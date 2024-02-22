SLOBODIAN: Hillier, a prophet without honour in Canada — but plenty in US

In Canada, Justin Trudeau’s COVID-19 authoritarians want to lock up and shut up Randy Hillier. But in the US, a prominent senator invited the embattled former independent Ontario MPP, facing 3½ years in jail for COVID-19-related charges, south of the border to hear what he has to say.The irony, eh?US Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) — a pitbull in a most gentlemanly way — invited Hillier to speak at a roundtable in Washington Monday called What are Federal Health Agencies and the COVID Cartel Hiding?“It would be a shorter session if we asked, ‘What were they truthful about?’” said Hillier, speaking from Washington Thursday.Hillier refuses to be beaten down or silenced about the big “COVID con” or what he calls the “evils” yet to come.Johnson and a panel of experts aim to expose how an alleged "COVID cartel of federal health agencies, Big Pharma, legacy media and Big Tech “engaged in censorship and coverups,” states a release from his office. “This discussion will also shine a light on the failures and corruption of the global elite and their institutions.”Hillier joins an impressive lineup that includes Dr. Robert Malone, Dr. Sabine Hazan and investigative journalist Lara Logan. He’ll present in the COVID Response in Other Countries session.“In the States the party doesn’t have as much control over the elected members as, of course, we have in Canada,” said Hillier. “You’ve got a few people who are curious and want to talk about the con job that we’ve all experienced for the last number of years.”Washington is a temporary reprieve from the “full-time” job Hillier has in the courts fighting the government. He faces several criminal charges including mischief, obstruction and assault all related to 2022 Freedom Convoy protests.“At first, I spent about a hundred thousand bucks on a lawyer who wanted in total about $500,000 — which would bankrupt me or make my wife and family homeless. So, in November I decided to start representing myself,” said Hillier, who lists several court looming dates.“They want to put me in prison for 3-1/2 years. I’m gonna handle it. I’m not going to let them take away my home and take away my freedom without a fight.”“Thankfully I’ve got a lovely family, a lovely wife, lots of help and support. We know that it’s my children and grandchildren’s future that is at stake. There’s no amount of fight that we can’t put forth to defend our grandchildren’s future.”COVID-19 enriched many.“People made money on this. People made money on putting other people in misery and anxiety and depression. They made gobs and gobs of money from that misery and from taking away our freedom.”Hillier said the mandates started to be lifted after “thousands and thousands of people came to Ottawa” to tell Trudeau and all the other politicians we weren't buying their con anymore.”“They called us the fringe, they called us the minority, the people with the unacceptable views. And we stood our ground.”“We showed the world how to stand for faith, for freedom, for family and how to win. But they went after a lot of us and allows a lot of people still battling and fighting in the court.”Although the masks have long been discarded and the mandates lifted, people shouldn’t be lulled into a false sense of tranquility.“There are far more greater evils coming in the next step or two away. There are more cons on the way,” warned Hiller.“Whether it’s the WHO pandemic treaty, whether it’s the bio-digital convergence and AI, this attack on our families and on our mental faculties with the tranny agenda, global warming, 15-minute cites, climate change — it’s all fraud.”The question is: “Are we going to be suckers for the cons, or not?”“We can say no. And we have to say no.”But too many didn’t say no last time. In March 2020, people were too compliant.“We accepted lockdowns. We accepted masks. We accepted closing our businesses. We accepted that authoritarianism. We accepted that darkness. The only way we stopped that was by doing what we know is our obligation within a free democratic society. That is to speak and be public.”Hillier will also deliver a speech and take part in a panel discussion, at the Fifth International Crisis Summit, formerly called the COVID Summit, in Washington kicking off this weekend.The focus of global politicians, scientists, doctors will be on domestic and international public policy.“A whole bunch of Canadians, myself included, have been invited down to Washington for the summit. We're going to keep the pressure on and we're going to make sure that our children and our grandchildren have a free country just like we did.”You can’t leave it up to politicians.“Our governments are institutions. Part of the con. Some of them are so bloody stupid that they don't even know their part of the con. Let me tell you, we don't elect intelligent people. Intelligence is not on the ballot in Canada.”“I'm not in elected office anymore. Thank God. Cause you can't drain the swamp when you in the standing in the middle of it. That's what I learned.”