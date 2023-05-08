Washington State will be able to legally hide children — aged 13 to 17 — from parents who don’t support gender transition or abortion procedures, according to a recently passed bill.
Senate Bill 5599 further strips parents of authority by allowing the government to secretly provide medical services to minors.
It's shameful of course, but why should anyone north of the border care about what goers on in the state of Washington?
You care, because the powerful well-funded, politicized, ultra-radical arm of the transgender movement knows no borders. It keeps challenging the limits — and winning. Parents keep losing ground. And even in Canada, rules and laws pushing parents out of the picture can be changed against their wishes — just like that! In matters Canadian provinces have jurisdiction over, taxpayer money can be funnelled into ideological causes opposing their beliefs.
What can that look like? Well, in Washington State, a whopping $7.5 million was budgeted for Washington’s Office of Homeless Youth Prevention and Protection to provide services for children — even those arriving from other states with stricter laws. The bill isn’t specific about what gender-affirming services — which can include cross-sex hormones, puberty blockers, and surgeries — would be covered.
But shelters or approved homes that take in vulnerable children or runaways aren’t obliged to contact parents who may be frantically searching for their children. This applies even to homes where there’s no allegation of abuse. Shelters must only notify the Department of Children, Youth and Families that the children are with them.
Parents, organizations, and Republicans vehemently opposed Bill 5599, likening it to state-sanctioned kidnapping. When the bill received a hearing before a Senate committee last February, 98% of almost 5,000 public comments received opposed it. Didn’t matter. Washington State is a warning that a government in power — in this case a few far-left Democrats who unanimously voted in favour of Bill 5599 — can take control of children.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is expected to sign the bill into law.
It is also expected to be challenged in court.
Washington State is an extreme example. But Canadian provinces are free to make legislative changes that strip parents of power. Muslim, Christian, atheist or other; rich or poor; union or not; politically-leaning left or right; supporters of the transgender movement or not — parents don’t want to lose control of their children. They don’t want government, school officials, or anyone usurping that power, or keeping secrets from them.
The May 29 Alberta election campaign is in full swing. Do you know where your candidates stand on parental rights issues? Probably not. It’s a hot potato politicians avoid for fear of antagonizing potential voters or being labelled intolerant haters.
The movement claims it’s fighting bigotry and hatred against transgenders. Certainly, that exists — and it's wrong — but the claim is exaggerated. The end justifies the means. Control.
Most people don’t think about, or judge, transgenders who represent a fraction of 1% of the population. But parents should be concerned about the radical push.
This isn’t about hate. It’s about parental rights.
Alberta parents may be lulled into a false sense of security by current regulations. Only Albertans 18 years of age or older are eligible for Alberta’s Gender Reassignment Surgery Program. "Individuals under this age, even with a diagnosis and recommendation from their physician, are not eligible for funding from Alberta Health,” Andrew Livingstone, acting director of Alberta Health communications confirmed by email.
Nothing’s carved in stone.
"Age of consent can be raised or lowered,” said President of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms John Carpay. "The Constitution of Canada gives provinces the power to legislate over health care. And by necessary extension, part of the health care legislation could be about the age of consent.”
“It is within the jurisdiction of the provinces to legislate age for consent for different things — buying alcohol, buying marijuana, driving a car, getting a tattoo, and medical treatments.”
Provinces determine “boundaries and parametric” of parental consent for medical procedures. “A province can decide that you cannot as much as give a child a Tylenol without parental consent. Or a province could legislate that certain treatments, counselling, therapies, whatever.”
Provinces can also deem whether or not to keep secrets from parents. “They could legislate that it’s neutral. So its not prohibited to tell parents, but it’s not required to tell parents.”
There’s a lot at stake regarding parental rights in the outcome of the election.
The UCP’s 2021 Member Policy Declaration states the Alberta government should “ensure the protection and well-being of all children, alongside full respect for parents' rights, freedoms and authority.”
Whether Premier Danielle Smith’s government will address the issue of parental rights as the election moves forward remains to be seen.
The NDP’s education rights policy states “parents have the right to choose the kind of education they feel will be best for their children.”
OK. But recall the NDP’s outrage when former premier Jason Kenney took a stand on Bill 10 which mandated all school boards to allow students to establish gay-straight alliances?
Kenney said he wouldn’t repeal Bill 10, but supported parental involvement.
"I don’t think it’s right to keep secrets from parents about challenges their kids are going through,” said Kenney.
In 2017, Notley’s government passed legislation making it illegal for schools to notify parents if their children joined a gay-straight alliance.
An amendment to Alberta’s Education Act, which came into effect September 2019, requires parents be notified when lessons “primarily and explicitly” deal with human sexuality. Is that happening? What’s to stop another amendment?
The Western Standard would like to ask Notley where she stands on parental rights this time around, but she put us on 'ignore.' The opposition leader claimed the Western Standard is guilty of “hate speech” directed at one MLA but has never produced evidence.
Hate speech is actually defined in the Canadian Criminal Code, but is often improperly trotted out to belittle reasonable comment and questions about sexual minority matters.
If this is the case, how much freedom would Notley allow concerned parents to voice? Would parents making fair comment or asking questions about sexual matters involving their children be branded haters?
Back to Washington and the tactics a government can use. Current state law requires a licenced shelter to report to parents that a minor is in its care within 72 hours. But Bill 5599 skirts that by deeming a minor wanting transgender services, or as it is more gently called “protected health care services” is a “compelling reason” not to notify parents.
Supporters of Bill 5599 argue that parents can come and collect their children anytime. That’s thin. And clever. How can they find them if the state is hiding them?
In Canada parents are already losing control. They’ve lost control in some jurisdictions over transgender men sharing female bathrooms and change rooms with their young daughters. They’ve lost control over burly male transgender athletes entering female sports, for example, Canadian powerlifting.
Parents have lost control over what is taught in classrooms. The transgender ideology that some youngsters are fed, shapes their minds. They are being indoctrinated.
Power lies in the vote. Again, do you know where your candidate stands?
It is up to parents to protect their children.
(7) comments
Notley attempted similar when in government. Wanted schools to allow kids to have secret lgbtq clubs in schools...and it was not legal to tell parents. If NDP gets in...our kids will be under that influence.
A vote for the NDP is a vote for Dylan Mulvaney.
Hell has no fury like a woman scorned. The world will soon see what will happen when evil comes between a Mother & her cubs
The washington state has taken up child torcher and the parents say "Oh that's not nice" and do nothing about it. If you don't stand up for your kids the government will take them. This has happened before and it didn't turn out well.
I remember a time when it was ILLEGAL and EVIL to sterilize children.
If the NDP get in this will definitely be on their agenda.
This entire ideology in just wrong! What has happened to the morals of these people?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.