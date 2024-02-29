SLOBODIAN: How is an HIV-infected man, ‘breastfeeding’ a baby, not child abuse?

A nine-month-old infant in Montreal is being ‘breastfed’ by an HIV-positive biological man who decided to call himself a lesbian woman. Oh, sure he knows he could infect the infant, but don’t worry, he's going to “keep a VERY close eye on that.”And somehow, while the poor infant must suckle on a hairy HIV-infected man’s nipple for drug-laced (domperidone to make him lactate) nourishment, that’s good enough for everybody.Why, at one point, he even said, he’d stop drinking alcohol. Give that man a Mother of the Year award!This is extreme child abuse on so many levels. It is risky. It is cruel. It is sick, morally reprehensible, debauched and woefully sad. How can wilfully taking the chance of infecting an infant with a deadly virus — while ‘monitoring’ medical professionals nod in approval — possibly not be criminal?Yet everyone seems to be looking the other way. Is there no one who will speak up, stand up to protect a helpless infant, shield it, give it refuge, protect it?Has Canadian society become so cold, so desensitized, so afraid of being accused of being discriminatory that an infant is left at the mercy of a man willing to risk infecting it with HIV? And all the while, he’s being aided and abetted by a team of "medical professionals" guiding him through his experimental medical journey.READ MORETo say Murray Pearson, 52, who now calls himself Margie Fancypants, is an irresponsible, selfish, attention-seeking child abuser would be denounced as hateful. Levelling hate accusations is a powerful tool by ghouls that makes righteous people cower and remain silent while children suffer because of twisted ideological social and medical experiments.To me, this looks like debauchery and mental illness. But, it seems this is to be celebrated! See, Pearson’s feelings, his rights, his fetish are what’s most important. The child is a handy prop to feed into all that.Pearson acknowledged six months ago he’s aware he could spread HIV to the baby through ‘breastfeeding.’“I am HIV+, continuously controlled for 18.5 years now,” he wrote on Reddit at the time. “The viral suppression into undetectability makes sexual transmission impossible. But transmission through milk IS possible if viral load becomes detectable so I will test viral load monthly (opposed to semiannually) to keep a VERY close eye on that.”The post had the subject line, “Milk, baby, milk! MTF 52.” Pearson said.And being “transfemme” had a positive side — “you can be pregnant and get drunk.” But don’t worry, he’ll “stop drinking before it negatively affects anything they drink!” Are we to be impressed that he takes his parenting responsibilities so very seriously? Pearson boasted about his “full B-cups” and wrote “I am looooooving my boobs.” It’s all about him. The attention-seeker hopes he’ll find fame in a medical journal.“I am humbled by my staggering privilege in my accessibility to medical expertise. I have five physicians in three clinics in two world class hospitals helping me. That includes the Goldfarb (Breastfeeding) Clinic fans of induced lactation will recognize the name,” he wrote, adding that he’s taking domperidone.Pearson shared a photo of himself with the infant taken at a lactation clinic.The Canadian Medical Association Code of Ethics outlines the ethical and professional commitments and responsibilities of the medical profession.Nothing in there about allowing infants to be exposed to possible HIV infection? Anything about being held criminally responsible if the infant gets the lethal disease? If not, why not? Don’t medical experiments have limits anymore? Don’t these people have consciences anymore?What motivates them? Ideology? Hefty research grants? Peer pressure? Dreams, like Pearson, of achieving fame and recognition in medical journals?Dr. Marina Klein at McGill University told Reduxx she has been monitoring Pearson’s experimental lactation and his HIV infection. No, she doesn’t recommend that people with HIV breastfeed because not doing so is the only sure way to not infect an infant.“However, guidelines have evolved over time with the recognition that the risk of transmission is very low when HIV infection is undetectable with effective therapy …,” she said.How is even a “very low” risk to a child acceptable?Meanwhile, the jury is out on side effects of drugs such as domperidone used to stimulate the production of prolactin, a hormone that tells the body to produce milk.British researchers found that domperidone, also known by the brand name Motilium, transferred to the baby through breastfeeding has the potential to affect the baby’s heart. But let’s all rejoice woke!And depending on which study one reads, this substance produced by men is or isn’t as nutritional as a genetic female mother’s breastmilk.England’s National Health Service (NHS) said it is and was blasted for “indulging in nonsense” by Lottie Moore with the think tank Policy Exchange. The NHS is “unbalanced and naive in its assertion that the secretions produced by a male on hormones can nourish an infant in the way a mother’s breast milk can,” said Moore.“A child’s welfare must always take precedence over identity politics and contested belief systems that are not evidence-based.”But here we are in Canada with an infant feeding off an HIV-positive man.Pearson’s not the first to shock and dismay with this depravity. Chest-feeding men have been popping up on social media. It is so disturbingly painful to watch those little ones suckling on male nipples. That’s not hate. It’s simple compassion for children that’s increasingly turning into brittle, desensitized indifference.READ MOREThis is what Robby and Landon Starbuck addressed in the powerful War on Children documentary posted on X when they talked about the mere exposure effect, a “dangerous” tool used to bombard people with fringe concepts until they think it’s normal.READ MOREWill the Liberal’s proposed Bill C-63 Online Harms bill that includes punishing hate speech silence critics who dare to stand up for children at risk of harm like the one HIV-infected Pearson is so-called breastfeeding?Oh wait, why worry about that. Everyone is silent now.That poor little baby.