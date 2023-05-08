Washington Governor Inslee

Washington State Governor Jay Inslee. A state legislature bill enabling state agencies to apprehend children who believe they are transgender, without informing parents, requires his signature.

Washington State will be able to legally hide children — aged 13 to 17 — from parents who don’t support gender transition or abortion procedures, according to a recently passed bill.

Senate Bill 5599 further strips parents of authority by allowing the government to secretly provide medical services to minors.

John Carpay

John Carpay, founder and president, Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms

Tags

Senior Columnist (Manitoba)

Linda Slobodian is the Senior Manitoba Columnist for the Western Standard based out of Winnipeg. She has been an investigative columnist for the Calgary Herald, Calgary Sun, Edmonton Sun, and Alberta Report.

Recommended for you

(7) comments

PersonOne
PersonOne

Notley attempted similar when in government. Wanted schools to allow kids to have secret lgbtq clubs in schools...and it was not legal to tell parents. If NDP gets in...our kids will be under that influence.

Report Add Reply
Tommy Digger
Tommy Digger

A vote for the NDP is a vote for Dylan Mulvaney.

Report Add Reply
Pumpkin
Pumpkin

Hell has no fury like a woman scorned. The world will soon see what will happen when evil comes between a Mother & her cubs

Report Add Reply
delshay01
delshay01

The washington state has taken up child torcher and the parents say "Oh that's not nice" and do nothing about it. If you don't stand up for your kids the government will take them. This has happened before and it didn't turn out well.

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

I remember a time when it was ILLEGAL and EVIL to sterilize children.

Report Add Reply
Freedom fan
Freedom fan

If the NDP get in this will definitely be on their agenda.

Report Add Reply
Big10-4
Big10-4

This entire ideology in just wrong! What has happened to the morals of these people?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.