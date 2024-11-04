SLOBODIAN: It ought to be Trump, say the polls but many reasons to doubt it

The polls, that have been moderately shifting back and forth, say the 2024 race to the White House between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris is virtually neck and neck.But polls and analysts have a history of error.In 2012, a massive win was predicted for former Massachusetts governor Mitt Romney over former president Barrack Obama. But, the latter was sworn in as 44th president with 332 Electoral College votes compared to RINO (Republican in Name Only) Romney’s 206.In 2016, former secretary of state Hillary Clinton was given up to a 99% chance of winning because Trump just “had no path” to victory. With a 304-to-227-win Trump entered the Oval Office as the 45th president.In 2020, anti-Trump pundits euphorically predicted a landslide for former VP and Delaware Sen. Joe Biden who did win 306 to 232. But with a 4.5% edge in the popular vote, it didn’t qualify as a landslide, which is defined by double digits.Trump, backed by numerous political and legal experts — and “papers” he promised he’d show Joe Rogan on The Joe Rogan Experience — doggedly refuses to back down from his claim that massive cheating led to a stolen 2020 election.The thing with Trump is one would be hard-pressed to find something he said that he doesn’t prove — when he deems with precision that the time is right.This time, beware.“ANYBODY THAT CHEATS ON THE ELECTION IS GOING TO JAIL!!!” Trump recently posted on X.So, what’s different in 2024?Trump loyalist Michael Whatley and his daughter-in-law Lara Trump were elected to the top Republican National Committee (RNC) positions after chairwoman Rona McDaniel (Romney’s niece) resigned in February following lavish, frivolous spending and doing a lousy job for the party.By April, they announced a massive “election integrity” operation to send 100,000 lawyers, volunteers, and poll watchers into battleground states to protect the vote. That includes accuracy testing, ballot tabulation, mail ballot processing, audits, recounts, and early voting.The aim is to thwart repeat cheats — switched votes, stolen ballots, and fraud — that by the way, have already been detected in early voting.Odd how ‘errors’ always swing in favour of the Democrats.Trump called on Republicans, who traditionally have shown up at the polls only on election day, to vote before November 5 to make the election “too big to rig.”Early voting trackers estimate 77 million Americans have already cast their votes. There were more that 161 million registered voters in 2022.Many Republicans have posted on social media that Harris’s name appeared when they voted for Trump. In Arkansas, for example, voters reported that when they pushed Trump’s name on the screen the voting machine selected Harris.A poll worker in Dallas, Texas found a piece of paper with login passwords for election machines lying on the ground outside a polling station. In 2020, there were claims that voting machine passwords were shared on the internet.In Arizona, Judge Scott Blaney ruled that the Democrat Secretary of State must release the list of nearly 100,000 voters who officials marked as US citizens with no documented proof by the eve of the election.Last week in a 6-3 vote the Supreme Court allowed Virginia to remove 1,600 voters from its registration rolls because documentation indicated they weren’t American citizens. The Democrat Justice Department fought tooth and nail to block the removal.House speaker Mike Johnson said a “massive scandal” is brewing over claims that US adversaries such as China, Iran, Russia and Venezuela are laundering money to feed the Democrat election coffers. Well, the Harris team has had more than a billion dollars to play with.After the 2020 election Trump was scorched for claiming the Dominion Voting Systems were rigged.In Beverly Hills, California Trump’s name isn’t at the top of the ballot. Voters have to hit the ‘more’ button on the presidential section to find it — halfway down the second page.Ballots in Ohio misspelled Trump’s name as Trun.p.In Atlanta, Georgia there was an attempt to keep Republican poll watchers out of one of the illegal ballot collection sites set up in blue neighbourhoods. The poll watcher claimed their presence was a success, leading to only 16 votes being cast.Whatever the outcome, courtroom challenges will continue possibly for months on everything from recounts to ballot rules to voter qualifications.Seven swing states — Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia, Arizona, North Carolina, and Nevada — will decide 2024. Pennsylvania has the most electoral votes — 19 — at stake.Pennsylvania is on track for a major Republican victory,” Elon Musk posted on X, pointing to early votes at 602,000 less for the Democrats than in 2020 “when Biden only had an 80K margin of victory.”“The early voting data shows that unless something changes, Democrats are headed for a “blowout loss” in Pennsylvania,” wrote Musk.Commentator Dan Bongino recently warned that no matter how badly the Democrats might do, Harris won’t accept the results.“I'm telling you right now, Kamala Harris’s team will absolutely not concede this thing. There is zero chance, folks. They are going to go to court. And they're going to try to steal this thing again.”“Folks, they are going to litigate this thing to death. I'm telling you, if she loses 49 states, they are preparing right now, right now to steal this thing.”Meanwhile, Trump’s tough rhetoric has been steadily ramping up. Americans first. Protecting American jobs and businesses. Seizing the assets of the criminal gangs and drug cartels to put to a compensation fund to provide restitution for the victims of migrant crime that Harris let stroll across the US border. Do those ‘gang’ members include American elites who robbed the kitty for personal benefits?He has promised to restore America’s “boldness” and the American dream crushed since the Biden/Harris team took over.Tens of thousands of ordinary Americans flocked to Trump rallies. He’s held four more Monday in crucial swing states.Harris’s campaign close is to latch onto the skirts of Oprah Winfrey and Lady Gaga at a late-night Philadelphia rally.It’s hard to believe that with the carnage Harris unleashed on hurting Americans, the polls have her in a tie with Trump.But that’s not how social media reads it.The black and Hispanic men and women the Democrats have taken for granted are fed up with the price of eggs, gas and jobs being given to illegals. Hell hath no fury like the scorn they’re unleashing. In the streets of New York MAGA hat wearers are seen everywhere. It wasn’t that long ago that MAGA hat wearers were literally attacked.Americans know who stood beside them when devastation struck.Harris, or any Democrat, was nowhere to be found when East Palestine Ohio was hit with the February 3 toxic train disaster when a freight train carrying hazardous materials — including vinyl chloride, ethyl acrylate and isobutylene — derailed.Trump showed up.When Hurricane Helene devastated North Carolina in September causing turbocharging rivers, flooding and landslides that wiped out communities and roads, federal help was abysmal.Trump showed up with Franklin Graham of Samaritan’s Purse loaded with love and supplies.And when Lahaina Maui was destroyed by a raging inferno August 8, 2023, the Democrats let the survivors down.In North Carolina and Maui Americans were offered $750 emergency cash.But illegals have been jetted across America, housed in fine hotels, given food, phones, spending money and health care.When Americans grieved over loved ones raped and murdered by illegals, only Trump reached out or showed up.Meanwhile, would Americans really choose to embrace the hollow Harris while the world is on the verge of exploding into major conflict?Harris has linked up with Trump-hating RINO warmonger Liz Cheney, daughter of warmonger Dick Cheney. There’s talk of Cheney getting a high defence post in a Harris administration.Iran announced it is planning a more aggressive attack on Israel.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is demanding permission to use Western-made long-range weapons against a few thousand of Kim Jong Un’s North Korean troops that recently landed in Russia.The consequences could be devastating.People are rightfully afraid.Trump said he’ll bring peace. He kept peace before.But the polls say the hardcore Marxist Harris — fixated on one issue, which is abortion — is neck and neck with Trump.Hard to believe.Good thing polls have a history of error.Trump will win. It’ll be the calm before the storm. But he knows that. And he’s always got a plan to take care of Americans.