SLOBODIAN: Investigation into Oct. 7 slaughter shows true depravity of Hamas

Warning: Extremely disturbing contentA recent New York Times expose reported gruesome details of the Oct. 7 ferocious sexual attacks by Hamas terrorists on Israeli women and girls.Even the left-leaning Times, with a history of antisemitic news coverage dating back to the Holocaust, concluded the atrocities that occurred cannot be ignored.The world must acknowledge the rage-driven torture, mutilation, degradation, and rape of women and girls — before and after they were murdered.Details of the depravity — for those not consumed with vengeful Jew hatred who celebrate it — are difficult to comprehend, too painful to believe. But evidence doesn’t lie. The BBC recently interviewed witnesses who saw bruised and sliced female bodies that were so violently sexually assaulted their pelvises were broken.And now, there’s the Times expose.Yet pro-Palestinian (pro-Hamas) protesters mobbing Canadian streets try to convince us savagery wasn’t unleashed, ignoring widely circulating videos taken by Hamas. These protesting liars with a sinister agenda, supported by duped fools, are playing us.And these zealots won’t let up. Hamas supporters plan to terrorize a Toronto Jewish neighborhood Saturday during Shabbat — driving through with loudspeakers. Yet no one seems willing to stop this madness. The Times conducted an exhaustive two-month investigation based on photos, video footage, GPS data from cell phones, forensic evidence, and 150 interviews with medical personnel, soldiers, rape counselors, government officials, and eyewitness survivors.It identified seven locations where women and girls were brutalized.It reported a pattern of extreme brutality and murder of females — mutilated and executed sometimes while they were being raped. “The first victim she said she saw was a young woman with copper-coloured hair, blood running down her back, pants pushed to her knees,” the Times reported, quoting a 24-year-old survivor.“One man pulled her by the hair and made her bend over. Another penetrated her, said (the witness), and every time she flinched, he plunged a knife into her back.”After being gang-raped, she was “savagely” murdered.She saw the terrorists cut the breast off one woman as she was being raped. They took turns holding it.“They play with it, throw it, and it falls on the road,” she said.She said about 100 terrorists in “military fatigues and combat boots” gathered about 15 metres away near the festival site. They exchanged “assault rifles, grenades, small missiles — and badly wounded women.”A survivor who hid, using the name Raz Cohen, attended the Re’im music festival where at least 364 young people (one-third of the 1,200 killed that day) were massacred, recounted one victim’s haunting screams.“They all gather around her. She’s standing up. They start raping her. I saw the men standing in a half circle around her. One penetrates her. She screams. I still remember her voice, screams without words.”“Then one of them raises a knife and they just slaughtered her.”The half-naked body of a mother of three was found on a road. Her legs were spread, her face burned beyond recognition. When her husband’s torched body was found it took DNA testing to identify him.The Times saw photos that included a woman in a kibbutz found with dozens of nails plunged into her thighs and groin.It viewed footage of two dead Israeli soldiers who were shot in their vaginas. The bodies of at least 10 female soldiers who were attacked at observation posts overrun by these demons showed evidence of rape.Responders to the crime scenes reported that in a half dozen houses on a kibbutz, at least 24 bodies of women and girls — two aged 13 and 16 — were discovered stripped, tied up and mutilated.Most of the women who were raped were murdered. Three reportedly survived, as well as one male rape victim. They’re too traumatized to talk.Jamal Waraki, a volunteer medic told the Times he all too vividly remembers one young Israeli woman he saw.“Her hands were tied behind her back. She was bent over, half-naked, her underwear rolled down below her knees.”One witness said she saw Hamas terrorists carrying the severed heads of three women.A witness said Hamas “giggled” as they repeatedly plunged knives into victims.Much of what these victims endured will never be fully revealed.“According to Jewish tradition, funerals are held promptly. The result was that many bodies with signs of sexual abuse were put to rest without medical examinations, meaning that potential evidence now lies buried in the ground,” said the Times.Hamas denied this genocidal, brutal sexual extermination of women took place.And proud and jubilant Hamas officials immediately vowed to launch similar attacks on Israelis.Hamas started this. Israel retaliated.The blood of the Palestinian lives lost in the war in the Gaza strip is on Hamas’ hands.But dead Palestinians, well, that part of their plan.“We need the blood of women, children and the elderly of Gaza so it awakens our revolutionary spirit,” declared Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.Their thirst for the death, as brutal as possible, of every last Jew will never be quenched.Yet Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Liberal government said it was 100% behind an antisemitic UN resolution for a ceasefire that would allow Hamas to keep its weapons, which would allow Hamas to regroup for another strike.Hamas is notorious for violating ceasefire agreements. Sure, Trudeau has condemned the attack on Israel. He felt very bad for the Jews.What about Canada’s Jews? They’re being stalked and terrorized and threatened — along with Canadians who aren’t Jewish.Yet these emboldened protesters — infiltrated with truly evil people — rage on with no one clamping down of them. What’s it going to take?A taste of the savagery against Israeli women being repeated in Canada?Hamas leader Khaled Marshal called for “Friday of the Al-Aqsa flood.“Muslims should take to the streets worldwide, join the battle. The West, America, Zionists will see convoys of Mujahadeen on their way to Palestine,” he said.Hamas terrorists plunging knives into women as they gang-raped them and walking around carrying heads they cut off like trophies should raise alarms and a call to action to curtail enraged protests in Canada. Immediately.Before it’s too late.