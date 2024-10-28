SLOBODIAN: Hitler, Harris no shows at Rogan interview, only Trump

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump had a great weekend.Friday kicked off with a three-hour appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience that received 28 million views in 48 hours. Rogan and Trump discussed various issues including taxes, tariffs, the open southern border, a world on the brink of nuclear war, the disastrous 2021 Afghanistan pullout, and UFOs.Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris was labelled “a very low IQ person” for calling Trump 'Hitler.' (Actually, Rogan politely listened when Trump levelled that one.)Then on Sunday, another body couldn’t squeeze into Trump’s packed rally in Manhattan’s 20,000-capacity Madison Square Garden arena..The mood was electric. A beaming Trump, on his beloved home turf where the real estate developer built much of the skyline, paused to soak it in.The November 5 election will reveal whether that pro-Trump current flows deep enough throughout New York state to flip the blue stronghold held by Democrats since president Ronald Regan’s departure in 1988 back to Republican red.Will struggling residents of crime-riddled New York, declared a sanctuary state in 2017 — who’ve paid $100 billion to support many of the millions of illegals crossing the border since Harris was crowned border czar — reject the Obama/Biden/Harris agenda?It's a formidable challenge. No doubt the chat with Rogan helped enlighten voters who heard what Trump really said — not media’s skewed or made-up quotes.At the rally, Dr. Phil McGraw, Tucker Carlson, Elon Musk, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Hulk Hogan, now Republican and former Democrat presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard, and the ever-gracious former first lady Melania Trump warmed up the crowd.It was the former president people came to hear.Can that be said for Kamala Harris who held a rally in Houston, Texas Friday?The crowd of 20,000 — the largest she’s had — was excited. Not in anticipation of hearing Harris. Rumour had it Beyonce Knowles-Carter would perform. She merely gave a pro-abortion, pro-Harris speech. Instead, the crowd got five minutes of 91-year-old Willie Nelson singing country classics.Boos erupted when they realized a scantily clad, booty-shaking Beyonce performance with literal devilish props wasn’t happening.Social media went wild with accusations that Harris dangled Beyonce to draw a crowd.“Last night Democrats promised voters a free Beyoncé concert to get them to show up but when they showed up they got a washed up Willie Nelson concert instead,” wrote conservative activist Robby Starbuck on X. “That’s a great way to explain what they’ll do with every promise they’ll ever make. They will ALWAYS lie to gain power.”At Trump’s rally, patriots bellowed Lee Greenwald’s Proud To Be An American.At Harris’s rally, video captured a crazed presumably pro-abortion (aren’t they all?) supporter screaming in a little girl’s face, then going at her again after a man scooped the child out of her stroller into his protective arms.Trump and Harris were preaching to people whose votes they have.The Rogan interview was different. America’s most influential podcaster appeals to predominantly male Republicans, Democrats, and independents with 14.5 million followers on Spotify, 16.4 million on YouTube and 18.9 million on his personal Instagram account.Rogan had refused to have Trump on the show calling him “an existential threat to democracy.” Rogan has also said Harris was “the worst.” Naturally, Trump retaliated with verbal shots. But let bygones be bygones.“Once they shot you, I was like, he’s got to come in here,” Rogan told Trump, in reference to the July 13 assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania.And an Associated Press article picked up by the Canadian Press downplayed Trump being a breath away from death reporting he showed Rogan his “tiny scar” on his ear hit by a bullet.This interview was a big deal. The election outcome may "make America great again" or lead it down a hardcore Marxist Harris’s anti-family, anti-law, pro-criminal, pro-open border path it may never recover from.It was one interview scheming Democrats guiding media lapdogs couldn’t control. Is that why Harris, who bungles answers even when fed questions, declined Rogan’s invite despite needing male votes?