SLOBODIAN: Helpful UBC guide for killing your baby

A University of British Columbia (UBC) student has developed a slick website to help choose the best option to get rid of “unwanted surprises” — as in babies.It’s My Choice refrains from using words like woman or female. Rather, it was designed to help “people,” sexual minorities, and transgenders. How exciting for all those men who now identify as women in need of an abortion!Kate Wahl, a UBC Ph.D student in obstetrics and gynecology, developed It’s My Choice, Canada’s “first interactive” website to “help Canadians choose the right type of abortion option that best fits their values and circumstances.”She stepped up to help “Canadians navigate” the “deeply personal choice.” The “tool” utilized by the website “calculates which option you may prefer.” There are two. The abortion pill offering the convenience of getting rid of the baby at home and flushing it down the toilet. The other involves ripping the baby from the womb in a procedure at a clinic.“The whole tool is anonymous and we’ve built in other features to protect privacy, like a quick exit button and information about clearing browsing history,” said Wahl in a UBC news release.That privacy protection offered surely applies to minors who want to hide pregnancies and abortions from their parents. There don’t seem to be any safeguards to show it doesn’t.The website helps in English, French, Punjabi, and Mandarin. The “design team” helped ensure “that we used culturally inclusive imagery and language,” said Wahl. How very considerate. Certainly, one wouldn’t want to be culturally offensive to anyone looking to terminate a pregnancy which in Canada can be done at any stage — even when babies are fully developed.After anonymously completing a questionnaire, users get a “personalized recommendation” from some anonymous ‘expert’ on what to chat with a “health care provider” about. Now that's a strange interpretation of “personalized.”Wahl developed It’s My Choice with her UBC supervisor Dr. Sarah Munro, Dalhousie University's Dr. Melissa Brooks, and a team of researchers, clinicians and patient partners.Odd how the pro-choice crowd, obsessed with getting the abortion message out to every Canadian “people” possible is so shy when it comes to talking to media that might ask them uncomfortable questions.“Thanks again for reaching out, however, the researchers have decided to decline this opportunity,” wrote UBC spokesman Brett Goldhawk in response to Western Standard’s request for interviews. He ignored a subsequent request asking to explain why they refused.The website is “hosted” by the Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada (SOGC) that uses the term “unwanted surprises” in reference to pregnancies.“This tool was developed by researchers, patients and clinicians through the University of British Columbia and Dalhousie University. It was created with support from the Contraception and Abortion Research Team (CART,) Health Canada, and the Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada,” said the release.Like it or not, taxpayers are forced to fund abortion which is offered as a free service to everyone with a health-care card.The news release stated a Health Canada grant funded the translation of the website into different languages. But who picked up the rest of the cost for the website? It had to be pricey, what with the army of clinicians, researchers, translators, web designers, a video production, and other expenses — all of which essentially regurgitates the avalanche of abortion information already out there“It was funded by Health Canada,” said Goldhawk.By how much?“I don’t have that at my fingertips.”Although Health Canada responded to a Western Standard email in a timely fashion, it couldn’t say how much. “We had to dig quite a bit on our end as the It’s My Choice project could not be found as a Health Canada funded project,” reads an email.“The mention of ‘part of a team’ will need to be clarified by the UBC experts.”Health Canada noted that UBC received funding to work on “removing barriers to vital abortion services” — a total of $4.2 million in May 2023. The UBC’s CART Access Project received $3,833,486 to advance access to abortion “through tools for healthcare professionals and people seeking care.” Health Canada noted other such funding announcements have been made. “But the UBC project developers would be best (to) clarify which project and funding they were a part of.”UBC simply ignored a request for clarification. Apparently, it doesn’t feel the need to reveal how many of your tax dollars were spent on peddling abortion. If this website received other taxpayer funding, that’s just none of taxpayers’ business.Meanwhile, Wahl emphasized that the new resource “is all about supporting people who decided to have an abortion to choose the method that’s right for them.”“We know from decades of research that both the pill and procedure are safe and effective, but they differ in other ways. For example, with the pill you can have the abortion at home or in a place of your choosing, whereas the procedure happens in a clinic.”“You’ll find a video that explains abortion choice and options in Canada, and user-friendly information on the abortion pill, procedure and how they differ.”Answer a few questions, get a summary of your preferences, and links to resources.“It’s My Choice includes information about virtual care options for people who live in rural remote and northern communities.”It also includes information and links to numerous topics including the body, sexual activity (a lot of info there for first timers, as in young people), sexual minorities, sexually transmitted diseases, even adoption. A Contraception Booklet can be downloaded. A 2021 video entitled Falling in love … with the right contraception can be viewed.It highlights the SOGC’s views abortion as an “essential health care and a human right” and “one of the most common health care needs in Canada. It claims one in three women — at least SOGC recognizes women get pregnant — will have an abortion during their lifetime.“Sexual orientation and/or gender identity should not prevent you from having a safe and supported abortion experience.”The website offers many resources to refer to, such has Sex vs. Gender, Gender Roles and Young People — very, very young people, like toddlers — links to Sexualityandu.ca, research dating back to the early 2000’s prepared by the Sex Information and Education Council of Canada (SIECCAN). What does that have to do with abortion?There’s a lot of good information on the website. The problem? As stated earlier, it regurgitates information and copies services already out there.Apparently, the Action Canada for Sexual Health and Rights’ Access Line for information about abortions and abortion services, and the flood of information one can Google, find in zillions of pamphlets and books, isn’t reaching enough pregnant “people” burdened with “unwanted surprises.”The difference? This website borders on glorifying abortion. And if it addresses the severe emotional effects many women suffer for a lifetime after having an abortion, that info is buried.It boasts about a “tool” some student came up with to anonymously direct extremely vulnerable “people.” So simple, Pill or procedure? Coffee or tea? Heels or flats?Did Canada’s crippled, bloated heath care system really need another taxpayer funded ‘how to’ on getting rid of “unwanted surprises.”But this is more than that. It is a one-stop shopping means to push not only abortion, but a wide assortment of woke ideologies. Such wasteful spending.Meanwhile, six million Canadians don’t have access to primary health care or suffer long waiting lists for surgeries and other medical procedures, according to the Canadian Health Association (CHA). Health Canada can’t quite get a handle on fixing that despite spending $344 billion on health care in 2023.