SLOBODIAN: In the end, Trump won bigly

Donald J. Trump will serve as the 47th President of the United States of America.With the Republicans seizing control of the Senate with 51 seats, and on track to win a majority in the House of Representatives, he won’t be a lame duck president, either.America is on the path to being great again.The defeated Democrat Kamala Harris didn’t have the courage to show her face.Trump vowed to bring America to a “golden age” with the “unprecedented and powerful” mandate he earned when he spoke at the Palm Beach Convention Centre in Florida.It’s a formidable task. The Joe Biden/Kamala Harris administration plunged the US into $35 trillion in debt. But America had nothing to show for the out-of-control spending except illegal drugs flowing in — along with millions of illegal aliens. Among these were terrorists and hard-core criminals, some of whom have killed, raped and robbed Americans all over the country.But Trump has a proven track record. He delivered both economically and politically when he served as the 45th US president.Many are bracing for some sort of storm of resistance to hit. A flood of legal challenges at best. Or perhaps intentionally ignited massive civil unrest. Or maybe Harris will refuse to certify the winner on January 6.They won’t go quietly into the night. Count on his plotting, scheming foes — political and otherwise, within America and globally, wearing suits or cartel gang tattoos — to come at him.And why wouldn't they? Many must be trembling with fear. Trump has vowed to release classified documents, restore justice, jail criminals and be relentless in protecting Americans.Numbers will change as the rest of the results trickle in. But the victory in a hard-fought battle belongs to Trump and the millions of Americans who flocked to his rallies despite being pushed around, mocked, shunned, jailed, and attacked for wearing MAGA hats because they believe in God, country, and family. And just want to earn a fair living.It was a long night. It wasn’t until 1:21 am Eastern that the hotly contested Pennsylvania was declared a Trump presidential win. The 19 Electoral College votes brought him to the needed 270. Wisconsin, another battleground state, soon followed. He also won North Carolina and Georgia swing states.Betting odds on a Trump victory that started out at 58% quickly jumped to 69%.Early on, things looked good for Republicans in the race for the Democrat-controlled Senate when the GOP’s Jim Justice replaced retiring Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin.Despite the hundreds of millions poured into efforts to oust Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and Florida Sen. Rick Scott, both fierce, unwavering patriots held onto their seats.Trump newcomer Bernie Moreno ousted Ohio incumbent Sen. Sherrod Brown. And Nebraska GOP Sen. Deb Fischer prevailed over independent Dan Osborn who looked like he had a good shot to win.So, it’s good riddance to New York’s divisive Senate majority leader Democrat Chuck Schumer who didn’t serve Americans honourably in the position he held since 2021.The flip-flopping, policy-evading, cackling hardcore Marxist defeated Harris didn’t call Trump to concede. Even Hillary Clinton did that much after Trump defeated her in 2016. Harris didn’t even show up to address her supporters, merely issuing a statement about having something to say Wednesday.Trump, flanked by his family and supporters, kissed his wife Melania on the cheek and hugged the feisty, formidable vice president-elect JD Vance. He praised both Vance and his Indian American wife Usha for their support.Trump has endured and prevailed despite indictments, impeachments, having his mug shot taken, and two known assassination attempts, one in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13 that mercifully and miraculously, only grazed his ear.But his family has been under constant attack too, threatened, dragged into court, financially hurt. This was a good time to lash out, chortle, to threaten revenge and to gloat. Instead, they stood on stage demonstrating remarkable class and dignity in victory.An estimated $15 billion was spent on Election 2024, with the Democrats outspending the Republicans.Money (there’s an investigation into foreign funds allegedly flowing into Democrat coffers) didn’t help Harris who campaigned primarily on abortion despite only one in four Democrats citing it the top priority.Although her campaign masterfully diverted attention from her horrific track record as California senator, then as vice president, voters didn’t get lured in by the faux bravado and ‘I am woman, black and Indian too’ mantra. The flip-flopping on issues and fake accents became grating.Beyonce didn’t sing. Katy Perry and Bon Jovi sang (the latter horrifically out of tune, it seemed to me.) Oprah’s warning that a Trump win would end voting rights fell flat. And former president Barak Obama just ticked off the black male voters he lectured like a slave master.Trump was buoyed by Elon Musk, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Tucker Carlson, Tulsi Gabbard, and latecomer the mighty Joe Rogan.This time millions of American Christians, detested by the left, prompted by thousands of pastors got their butts out of the pews to canvass, call and vote.And this time Trump will enter the Oval Office wiser to who is friend and who is foe to Americans, who places their interests first, and who in the Deep State serves personal and treasonous gain.It's been a long four years under Biden/Harris of the US descending into an abyss of crime and poverty that Trump has vowed to lift them out of.So, who benefits from his victory?Garbage men, waitresses who won’t be taxed on their tips, parents who want control over their children and don’t want their sons and daughters sent to fight and die in needless wars.ICE agents, border guards, police and sheriffs who were rendered impotent to protect Americans under Biden/Harris.Blacks and Hispanics who have lost jobs to illegals.Americans struggling to makes ends meet, never mind save money.Israel and Jewish Americans who have been under attack by radical Islamists.And if he manages to end raging global conflicts and restore peace — we all win.But some are so very deeply offended because he’s loud, he’s aggressive, he’s arrogant, he’s rude. The curse word ‘hell’ falls from his lips!So what?That pales in comparison to his determination, grit, wisdom, intolerance for injustice, devotion to God and family, patriotism, and love for the American people.Remember when he rose, bleeding yelling ‘fight, fight, fight’ when a bullet hit him?He’s the guy Americans need in the ring on their behalf. He offers something they haven’t had for four years. Hope.It’s a sweet victory.