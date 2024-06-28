Opinion

SLOBODIAN: It went about how we expected

The moment when everything changed... President Joe Biden loses his train of thought. Donald Trump, who had barely looked in his direction before, suddenly pays close attention.
The moment when everything changed... President Joe Biden loses his train of thought. Donald Trump, who had barely looked in his direction before, suddenly pays close attention.Screen grab
Loading content, please wait...
CNN Studio
Biden-Trump debate
'morals of an alley cat"

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news