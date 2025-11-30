SLOBODIAN: Is Canada secretly preparing for World War III? Inside the ‘three-to-five-year’ war warnings, shocking the military

Top military officers are warning serving members that Canada must prepare for a major world war within the next “three to five years.” “Command is saying ‘get ready, brace yourselves.’ They said the next chapter is about to begin and it's going to be like nothing we've seen before,” said one source who attended a recent assembly.Kinetic warfare. Imminent mobilization.The ominous message is repeated “over and over again” by “multiple high-ranking” speakers, including generals..MORGAN: Smith's UCP is in danger of rupturing.“This is war language.”One member figured they’re being groomed as “salesmen” for Canada’s “war agenda.”“We were told that a lot of people are going to be confused about this war, and it's your job to basically convince them this is the right thing to do.”Who is Canada planning to fight? Russia? China? Does intelligence indicate US President Donald Trump, who brokered peace deals worldwide, will invade to claim a fifty-first state?."They don't specify. Apparently, this is imminent within the next three to five years. From the way they're talking against it's inevitable, like the decision's been made.""How is the government in 2025 making decisions for the government in three or five years from now? It's like a deep state is making these decisions, not our ruling authority. There's a Canadian deep state."Members have different takes on the imminent war talk. No one should be shocked, said another source."Things are on edge internationally. They're preparing for kinetic warfare in the next few years. It's one thing to expect it. It's another thing to hear general after general coming in and telling you that."."They got really uncomfortable when they were pressed on this. I think they want to keep a lot of people in the dark until it's happening, not to scare people away."However, this member is encouraged by the shift in military priorities."This is an opportunity now that we have to move away from the woke train and focus on 'Hey look, we're a lethal force that promoted gay lesbian women because they're gay lesbian women' instead of promoting people because they were actually good performers.""Maybe I'm overly optimistic that this is an opportunity for the wokeness to get kicked off the curb. Nobody wants to fight under the rainbow flag."."We're not ready to protect Canadians because we've been virtue signalling for the last 12 years in the military. We're paying the price. We're losing our best."The Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) is about 15,000 members short of its authorized strength of 71,500 soldiers and 30,000 reservists. Not all are combat ready, so military readiness is 50% to 60% at best. No problem, said Canada's Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS) Gen. Jennie Carignan and defence deputy minister Stephanie Beck, who signed a directive that must have made non-DEI-battle-wise commanders sob in their brandy.The Ottawa Citizen revealed last month that Carignan and Beck signed an unclassified nine-page Defence Mobilization Plan in May to increase reserves from 23,561 to 100,000 and the 4,384-member Supplementary Reserves to 300,000.The plan is to get poorly trained civil servants to volunteer as soldiers to mobilize to protect Canada during national emergencies like natural disasters or an invasion."The Supplementary or other Reserve should accommodate skilled and unskilled contributors while still differentiating those with previous CAF service from new members," stated the plan."It should initially prioritize volunteer public servants at the federal and provincial/territorial level. The entry criteria for the Supplementary or other Reserve should be less restrictive than the Reserve Force for age limits as well as physical and fitness requirements.".In the face of pending warfare 'like nothing we've seen before,' public servants would get one-week's training on weapons, vehicles, and drone operation and other basic skills. That is a step up from Russia and Ukraine, with depleted forces, grabbing people off the streets and from prisons to send them to the frontlines for slaughter. The full-scale war has raged since February 2022. More than one million on both sides are dead or wounded.How will Canadian public servants with one week's training combat sophisticated warfare technology and advanced weapons systems? When the plan's absurdity was ridiculed as a "suicide mission," Carignan retreated. She said she didn't mean what the written plan said."It is not focused directly to public servants," she told CTV News.One member called it a "miscalculation." "She said we can boost numbers by making all these fake reservists … Boosting our numbers artificially is the kind of solution you get when you have woke people put in position. Can you imagine saying this out loud?".Canada isn't the only NATO member talking about beefing up the troop count.Citing a perceived threat from Russia, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz introduced sweeping reforms to bolster Germany's forces.In France, Gen. Fabien Mandon, army chief-of-staff, pointed to a potential war with Russia and chastised the country for its lack of "spirit" to fight and selfish unwillingness to sacrifice its children."We have the know-how, and we have the economic and demographic strength to dissuade the regime in Moscow," he said."If our country wavers because it is not ready to lose its children … or to suffer economically because the priority has to be military production, then we are indeed at risk. You must speak of this in your towns and villages."Both were condemned by opposition and the public as warmongers poking the Russian bear.."I think what's happening in Eastern Europe is that they're running out of Ukrainians. What they're doing now is saying, 'OK, the Ukrainians are being depleted. We're going to have to fill those positions with NATO ground troops. If that escalates, we're going to need to send in our public services reserve units to the front lines,'" said one source."I don't think it's Canada's fight. I don't think Ukraine as a non-NATO member deserves any Article 5 protections."NATO leaders provide Ukraine with weaponry and billions in military aid and promised Ukraine an "irreversible path" to membership. Russia said the presence of foreign military bases in Ukraine is a direct threat to its safety."If you look at NATO expansion over the past few decades, this encroachment, this strategy encircling Russia on its eastern side and then calling them the aggressor — they say enough is enough," said one source."You have to have to wonder what reaction the Americans would have if the Chinese put their bases along the Mexican border."Russian President Vladimir Putin is unquestionably a dictator..But Canada contributed a known $20 billion in taxpayer money to support Ukraine's war effort, while looking the other way as President Volodymyr Zelensky cancelled elections, closed churches, arrested clergy, and is embroiled in corruption scandals stemming back to 2022.An investigation called Operation Midas by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine discovered that high-ranking officials in Zelensky's inner circle siphoned hundreds of millions to hide in offshore bank accounts and build luxury dachas with golden toilets.Meanwhile, one source questioned whether NATO expansion threatening Russia is legitimate authority. And why Canada would send its citizens — trained or not — into a "meatgrinder.""If you look at what Putin's doing its nationalism, its traditional Christianity, traditional sexual values. It's all this stuff that's in stark opposition to where we are in 2025 as Canadians.""This is a real problem for military members identifying more with these traditional values of Russia than the values of what Canada slipped into in 2025.".China's the one to keep an eye on, said another military source. As Asian countries dramatically increase defence spending, leader Xi Jinping is in a weak position."I think Xi has to go now or he's going to be deposed. We're seeing all the countries tweaking Xi's nose. When you're a dictator, you have to show you're in charge. For Xi to allow a never-ending string of external challenges shows his weakness inside his party.""In the next year or so, there's going to be a regime change in China, and that may give us pause. Otherwise, there could be a major conflict within the next year.".As Xi must save face, so must Prime Minister Mark Carney."The complete control of the general officer core in the armed forces for one reason only is to support stupid ideas that'll give Carney credibility. This whole premise is a way for him to say, look, we made 5% of GDP. Every member of our civil service is part of our armed forces."The Western Standard reached out to the CAF and the DND.