “effective demonstrations and protest movements that go so far as to close military factories, block roads and ports and sit-ins to paralyze global support for the Zionist entity.”FPTV’s bringing its “battle with the enemy” from the Middle East to Canada via Instagram, Rumble, Telegram and Twitter ("X").Canadians disrupted by raucous pro-Palestinian protests and death to Jews chants don’t need fuel poured on the fire.FPTV’s director is Laith Marouf, a Muslim Canadian whose loathsome rants include calling Jewish “white supremacist loud-mouthed bags of feces.”He contemptuously called Canadians “house slaves.”Marouf said: “Life is too short for shoes with laces, or for entertaining Jewish white supremacists with anything but a bullet to the head.” .Marouf was a lead consultant hired to train broadcasters in anti-racism at the Community Media Advocacy Centre (CMAC). What a disgusting example of federal hiring practices.Heritage Canada stopped CMAC funding. Marouf was fired last August.But Marouf’s back at it, fundraising in Canada for FPTV’s daily broadcast — launched after the Hamas October 7 attack in Israel. It denigrates Jews, glorifies death and promotes jihad through a coalition of designated terror groups.FPTV freely spreads extreme messages. Didn’t Trudeau call uncensored speech “destabilizing” when trying to justify censorship bills C-11 and C-36?Does FPTV’s rallying for support of terrorists in Canada get a pass?Yes and no.Allowing FPTV’s broadcasts will further expose those embracing cancerous antisemitic hate within Canada. Evil flourishes best under the cloak of darkness.Middle East Forum reported the web of sinister players involved with FPTV — celebrators of 1,200 Israelis massacred, radicals pining to annihilate Israel.The downside is FPTV spreads sewage here, spewed from mouths abroad.However, the Criminal Code provides safeguards to prosecute and penalize — if enforced.“From a regulatory point of view, there’s two things. One is the Criminal Code and the law, hate speech and that sort of stuff,” said Peter Menzies, former vice chairman for the Canadian-Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC).“Somebody could monitor that and there’s a number of organizations who do that sort of thing,” said Menzies.“If the guy’s spreading hate speech, somebody needs to pick up the phone and call the cops who could charge them.”“If he’s operating in Canada, they could go to his house and arrest him. If he’s not operating in Canada, then I don’t like their chances of having the Lebanese arrest him and deport him.”The internet is perceived as the “wild west” but Menzies said the “laws of the land still apply.”“You can stream that, you can podcast that, you can’t actually say whatever you want without consequences.”Hate speech and promoting terrorism are illegal under established laws.“Those things are already against the law so somebody could lay charges and they could probably also go to federal court and ask to have this website blocked.”“That’s a very rare thing but it does happen with pirate streamers from time to time.”How does the Online Streaming Act apply?“It gets complicated. The Online Streaming Act gave the CRTC jurisdiction over all audio and video on the internet.”“The CRTC said that it’s not interested in regulating content. Their problem is that they do regulate the content of broadcasting.”He pointed to the CRTC’s 2022 decision to ban state-controlled Russian television network (RT), a Kremlin propaganda arm, from Canadian airwaves.Broadcasters cannot legally carry RT because the content “tends to expose the Ukrainian people to hatred or contempt on the basis of their race, national or ethnic origin.”The CRTC can de-authorize services violating regulations licensed Canadian broadcasters must follow.“The CRTC hasn’t gotten into licencing internet content — yet. I think that’s going to be an issue for them going forward.”“When they did this RT thing, they said ‘Well, it’s not like it's banning freedom of speech because people who want to can still listen to it on the internet.’”“That would be before the Online Streaming Act (Bill C-11) was passed. I would suggest that somebody will, at some point, complain to the CRTC and say, ‘You now have jurisdiction over all video and audio content on the internet, what are you going to do about this?’”Menzies said the CRTC shouldn’t get involved.“I don’t think they should do anything. These are matters that are covered thoroughly by the Criminal Code and probably by some other civil laws and we could solve this problem, probably more permanently and better.”The government’s working on online harms legislation to control everything from hate speech, to recruiting for terrorism, to child porn.“All of those things are already seriously illegal, so I don’t think you need a regulator to do that. You need a brass-buttoned constable knocking on somebody’s door saying ‘Hey, you’re breaking the law.”Failing that, there’s another avenue.“One of the remedies could be going to the federal court where you can get a court order that would order your internet service providers, your internet companies, whether it’s Bell or Roger’s or Eastlink or Telus — all of them — to block so that content wasn’t available in Canada.”“If none of those things were illegal already, I’d have a lot more sympathy for the CRTC getting involved. But once you get the CRTC involved in something like that, what happens is you get the FOX News complaint.”Anyone offended can demand that the CRTC shut something down.“There’s a difference between saying something is offensive and doing something that’s criminal.”“If you have the CRTC in charge, that line would be very muddy. When you have the police and the court system involved it’s a lot less muddy.”“I prefer that method to a CRTC solution. The legal method deals with one thing at a time and the specific circumstances of each one at a time. Whereas the CRTC thing can get into an awful mess.”John Carpay, president of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, pointed to several sections in the Criminal Code that address hate speech, but noted the loopholes.“It could be OK or not. It could be a selective application of the law. It depends on the actual speech,” said Carpay.Section 315 protects individuals from being deemed to publish defamatory libel if done in good faith for seeking remedy or redress for a wrong or grievance.Sect. 318 (1) states: Every person who advocates or promotes genocide is guilty of an indictable offence and liable to imprisonment for up to five years.Sect. 319 deems it an offence to “communicate statements in a public place which incite hatred against an identifiable group which is likely to lead to a breach of the peace. The maximum jail penalty is two years.“If I’m your ordinary, run-of-the-mill Palestinian blathering on about illegal occupation of Israel, but I don’t intend to encourage people to actually commit a genocide against the Jews, then it would be hard to secure a criminal conviction.”Calling for Jews to be murdered is “a pretty clear violation.”“To say, ‘eliminate the cancerous entity of Israel’ well, it’s pretty clear that that means death to all the Jews.”“But you could say ‘No, look it’s to get rid of the Israeli State…this is just a political statement. We want the State of Israel gone but we don’t want to kill all the Jews. We want to have a Palestinian State.’ That’s how you could wiggle out of that.”Meanwhile, five MPs — Liberal MPs Salma Zahid and Shafqat Ali and New Democrat MPs Heather McPherson, Matthew Green, and Lindsay Mathyssen —trotted off to Jordan and the West Bank to meet with Palestinians and ‘progressive’ Israeli groups.Canadian Muslim Vote is paying their way.“This region is in chaos and Canada needs to play a role, working with our allies,” said McPherson.Will the MPS, asking Palestinians how to bring about peace, pause to chat with rabid FPTV contributors and tell them to knock off promoting chaos in Canada? It's probably not their priority.