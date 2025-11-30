Opinion

SLOBODIAN: Is Canada secretly preparing for World War III? Inside the ‘three-to-five-year’ war warnings, shocking the military

Armed Forces insiders say war is ‘imminent,’ recruitment is a ‘suicide mission,’ and soldiers now feel closer to Russian values than 2025 Canada’s.
Canadian Military
Canadian MilitaryImage courtesy of CBC
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Canadian Armed Forces
Military
Caf
War
Department Of National Defence
World War Iii
Opinion
Dnd
Opinion Column

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news