Opinion

SLOBODIAN: How is an HIV-infected man, ‘breastfeeding’ a baby, not child abuse?

Canadian HIV-positive biological man ‘breastfeeds’ baby with medical support
Canadian HIV-positive biological man ‘breastfeeds’ baby with medical supportMargie Fancypants/Reddit
Loading content, please wait...
Margie Fancypants
man 'breastfeeds' baby
Canadian Medical Association Code of Ethics
Murray Pearson

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news