“Can you imagine Kamala doing this show? If she did this kind of interview with you, and I hope she does because it would be a mess, she would be laying on the floor, and you'd be saying, call in the medics,” said Trump.It was unscripted. No accusations disguised as questions like Trump gets from steely-eyed Democrat media plants. No constant interruptions. Hard questions, yes, sans the ambushes Trump endured nine years. No mic turned off to silence him.Nothing but two powerful guys chatting respectfully in an Austin, Texas studio about issues Americans, weary of only hearing ‘Orange man bad,” care about.“There's probably no one in history that I've ever seen that's been attacked the way you've been attacked, and the way they've done it so coordinated, and systematically, when you see those same people in the past,” said Rogan.Trump asked why he thought he’s received so much publicity.“You said a lot of wild s**t and then CNN, in all their brilliance by highlighting your wild s**t, made you much more popular,” Rogan replied.“And they boosted you in the polls because people were tired of someone talking in this bulls**t, pre-prepared politician lingo. And even if they didn't agree with you, they at least knew whoever that guy is. That's him. That's really him.”Three hours is a long chat, even for chatty Trump.So, what was the significance of this particular passage of time? Remember when Harris rambled on about that in a bizarre, meaningless word salad?Many saw nothing resembling an unhinged Hitler double.Harris, angry former president Barak Obama, bitter Hillary Clinton, and media commentators resorted to calling him Hitler because impeachments, lawsuits, a mug shot, and two assassination attempts failed to get rid of him.At her rally, Harris focussed on women’s reproductive (abortion) rights, how awful Trump is, and how fabulous she’ll be in the Oval Office.Never mind how useless she was VP for four years. Why, she’s a powerful woman seeking the presidency! Never mind that she got there via a coup against Biden.Rogan and Trump talked about the possibility of life on Mars and people they’ve spoken to who said they saw UFOs.Trump said he’ll declassify the 1963 JFK assassination documents. He mentioned there’s also a file on the 1968 assassination of Martin Luther King Jr.Trump suggested he’d eliminate federal income taxes, replacing them with tariffs or taxes on foreign imports, a former president William McKinley strategy that brought prosperity to America in the late 1800’s until the US “stupidly” brought in income tax.He’ll get government spending under control. “There’s so much waste, abuse and fraud,” said Trump, pointing to the $35 trillion US debt.He revealed he told North Korean leader Kim Jong-un: “Little Rocket Man, you’re going to burn in hell.” He urged him to ease off “building nuclear” and “go to the beach, relax.” Then maybe they could build “some condos on your shore.”Trump maintained he “didn’t lose” the 2020 election.Rogan pressed for proof. Trump said he’d provide it another time.“I would bring in papers that you would not believe, so many different papers. That election was so crooked, it was the most crooked.”He pointed to the Democrats not getting legislative approval to make changes favouring them like voting extensions and that mail-in ballots aren’t secure.“You don’t have to go any further than that. If you take a look at Wisconsin, they virtually admitted that the election was rigged, robbed, and stolen,” claimed Trump, who lost to Biden’s narrow lead.One bestseller is Mollie Hemmingway’s 'Rigged: How the Media, Big Tech, and the Democrats Seized Our Elections.' The Federalist’s editor-in-chief gave a detailed account of the 2020 election that exposed the “fraud and cynicism behind the Democrats’ historic power-grab.”Currently, only 35 states require voter ID. Of those, 24 require photo ID, the rest accept other identification. Illegals easily get driver’s licences.Meanwhile, California Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill deeming it illegal to ask for voter ID. A judge blocked Virginia Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin from purging names of noncitizens from the voter list until after the election.Polls suggest Trump has a 30-point lead among young voters.“I think young people are rejecting a lot of this woke bulls**t. Young people are tired of being yelled at and scolded. They're tired of these people that they think are mentally ill telling them what the moral standards of society should be today. And people are upset,” said Rogan.Scared too. The vicious Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang and El Salvador’s MS-13 — Harris ushered in — butcher and rape American adults and children.But her focus is on a woman’s right to kill her own child. With no solid policy, that’s all this dangerous woman offers.No wonder she’s hiding from Rogan.