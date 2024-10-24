Opinion

SLOBODIAN: In Quebec, parents furious as teachers suspended amid charges of brainwashing kids

Montreal school storm is a reminder to beware what goes on behind closed classroom doors
Eleven muslim teachers at Quebec’s Bedford elementary school have been suspended, following allegations that they used the classroom to teach the Muslim religion and that students were abused
Eleven muslim teachers at Quebec’s Bedford elementary school have been suspended, following allegations that they used the classroom to teach the Muslim religion and that students were abusedIvanoh Demers Courtesy Radio Canada
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Quebec Premier Francois Legault
Islamic religious concepts taught in Quebec school
Montreal's Bedford Elementary School
Muslim spokesmen defensive in Monreak school case

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news