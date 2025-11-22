SLOBODIAN: Holy hypocrisy: Anglican Church and RCMP vets caught promoting ‘death talks’ to wounded mounties

Repulsive and infuriating.That describes an email invite to RCMP veterans in Nova Scotia to take part in an “opportunity” to attend a free presentation on Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD).Predatory, exploitative, and crafty..That’s a charitable description of the plan hatched by an Anglican church, the province’s RCMP Veterans’ Association, and a prominent death doctor who teamed up to offer retired Mounties a talk about the option of ending their lives by suicide. The shameless gall! Even vultures rarely circle live prey. What kind of cold, messed up minds think it’s OK to offer this kind of thankless garbage under the guise of compassion to Mounties who spent their careers wading through society’s slime to protect Canadians? The November 22 invite — offering attendees free refreshments — was emailed to members by the Nova Scotia branch of the RCMP Veterans Association. Recipients were actually encouraged to "share the information" for others to join in..Host venue?St. John the Evangelical Anglican Church Parish, supposedly a house of God that figures it's OK to help pick and choose who the Sixth Commandment — THOU SHALT NOT KILL — applies to.Featured speaker?.Dr. Gordon Gubitz, an avid assisted suicide advocate who is the clinical lead for Nova Scotia Health's MAiD program. His 'special' influence must get a pass, given that the province's health site states one criterion for suicide eligibility is: "You are not being pressured or influenced to choose to die by another person."MAiD talks exploring options are influential, no matter how a speaker broaches the topic.The November 20 email was leaked to Kelsi Sheren, a highly respected Canadian war veteran who served as an artillery gunner in Afghanistan, justice warrior, and fierce advocate of veterans' mental health..Wrote her source: "I served for 32 years on the West Coast and retired in 2019. As a Christian and a retired member of the RCMP, I wanted to share this with you. I'm trying to wrap my head around this shocking email. I'm shocked it's come to this." Sheren, a popular author and podcaster, wrote a grippingly powerful Substack article offering sobering analysis and insight into this deplorable treatment of RCMP vets. She called it "grooming" and "coercion," a means of "normalizing death as a service" to vets the system has failed and "who's rates of PTSD and suicidality were already sky high.".Gubitz isn't a "neutral independent medical educator." Rather, he's a "clinical gatekeeper for MAiD," she wrote.Gubitz sits on the board for the Canadian Association of MAiD Assessors and Providers (CAMAP), which "developed the MAiD curriculum for clinicians" and cunningly portrays government-approved suicide as a "compassionate response to suffering."."This guy is literally a death pusher and peddler of the dark.""Think of him as the drug dealer for death.""Nova Scotia RCMP veterans invited a man whose job is to facilitate, provide, and promote nothing but death, and whose organization teaches clinicians how to introduce MAiD (assisted SUICIDE) to patients who didn't ask for it, bring it up, or want it in their life," she wrote.."Let me explain something: If you're a veteran dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder, chronic pain, traumatic brain injury, disability, or bureaucracy-induced despair, this isn't 'education.' This is targeted psychological pressure. Coercion, CAMAP, and Dying with Dignity's claim to fame."Sheren wrote that inviting veterans into a church for a MAiD talk is "strategic psychological laundering" designed to ease guilt and signal that suicide is dignified and in alignment with faith."That's not an accident. It's a tactic.".Hold on. The parish's website states, "our congregation values all our parishioners, young and old."Why the Community Care Team's projects involve knitted hats, mitts, socks, and toe cast covers for the less fortunate!And it makes "muffins/cookies for RCMP, firefighters, hospital care workers as a thank you for all they do."Pastoral care? Precious. "One of the biggest services provided by the committee is making bereavement easier on families. Funeral services and funeral receptions can be provided."The Ministry Team is led by the "progressive" Rev'd Nichola (Nic) Cumine, a founder of the Worship the Pride Community..She's an "advocate for social justice," and her favourite stole reads: "Love God with all your heart, mind, body, & soul" on one side and, "Love your neighbours: No exceptions" on the other.So, inviting a death doctor in to chat to vulnerable RCMP veterans, who may or may not have friends and loved ones to lean on, about suiciding themselves is an act of love? No exceptions? It doesn't add up, does it?.But thank goodness the 'church' offers funeral services.You've got to ask what motivates cold-hearted, callous members of the cloth. And if maybe people should sprinkle themselves — a double dose for the elderly and vulnerable — with protective holy water before entering their dens, sorry, ‘churches.’And why the RCMP Veterans Association felt confident enough to brazenly send out that kind of demented email to veterans..And how widespread this kind of repulsive, infuriating, predatory, exploitative messaging is.Reportedly, there was a strong backlash after Sheren’s exclusive expose gained traction. No backlash would be ever strong enough, although booting those despicable vet association members out and stripping this 'church' of its charitable status would be a good start. .But then Canada is governed by Liberal zealots champing at the bit to expand MAiD criteria eligibility and cull the population first chance they get.When it was revealed that MAiD was being pushed on RCMP and military vets a few years ago, the Liberals apologized and promised to look into it.And here we are.."Veterans have always been canaries in Canada's moral coal mine," wrote Sheren. "If the state can normalize MAiD to the people who wore its uniform, it can normalize it to anyone. And that's the point. This story isn't about one email. It's about a culture shift engineered from the top down.".RCMP members on the extremely stressful job who follow questionable orders trickling down from politicians to the brass to you should take note. RCMP vets would never have dreamed that their own associations would enlist religious charlatans and death doctors to betray them like this.The Western Standard reached out to the Nova Scotia RCMP Veterans Association and the Anglican Church.